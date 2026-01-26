Eastern North Carolina's Retirement Haven Is A Historic Town With Charming Streets And River Views

Tarboro makes it easy to enjoy life outdoors. For those looking for a classic retirement activity, the town and the surrounding area offer a handful of opportunities for golfers, from the scenic 18-hole layout at The Links at Cotton Valley to the historic Maccripine Country Club in nearby Pinetops (about 12 miles away). For those looking for more action, the Tar River runs along the southern edge of town, opening up opportunities to enjoy activities like kayaking and canoeing. Several routes run along the waterway as it flows towards the Pamlico Sound — you can find a selection on the outdoor route‑mapping app Bivy.

For instance, the Tarboro Riverfront Park to Old Sparta Access follows the calm waters of the Tar River for about eight miles, meandering through lush forests and open fields. As an easy, 3.5-hour one-way route, it makes a perfect ride for those ready to dip their toes (literally) in the river and enjoy a calm, scenic paddle, with or without lots of prior experience. A note for first-timers and more casual kayakers: While there are no rental facilities directly in town, several options are available in the surrounding area. The closest one is Tar River Life on Sledge Road, Bunn (about a 40-minute drive away from Tarboro).

If outdoor sports aren't your thing, right in the heart of downtown lies the Tarboro Town Common, one of only two original town commons remaining in the United States — the other one being Boston Common, America's oldest public park. Tarboro's 15-acre green space serves both as a must-visit landmark and as a bustling community hub. Its packed calendar of events spans the entire year, including the beloved Happening on the Common, a community festival held annually on the third weekend of May.