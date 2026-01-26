Montana's Scenic State Parks Only 15 Minutes Apart Offer Watersports, Fishing, And Birdwatching

Both parks also offer significant opportunities for birdwatching. According to eBird, birdwatchers have encountered over 80 different species at both Les Mason State Park and Whitefish Lake State Park. A few of the birds you could see include the ring-billed gull, California gull, tree swallow, and common merganser.

For a better chance of seeing more avian species, you may want to consider staying overnight so you can wake up to birdsong in the early morning. You can't camp at Les Mason, but there is a campground at Whitefish Lake State Park. The park has 25 campsites, including some that are ADA designated. Some of the campsites are closed during the winter, though. If you're hoping to camp there, make sure you reserve a site online before you go. At the time of writing, the nightly fees for the campsites at Whitefish Lake State Park start at just $4 per night and go up to $34.

If you're coming in for a visit and not up for camping, you'll find other accommodations nearby. Whitefish is Montana's most charming small town and has multiple places to stay. According to Tripadvisor, the highest ranked spot is The Garden Wall Inn. This reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Stepping through the door of the inn felt to me like being welcomed into a family home where one can fully relax and allow themselves to be pampered with a gourmet breakfast and a soak in a clawfoot tub." The inn will even have free hors d'oeuvres and beverages waiting for you when you get back from your day full of exploring two of Montana's scenic state parks.