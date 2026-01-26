California's 'Gateway To The Sierra Nevada' Is A Charming City With Downtown Fun And Outdoor Adventure

Boasting some of the country's most breathtaking national parks, California is a haven for outdoor explorers. Step into another planet at the surreal Mars-like landscapes of Death Valley National Park, or start planning the perfect road trip itinerary to visit every national park in California. But if you're the kind of traveler who enjoys the bright lights of the bustling city with a dash of rugged backcountry on the side, then this underrated California city is the place to be. Only a little over an hour's drive from Sacramento is Oroville, a delightful metropolis poised on the doorstep of scenic landscapes.

Framed by the towering foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range to the north and the winding curves of the Feather River to the west, Oroville is considered the "gateway to the Sierra Nevada." Thrill-seekers can splash around the blue depths of Lake Oroville against a backdrop of sweeping green ridges, or head out paddling the calm currents and whitewater rapids along the Feather River. More relaxed travelers who prefer putting their feet up to tranquil views, not to mention families holidaying with children, will be drawn to Oroville's quiet recreation areas for picnics beneath the shade of rustling trees, while hikers can follow dusty trails into the rugged wilderness.

Meanwhile, sightseers can head to downtown Oroville to experience a "unique version of small-town America," according to the city website. Shopaholics and bargain hunters can browse the smattering of antique stores and gift shops, culture fiends can explore local museums, and foodies can find tasty refreshments all around. Outdoorsy types can find a rustic campground to sleep amidst the rustlings of nature, while rustic motels in the downtown area offer travelers a bed for restful slumber. No matter what kind of adventure you're looking for, Oroville delivers.