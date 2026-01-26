Nestled Between Boston And Newport Is Massachusetts' Charming 'Silver City' With A Scenic Park For Camping
Travelers craving a New England getaway will find excitement all around in Massachusetts. Sink your toes into the sand at Cape Cod's beautiful beach paradise with serene dunes, or swing by charming seaside towns on a coastal Massachusetts road trip. If you prefer trekking through the wild backcountry, then turn your attentions inland towards Taunton, a delightful southeastern Massachusetts city with its own state park, tucked along the curves of the Taunton River. A mix of scenic wilderness and colonial heritage makes Taunton a point of interest for all types of travelers.
Pilgrims from the original Plymouth settlement ventured into the rolling hills around the Taunton River and established their new town in the 1630s, and by the industrial age, the booming community had earned the nickname "Silver City" for its production of fine silverware, in addition to shipbuilding and ironworks. Revolutionary heritage is at the heart of Taunton — the famous rallying cry, "no taxation without representation," began with disgruntled Taunton citizens almost a century earlier. Today, however, Taunton embraces a hushed atmosphere, inviting visitors to explore its old-world streets and laid-back landscapes.
Sightseers can amble around the Taunton Green, anchored by the towering façade of the historic county courthouse, or browse the quaint boutiques before finding a tasty local eatery to unwind. Families with children can dive into colorful foam pits and bounce on trampolines at Fun City Adventure Park. Meanwhile, outdoor explorers will find acres of adventure at Massasoit State Park on the east edge of town. Head out on woodland hikes or cycle the meandering trails, while the campgrounds offer a sylvan backdrop to spend the night. Situated just 40 minutes away from Boston by car, and a similar distance from Newport, Rhode Island, this quiet Massachusetts destination will be a detox from the big city.
Explore the outdoors at Massasoit State Park in Taunton
Anchoring the town to the east, Massasoit State Park is a mere 10-minute drive from downtown Taunton, meaning you can experience an idyllic, backcountry adventure without leaving civilization completely behind. Dense woodlands stretch for miles across the park, merging into swaying meadows and marshy wetlands around the edge of serene lakes. It's a "[p]erfect place to walk in nature," a previous visitor shared in a review.
Hiking trails are crisscrossed throughout the park landscape, along with paved roads for scenic drives and bridle trails to explore the woodlands on horseback. The looping trails between dense hardwoods are especially suited to mountain biking. Within the park is Lake Rico, where a boat launch lets sailors glide across the tranquil waters, while paddlers can bring kayaks to explore the hidden inlets along the forested shoreline. Anglers should find a scenic spot amidst the trees and shrubbery to cast a line along the lakeshore, or head out on a boat to fish the depths.
At the end of the day, pitch a tent at the state park campgrounds to sleep amidst the peaceful rustling of trees. Campsites are equipped with electricity to accommodate travelers in motorhomes, along with fire pits and picnic tables for campers to grill up dinner. A tranquil swimming pond with a shallow beach allows campers to relax away from the usual park crowds, and each campsite is secluded enough to feel private. A playground offers a distraction for children. A previous visitor shared in a Google review that "[they have] been camping here for the past couple of years now and it's been great." The woodland adventures don't have to end there. Just 20 minutes east of Taunton is Middleborough, a forested town with bike paths and a historic downtown.
Head to downtown Taunton for sightseeing and delicious food
Forming the center of town is the Taunton Green, a tranquil square of manicured lawns framed by trees and public benches, which gives the feeling of being in a small European hamlet. Stately architecture lines the streets surrounding the square, and the soaring dome of the Bristol County Superior Court draws the eye. Dating to the 1890s, with grounds landscaped according to plans drawn up by the sons of notable American architect Frederick Law Olmsted, the Romanesque-style edifice creates a scenic backdrop for photos.
Less than 10 minutes on foot from the Taunton Green is the Old Colony History Museum, tucked along a quiet, tree-lined street within a former red-brick schoolhouse dating to the 19th century. A previous review recommends that "everyone stop by at some point if [they] can." Alongside relics from the museum's bygone days as an educational institution (visitors are encouraged to ring the old lunch bell), the exhibits also display a vast collection of decorative art and antique artifacts that reveal Taunton's colonial heritage. Seasonal special exhibitions also spotlight interesting facets of the town's local history.
Whether you're camping in the woods or retreating to a hotel, enjoying a decent meal is a must. At the Taunton Green, you'll find El Mariachi, where tasty Mexican dishes are served amidst a relaxed ambience. A previous review shared that dining here is "[a]lways a great experience." Try the chimichangas and pork carnitas, or unwind with a margarita. Fill up on sushi at Kyo Asian Cuisine, or grab a slice at Devito's Pizzeria. In the morning, stop by Neighbors Coffee & Co for flavorful lattes and pastries surrounded by a friendly vibe. From small-town sightseeing to wilderness exploration, Taunton is an underrated getaway destination.