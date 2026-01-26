Italy's Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Day Trip From Rome With Medieval Villages And Crystal Waters

A trip to Italy should always include a stop in Rome, with its otherworldly landmarks like the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Pantheon — one of Italy's oldest attractions packed with divine geometry and Roman mystery. You could even join a free running group to see Rome like a local with scenic routes. But eventually, the crowds of tourists swarming the Eternal City are bound to grow overwhelming. That's when you know it's time to retreat to the countryside. Situated about 90 minutes northeast of Rome by car is a picturesque oasis called Lago del Turano, where hilltop towns are waiting to be explored with barely a tourist in sight.

Lago del Turano is actually a man-made reservoir, but you wouldn't know that by the looks of it. The calm waters are a dreamy, crystal-clear turquoise, framed by pleasant, green meadows which merge into the towering, forested slopes of the Apennine range. What was once a verdant farming valley up until almost a century ago was deliberately flooded to create Lago del Turano and its sister lake, Lago del Salto, which now attracts overheated Italian holiday-makers fleeing the Eternal City's scorching summers.

Visitors can sunbathe on the lakeshore and cool off in its emerald depths, or venture into the surrounding medieval villages to stroll cobbled alleyways and sip an Aperol spritz as the sun sinks over the water. Guarding a lonely peak are the stone bastions of Antuni, an abandoned village which overlooks the lake, almost like it's in an illustration of a Gothic fairytale. Spend the night at Lago del Turano to bask in the slow-paced atmosphere and take advantage of the Mediterranean cuisine without the tourist prices. Often bypassed for easy day trips from Rome like Tivoli and Castelli Romani, this tranquil lake will be a crowd-free getaway.