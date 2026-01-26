Hidden In Hawaii Is A Once-Thriving Resort That's Now An Abandoned Slice Of Film History
A coast lined with cliffs, beaches fringed by reefs, and volcanic caves where songbirds nest are some of the best things to see on a trip to Kauai, Hawaii's northernmost island. The island has accommodated swaths of visitors over the past century, who come to relish in its natural wonders, though much of its tourism traditions can be traced back to the Coco Palm Resort, a since-shuttered destination that served as one of Kauai's first forms of visitor accommodations. The Coco Palm was, according to its listing form on the National Register of Historic Places, the only resort on Kauai at the time of its beginnings in the 1950s. It hosted numerous icons and celebrities over the years, and notably, it was a significant backdrop in the Elvis Presley-fronted film "Blue Hawaii."
Before Elvis arrived on set, the Coco Palm Resort was already becoming a favorite luxurious retreat in Hawaii. Even when the resort opened in 1953, you still couldn't get a direct flight to Kauai, according to Hawai`i Magazine. But the Coco Palm set the stage for much of future Hawaiian resort traditions, originating the torch-lighting ceremony and coconut tree planting custom. It was shot as a backdrop for films such as "VooDoo Island" in 1957. Then, in 1961 the resort was truly put on the map with "Blue Hawaii," in which it appeared for the film's wedding scene and an ending scene with Elvis singing.
Over the years, the Coco Palm Resort hosted such illustrious guests as Frank Sinatra, Rita Hayworth, and the Shah of Iran. It even had its own zoo. However, the resort met its fateful end in 1992 as a result of damages caused by Hurricane Iniki. The resort was abandoned after the disaster.
Where the Coco Palms Resort stands today
The derelict remains of the Coco Palms Resort sit in Wailua, about a 10-minute drive from Lihue, a friendly Hawaiian city centered between lush valleys. You can fly into the town's Lihue Airport, which has arrivals from Honolulu. The area is closed off to the public, and trying to get up close to the abandoned site could very well land you a trespassing fine. One of the few ways you can see the site, however, is with the Hawaii Movie Tour. The tour includes a stop at Coco Palms, plus some other local iconic movie destinations, including Wailua Falls (from "Tropic Thunder") and the Kilauea Lighthouse Lookout (from "Lilo & Stitch"). Tours are offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
There's not much left of the Coco Palms Resort to see, in any case. As the Hawai`i Public Radio reported, the property was taken up by developers in 2023 and construction has since been underway to build a new resort on the site. Most of the original resort buildings were demolished by the end of 2024. The new resort under construction is supposed to have 350 rooms and restore the restaurants that were originally part of Coco Palms. The restoration project will also add public parking lots, a public restroom, and a community gathering place. Until the new resort is completed, Kauai offers some other noteworthy places to post up in — The Lodge at Kukui'ula is one with saltwater lagoon-style pools and waterfalls.