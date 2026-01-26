Montana's Scenic State Parks Only 15 Minutes Apart Offer Watersports, Fishing, And Birdwatching
Each year, millions of outdoor enthusiasts visit the U.S. National Park known as "The Crown of the Continent." Those who make the journey to Glacier National Park often come through the nearby town of Whitefish, and it's entirely understandable why this esteemed national park is on the top of their must-visit list. However, as spectacular as it is, it isn't the only thing to do there. If you go, definitely plan some extra time to visit the two pristine state parks in Whitefish — Whitefish Lake State Park and Les Mason State Park. Both are birding hotspots, and offer access to the scenic mountain lake that's perfect for watersports and fishing. Even better, the two beautiful Montana state parks are only 15 minutes apart — making it easy to visit both.
The picturesque Whitefish Lake that's surrounded by the rolling mountains and is bordered by both aforementioned state parks adds to the natural ambience of this beautiful area. A visitor of Les Mason State Park was enthralled with the scenic views when she visited in the fall and shared on Google, "It was absolutely stunning. The trees were glowing with autumn colors, and the reflection on Whitefish Lake looked like a painting. It's peaceful, quiet, and the crisp mountain air makes it even more magical. A must-see if you're in Whitefish during fall it's pure Montana beauty." Even though you can't really enjoy the watersports in winter, this Tripadvisor reviewer still enjoyed the snowy scenery at Whitefish Lake State Park and said, "The glistening snow, blue lake, and snow capped mountains in the distance were enough to enjoy. Taking in the breathtaking views is a great past time in [and] of itself."
Les Mason State Park and Whitefish Lake State Park are great places for on-the-water fun
With Whitefish Lake State Park hugging the west, and Les Mason located on Whitefish Lake's eastern shore, both state parks offer ways to enjoy some aquatic fun on the lake. Fishing is a favorite pastime on Whitefish Lake, and it can be a productive spot to drop a line in the water. In addition to whitefish, you can catch a variety of species, including trout, yellow perch, and northern pike here.
You can fish at either park, but if you're bringing a boat, you'll want to go to Whitefish Lake State Park since it has a boat launch. You can't launch a motorized boat from Les Mason, but you can bring your canoe or kayak out and start your paddling adventure from there. Just make sure to time your trip appropriately if you're hoping to enjoy watersports, as Les Mason is only open to cars Memorial Day through Labor Day. However, you can still walk in during the winter.
If you want to get out on the water, but don't have your own vessel, that's okay. Sea Me Paddle offers paddleboard and kayak rentals at both Les Mason and Whitefish Lake state parks. You can paddle on your own or rent a tandem kayak if you prefer to paddle with a friend. Non-motorized boats are popular on Whitefish Lake, but you'll likely see some adrenaline junkies water-skiing as well.
Birding and camping at the two state parks in Whitefish
Both parks also offer significant opportunities for birdwatching. According to eBird, birdwatchers have encountered over 80 different species at both Les Mason State Park and Whitefish Lake State Park. A few of the birds you could see include the ring-billed gull, California gull, tree swallow, and common merganser.
For a better chance of seeing more avian species, you may want to consider staying overnight so you can wake up to birdsong in the early morning. You can't camp at Les Mason, but there is a campground at Whitefish Lake State Park. The park has 25 campsites, including some that are ADA designated. Some of the campsites are closed during the winter, though. If you're hoping to camp there, make sure you reserve a site online before you go. At the time of writing, the nightly fees for the campsites at Whitefish Lake State Park start at just $4 per night and go up to $34.
If you're coming in for a visit and not up for camping, you'll find other accommodations nearby. Whitefish is Montana's most charming small town and has multiple places to stay. According to Tripadvisor, the highest ranked spot is The Garden Wall Inn. This reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Stepping through the door of the inn felt to me like being welcomed into a family home where one can fully relax and allow themselves to be pampered with a gourmet breakfast and a soak in a clawfoot tub." The inn will even have free hors d'oeuvres and beverages waiting for you when you get back from your day full of exploring two of Montana's scenic state parks.