Eastern North Carolina's Retirement Haven Is A Historic Town With Charming Streets And River Views
North Carolina is a magnet for retirees. Diverse natural landscapes, affordability, and weather are surely among the major draws. From the local wineries and cozy taprooms in Lenoir in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain foothills to the underrated artsy charm and beaches of Cape Carteret, the many Certified Retirement Communities (towns recognized for offering services, amenities, and programs suited to retirees) have earned the Tar Heel State its retirement-friendly reputation.
Amid these well-known destinations is Tarboro. Founded in the second half of the 18th century, this nearly 11,000-resident Edgecombe County town is home to the state's largest historic district, a 45-block area containing more than 300 preserved homes, public buildings, and historical landmarks. This architectural richness — ranging from refined Victorian homes to unique Arts and Crafts structures — is complemented by a downtown that's easy to navigate on foot, riverside parks, and a packed calendar of community events, including farmers' markets, art exhibitions, and even an annual opera music festival. The town's median home price is widely accessible, too — about $155,000, compared with the state average of $330,000, according to Zillow.
The region's major healthcare centers, cultural institutions, and travel hubs are all within easy reach. Tarboro lies roughly 73 miles east of Raleigh and about 28 miles northwest of Greenville. For air travel, Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) is about an hour and a half away, while Pitt-Greenville Airport (PGV) is roughly 30 minutes away. The area is also served by bus services offering long-distance routes, including Greyhound.
Exploring the outdoors in Tarboro
Tarboro makes it easy to enjoy life outdoors. For those looking for a classic retirement activity, the town and the surrounding area offer a handful of opportunities for golfers, from the scenic 18-hole layout at The Links at Cotton Valley to the historic Maccripine Country Club in nearby Pinetops (about 12 miles away). For those looking for more action, the Tar River runs along the southern edge of town, opening up opportunities to enjoy activities like kayaking and canoeing. Several routes run along the waterway as it flows towards the Pamlico Sound — you can find a selection on the outdoor route‑mapping app Bivy.
For instance, the Tarboro Riverfront Park to Old Sparta Access follows the calm waters of the Tar River for about eight miles, meandering through lush forests and open fields. As an easy, 3.5-hour one-way route, it makes a perfect ride for those ready to dip their toes (literally) in the river and enjoy a calm, scenic paddle, with or without lots of prior experience. A note for first-timers and more casual kayakers: While there are no rental facilities directly in town, several options are available in the surrounding area. The closest one is Tar River Life on Sledge Road, Bunn (about a 40-minute drive away from Tarboro).
If outdoor sports aren't your thing, right in the heart of downtown lies the Tarboro Town Common, one of only two original town commons remaining in the United States — the other one being Boston Common, America's oldest public park. Tarboro's 15-acre green space serves both as a must-visit landmark and as a bustling community hub. Its packed calendar of events spans the entire year, including the beloved Happening on the Common, a community festival held annually on the third weekend of May.
What to see and eat in Tarboro
Tarboro boasts a growing lineup of bars, restaurants, and indie shops that appeal to a wider crowd than retirees and empty-nesters alone. Right in the heart of downtown, on lively Main Street, is Tarboro Coffee House. Reviewers praise the warm atmosphere and attentive service — which makes sense, since the cafe "exists to provide a great space for community," per its Facebook. Along with a creative selection of hot and iced beverages, you can also find menu items ranging from a timeless bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwich to the more inventive Gobbler (multigrain bread layered with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, baby spinach, and cranberry mayo). Enjoy a warm chai latte during your morning stroll along the Tar River or while browsing through the shops and boutiques lining Main Street.
When lunchtime rolls around, there are plenty of good options as well. Located on St. James Street, not far from the Tarboro Town Common, On the Square has built a loyal following thanks to its thoughtfully designed seasonal menu. All the dishes are based around responsibly sourced ingredients, paired with an extensive wine list that balances classic picks and unexpected finds.
If history is your bread and butter, don't forget to carve out some time for the early 19th-century Blount-Bridgers House (also known as The Grove), a two-story Federal-style building located on Bridgers Street and supported by the Edgecombe County Cultural Arts Council. Inside is a remarkable collection of paintings from local artist Hobson Pittman, along with furnishings, textiles, and other period artifacts.