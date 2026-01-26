Italy's Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Day Trip From Rome With Medieval Villages And Crystal Waters
A trip to Italy should always include a stop in Rome, with its otherworldly landmarks like the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Pantheon — one of Italy's oldest attractions packed with divine geometry and Roman mystery. You could even join a free running group to see Rome like a local with scenic routes. But eventually, the crowds of tourists swarming the Eternal City are bound to grow overwhelming. That's when you know it's time to retreat to the countryside. Situated about 90 minutes northeast of Rome by car is a picturesque oasis called Lago del Turano, where hilltop towns are waiting to be explored with barely a tourist in sight.
Lago del Turano is actually a man-made reservoir, but you wouldn't know that by the looks of it. The calm waters are a dreamy, crystal-clear turquoise, framed by pleasant, green meadows which merge into the towering, forested slopes of the Apennine range. What was once a verdant farming valley up until almost a century ago was deliberately flooded to create Lago del Turano and its sister lake, Lago del Salto, which now attracts overheated Italian holiday-makers fleeing the Eternal City's scorching summers.
Visitors can sunbathe on the lakeshore and cool off in its emerald depths, or venture into the surrounding medieval villages to stroll cobbled alleyways and sip an Aperol spritz as the sun sinks over the water. Guarding a lonely peak are the stone bastions of Antuni, an abandoned village which overlooks the lake, almost like it's in an illustration of a Gothic fairytale. Spend the night at Lago del Turano to bask in the slow-paced atmosphere and take advantage of the Mediterranean cuisine without the tourist prices. Often bypassed for easy day trips from Rome like Tivoli and Castelli Romani, this tranquil lake will be a crowd-free getaway.
Explore the medieval hilltop villages around Lago del Turano
A trip to Italy isn't complete without exploring a hilltop town, and Lago del Turano is dotted with a handful of stone cottages clinging to the wooded cliffs. Rising high above the shoreline is Castel di Tora, which was established in the early 11th century and boasts the distinction of being a "borghi più belli d'Italia," or one of Italy's most stunning villages. Stone alleyways spiral around the hillside, hiding landmarks like a Romanesque church and a Baroque water fountain, while the breeze carries the fragrance of thyme and mint.
Standing across from Castel di Tora is Antuni, which though abandoned, is open to visitors. The bombs of World War II dispersed Antuni's last inhabitants, but the village's ghostly alleyways are far older, with origins dating back to the Middle Ages. Pose for photos amidst the crumbled stones, tour the Palazzo del Drago, a former medieval fortress, and enjoy panoramas of the blue lake and sweeping green ridges from the hilltop. "A truly fascinating place, the view of Lake Turano is unique and incredible", wrote a previous visitor in a Google review.
On the other side of the lake is Colle di Tora, where a labyrinth of cobblestone streets open up to tranquil lake vistas. Take a stroll around the village's stone square, centered by a fountain, or find a cozy trattoria for lunch. On the southernmost reaches of the lake is Paganico Sabino, another minuscule village with winding alleys leading to a hilltop viewpoint, where the forested ridges stretch all the way to the horizon. "Not recommended for those with a fear of heights," a previous visitor shared in a Google review, but "the overlook is beautiful." No matter which village you explore, it is sure to be a delight.
Enjoy the lakeside scenery and find delicious cuisine around Lago del Turano
Travelers who thrive on outdoor adventures will find plenty of distractions at Lago del Turano. Tucked against a jutting headland is the Centro Pesca & Tartufi Turano, a laid-back campground where visitors can reel in fresh catch and grill dinner right from the shoreline. "A great place to camp, with a heavenly view of the lake and mountains," a visitor shared in a Google review. The entry fee for camping is four euros (about $5 USD).
Meanwhile, the lake's crystal-clear, calm waters are best enjoyed by spending the day paddling. Bring a kayak or paddle board to the petite beaches dotted across the lakeshore, where sun loungers and snack bars invite tourists to soak up the serene landscape from the sand. Local outfitters also offer sailboat and pedal boat rentals for tourists who want to enjoy Lago del Turano's crystalline currents without getting wet.
Exploring cobblestone alleys and paddling the lake will surely leave you hungry. Luckily, the villages around Lago del Turano are known for their cuisine. Highly-rated on Tripadvisor is the Home Restaurant L'Osteria di Bacco in Castel di Tora, where diners can savor local ingredients and flavorful wines while looking out across the lakeshore from the terrace. Try the gourmet fish platters at L'Angoletto Restaurant, which offers a refined atmosphere surrounded by the lake's tranquil embrace. Over in Colle di Tora, tuck into authentic gnocchi and ravioli dishes at the Trattoria "La Piazza," boasting a "welcoming atmosphere, set in a charming and picturesque square", according to a previous review. Meanwhile, a handful of quaint guest lodges in both towns offer comfortable rooms overlooking the lake. Fall asleep to the hushed rhythms of the water and wake up ready to continue the Lago del Turano adventures.