Just Outside St. Louis Is A Charming Hamlet With Historic Streets, Vibrant Markets, And Craft Brews
The famous film might be titled "Meet Me in St. Louis," but the surrounding towns nearby this major U.S. city deserve some attention, too. From Park Hills' walkable downtown and laidback vibes to Clarkson Valley (a ritzy suburb with world-class golfing), this corner of Missouri has plenty of smaller hubs that have their own unique character, and are worth a closer look. Case in point: just 35 minutes west of St. Louis, you'll find the delightful St. Charles County city of Cottleville, Missouri. This spot is home to historic charm, lively markets, and a hopping craft beer scene.
Cottleville, which was named one of Missouri's safest places to live in 2024, is the kind of town where everyone greets you with your name and a smile. It's also full of mom-and-pop businesses, lots of families that call it home, and residents cruising around on golf carts instead of cars to run errands. At an easy commuting distance to the big city, it's a great option for folks looking for small-town sweetness without sacrificing proximity to the rest of the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. Cottleville is also under three-and-a-half hours by car from both Kansas City and Springfield, making it an easy getaway destination for a weekend break from other areas of the state. And to get here from further away, you'll want to fly into St. Louis Lambert International Airport, just 25 minutes away.
Explore Cottleville's rich history and markets
Inhabited since the early 1800s, Cottleville is one of St. Charles County's oldest cities, and served as a frequent stop along the way for folks on the Oregon Trail and other westward-bound routes. During the Civil War, it was a hub for the transportation of supplies and soldiers. Today, a walk through Cottleville's historic downtown shows how this history has been kept alive. Now, this area is full of charming shops and restaurants, as well as numerous buildings dating back to the 19th century. One such example you won't want to miss is the town's historic schoolhouse, located on Chestnut Street, which was constructed in 1875. This adorable building has been renovated with care by a local business owner, and now — restored to its former glory — serves as a prime event space for weddings and other gatherings.
Another great way to engage with Cottleville's vibrant local community is to time your visit for the holiday season. Visitors in December have access to a busy calendar of festive events in town, including — since 2025 – the Cottleville Christkindl Market. This delightful holiday market features local vendors to shop from, a tree-lighting ceremony, carols and storytelling, and even a golf cart cruise through downtown. This celebration is a don't-miss activity for locals and tourists eager to experience Cottleville's small-town charm.
Sip on a craft beer in Cottleville
It may not be on the scale of the Carolinas' "Beer City, USA" craft brew mecca, but for a small hamlet, Cottleville has multiple options to quench the thirst of craft beer aficionados. To start, make your way to Exit 6 Brewery. Founded and managed by self-proclaimed "beer guys," Exit 6 is a nano-brewery, meaning they produce a highly limited amount of carefully-crafted barrels annually. But their delectable house-brewed beers aren't the only option here: They also serve more than two dozen other craft beers on tap (many local to Missouri or the Midwest), clocking in at around 70 beer options in total — none of which are mass-produced by the big-name beverage corporations. Best of all, if you're keen to sample several different choices, there's also the option (in addition to standard pours) to order a 3-ounce pour of any beer that's on tap. And of course, before leaving, don't forget to fill a growler to take home.
For a brew in a classic beer garden setting, head over to nearby Frankie Martin's Garden. At this thoughtfully-created neighborhood garden (built in memoriam of a beloved community member), you can take in the fresh air as well as sip on pours from some of the state's best craft breweries, such as KC Bier Co and Third Wheel Brewing. There are also a wide variety of food trucks, wine offerings, and frequent entertainment on the docket, making a visit to this lively garden an ideal summertime spot for date night, a family evening out, or a hangout with friends.