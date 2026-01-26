This 5-Star Historic Hotel In Beijing Has Been Crowned The Most Beautiful Hotel In The World

In the hospitality industry, the name Mandarin Oriental is synonymous with quality and luxury. The hotel group has properties all over the globe, from Italy's iconic Lake Como to the Caribbean's secluded Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. And now, less than two years after it opened, the group's unique hotel in Beijing can add "beautiful" to its list of attributes. The Mandarin Oriental Qianmen has been named the world's most beautiful hotel in the 2025 Prix Versailles World Architecture and Design Awards. It is an incredible honor that reflects the historic nature of the property, which is divided among 42 traditional hutong courtyard houses called siheyuan.

Hutongs are long, narrow alleyways formed by the walls of these courtyard homes, and were typical in Beijing until the 20th century, when many were torn down to make way for new urban development. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen allows guests to immerse themselves in this history by staying in their own hutong home. The Prix Versailles Awards, which were established in partnership with UNESCO in 2015, highlight extraordinary examples of architecture and design as judged by leading creatives.

This year's panel of judges included architect Ma Yansong, fashion designer Iris van Herpen, and actress Emma Watson, and was chaired by former UNESCO general director Irina Bokova. The panel applauded the hotel's efforts to restore these homes in the historic Caochang Hutong by preserving original wood beams and door frames, intricate carvings, and screen walls. At the same time, by incorporating modern touches such as floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings, the hotel meets contemporary expectations for comfort.