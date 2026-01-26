This 5-Star Historic Hotel In Beijing Has Been Crowned The Most Beautiful Hotel In The World
In the hospitality industry, the name Mandarin Oriental is synonymous with quality and luxury. The hotel group has properties all over the globe, from Italy's iconic Lake Como to the Caribbean's secluded Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. And now, less than two years after it opened, the group's unique hotel in Beijing can add "beautiful" to its list of attributes. The Mandarin Oriental Qianmen has been named the world's most beautiful hotel in the 2025 Prix Versailles World Architecture and Design Awards. It is an incredible honor that reflects the historic nature of the property, which is divided among 42 traditional hutong courtyard houses called siheyuan.
Hutongs are long, narrow alleyways formed by the walls of these courtyard homes, and were typical in Beijing until the 20th century, when many were torn down to make way for new urban development. Mandarin Oriental Qianmen allows guests to immerse themselves in this history by staying in their own hutong home. The Prix Versailles Awards, which were established in partnership with UNESCO in 2015, highlight extraordinary examples of architecture and design as judged by leading creatives.
This year's panel of judges included architect Ma Yansong, fashion designer Iris van Herpen, and actress Emma Watson, and was chaired by former UNESCO general director Irina Bokova. The panel applauded the hotel's efforts to restore these homes in the historic Caochang Hutong by preserving original wood beams and door frames, intricate carvings, and screen walls. At the same time, by incorporating modern touches such as floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings, the hotel meets contemporary expectations for comfort.
Mandarin Oriental Qianmen is a Beijing oasis
Located just a 10-minute drive from the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven, the hotel provides close access to some of Beijing's most important sites while providing a calm sanctuary away from the noise of the city. Part of this sanctuary includes amenities within the compound, including an upscale dining experience by Michelin-star Chef Fe. Yan Garden's menu offers a contemporary take on classical Cantonese and Chaozhou cuisine in a courtyard home. Guests can also indulge in luxury spa experiences grounded in traditional Chinese wellness or partake in a Chinese tea ceremony.
The immaculate accommodations, which are filled with art by local artists in honor of Beijing's chic and buzzing art scene, range in size from intimate Deluxe Courtyard Suites perfect for couples to the palatial 5,285-square-foot Peking Mansion with its own tea room, dining, and living spaces. For large parties, there is even a three-bedroom courtyard residence with an en-suite marble bathroom in each bedroom, as well as three separate courtyards for relaxing and entertaining. At the time of writing, rates for a weeknight in February started from $1,570 per night for a one-bedroom Deluxe Courtyard, with a two-bedroom Grand Family Courtyard averaging $10,700 a night.
While the price point may be high, the experience is well worth it for many travelers, who remark on the indelible impression the Mandarin Oriental Qianmen made on their vacation. "The hotel is a stunning masterpiece of design, masterfully blending traditional hutong elegance with modern luxury," writes one guest on Tripadvisor. "However, it was the staff's genuinely anticipatory and heartfelt service that truly elevated our visit from a simple stay into an unforgettable experience, they are the true soul of this magnificent property."