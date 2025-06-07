One Of The Coolest Ways To See Rome Like A Local Is The City's Free Running Groups With Scenic Routes

Rome has a long track record of running. In ancient times, races where athletes powered events, from 630-foot sprints to 3-mile distances, were popular public entertainment spectacles during sports festivals and religious and civic celebrations. These competitors represented all social classes, which made running a popular activity, and the sport's inclusivity still surges strong today with a slew of running groups and major events held throughout the year, open to participants of all ages and fitness levels.

Although Italy's capital can be enjoyed in many ways — whether on foot, by Vespa, or even rafting on Rome's famous rivers – nothing beats the buoyant camaraderie of running through ivied lanes, trotting over 2,000-year-old cobblestones, and breezing across majestic bridges with chatty and hospitable locals. Fellow joggers are often happy to share their favorite places to eat, drink, and play — your best insider's insight to the city. You'll find plenty of runners in Rome, with a variety of free-spirited, free-to-join groups, yet another great thing to do in Rome without breaking the bank.

Running in Rome can feel like the closest thing to time travel. How else can you take in the UNESCO World Heritage historic center's Colosseum, Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, and more, all within an hour on one of the city's most scenic routes? No water bottle needed, as one of the coolest ways to live like a Roman is hydrating at one of the city's nearly 2,500 nasoni, 150-year-old public water fountains with snout-like spouts (as characterized by their Italian nickname meaning "big noses"), a symbol of the Roman ethos of warmth and community. The views and hospitality (plus the endorphins) are why this city is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy.