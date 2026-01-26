Circumnavigate One Of Lake Michigan's Most Beautiful Islands On This Unforgettable Great Lakes Kayak Trail

It's no secret that Michigan has incredible lake adventures. It's the Great Lakes State for a reason, boasting more than 3,000 miles of shoreline on four of the five Great Lakes. All of that lakefront is also extremely diverse, taking the form of rocky shores, towering cliffs, rolling dunes, wetlands, sandy beaches, and more. In other words, Michigan has you covered when it comes to any lake-related activity imaginable. For those looking for an epic multi-day kayaking adventure, you should consider paddling all the way around Lake Michigan's largest island.

Beaver Island is part of a 14-island archipelago and sits 30 miles offshore from Charlevoix, an underrated beach town and charming gem situated between three lakes. That distance from the mainland means the only way to get there is by plane or ferry, the latter of which makes two trips a day in the summer months. The island has a year-round population of around 600 people and is a substantial 56 square miles in size. The kayaking trip around it, known as the Beaver Island Water Trail, is a whopping 42 miles, making it suitable for experienced adventure kayakers in good enough shape to complete the journey.

There are 18 designated landing points along the way, and the journey typically takes three to four days, with overnight backcountry camping. To take on this adventure, paddlers need to know what they're doing, be able to handle unpredictable weather, and follow standard safety precautions, like always having a personal flotation device (PFD), not going alone, having a spare paddle, and avoiding kayaking too close to trees, among other things. If you're not an experienced kayaker, Beaver Island is still a cozy locale with museums, restaurants, and natural beauty, offering plenty of laid-back paddling opportunities. But for those who want to push it, the Beaver Island Water Trail is a great challenge.