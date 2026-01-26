Nestled Between Boston And Newport Is Massachusetts' Charming 'Silver City' With A Scenic Park For Camping

Travelers craving a New England getaway will find excitement all around in Massachusetts. Sink your toes into the sand at Cape Cod's beautiful beach paradise with serene dunes, or swing by charming seaside towns on a coastal Massachusetts road trip. If you prefer trekking through the wild backcountry, then turn your attentions inland towards Taunton, a delightful southeastern Massachusetts city with its own state park, tucked along the curves of the Taunton River. A mix of scenic wilderness and colonial heritage makes Taunton a point of interest for all types of travelers.

Pilgrims from the original Plymouth settlement ventured into the rolling hills around the Taunton River and established their new town in the 1630s, and by the industrial age, the booming community had earned the nickname "Silver City" for its production of fine silverware, in addition to shipbuilding and ironworks. Revolutionary heritage is at the heart of Taunton — the famous rallying cry, "no taxation without representation," began with disgruntled Taunton citizens almost a century earlier. Today, however, Taunton embraces a hushed atmosphere, inviting visitors to explore its old-world streets and laid-back landscapes.

Sightseers can amble around the Taunton Green, anchored by the towering façade of the historic county courthouse, or browse the quaint boutiques before finding a tasty local eatery to unwind. Families with children can dive into colorful foam pits and bounce on trampolines at Fun City Adventure Park. Meanwhile, outdoor explorers will find acres of adventure at Massasoit State Park on the east edge of town. Head out on woodland hikes or cycle the meandering trails, while the campgrounds offer a sylvan backdrop to spend the night. Situated just 40 minutes away from Boston by car, and a similar distance from Newport, Rhode Island, this quiet Massachusetts destination will be a detox from the big city.