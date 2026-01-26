Just Outside St. Louis Is A Charming Hamlet With Historic Streets, Vibrant Markets, And Craft Brews

The famous film might be titled "Meet Me in St. Louis," but the surrounding towns nearby this major U.S. city deserve some attention, too. From Park Hills' walkable downtown and laidback vibes to Clarkson Valley (a ritzy suburb with world-class golfing), this corner of Missouri has plenty of smaller hubs that have their own unique character, and are worth a closer look. Case in point: just 35 minutes west of St. Louis, you'll find the delightful St. Charles County city of Cottleville, Missouri. This spot is home to historic charm, lively markets, and a hopping craft beer scene.

Cottleville, which was named one of Missouri's safest places to live in 2024, is the kind of town where everyone greets you with your name and a smile. It's also full of mom-and-pop businesses, lots of families that call it home, and residents cruising around on golf carts instead of cars to run errands. At an easy commuting distance to the big city, it's a great option for folks looking for small-town sweetness without sacrificing proximity to the rest of the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. Cottleville is also under three-and-a-half hours by car from both Kansas City and Springfield, making it an easy getaway destination for a weekend break from other areas of the state. And to get here from further away, you'll want to fly into St. Louis Lambert International Airport, just 25 minutes away.