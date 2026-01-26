Hidden In Hawaii Is A Once-Thriving Resort That's Now An Abandoned Slice Of Film History

A coast lined with cliffs, beaches fringed by reefs, and volcanic caves where songbirds nest are some of the best things to see on a trip to Kauai, Hawaii's northernmost island. The island has accommodated swaths of visitors over the past century, who come to relish in its natural wonders, though much of its tourism traditions can be traced back to the Coco Palm Resort, a since-shuttered destination that served as one of Kauai's first forms of visitor accommodations. The Coco Palm was, according to its listing form on the National Register of Historic Places, the only resort on Kauai at the time of its beginnings in the 1950s. It hosted numerous icons and celebrities over the years, and notably, it was a significant backdrop in the Elvis Presley-fronted film "Blue Hawaii."

Before Elvis arrived on set, the Coco Palm Resort was already becoming a favorite luxurious retreat in Hawaii. Even when the resort opened in 1953, you still couldn't get a direct flight to Kauai, according to Hawai`i Magazine. But the Coco Palm set the stage for much of future Hawaiian resort traditions, originating the torch-lighting ceremony and coconut tree planting custom. It was shot as a backdrop for films such as "VooDoo Island" in 1957. Then, in 1961 the resort was truly put on the map with "Blue Hawaii," in which it appeared for the film's wedding scene and an ending scene with Elvis singing.

Over the years, the Coco Palm Resort hosted such illustrious guests as Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth, and the Shah of Iran. It even had its own zoo. However, the resort met its fateful end in 1992 as a result of damages caused by Hurricane Iniki. The resort was abandoned after the disaster.