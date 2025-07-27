Situated Between Boston And Providence, Massachusetts' Forested Town Has Bike Paths And A Historic Downtown
One of the biggest appeals of New England — besides its temperate summers, colorful foliage, and historic architecture — is the close proximity between its cities. Boston, Providence, New Haven, and Bridgeport are all within a few hours of one another via train, which Americans seem to agree is the best type of transportation to take. Amtrak's Northeast Regional chugs past quaint harbors, 19th-century factory towns, and open ocean. Then there's I-95, where you'll typically encounter quite a bit of traffic...
Nestled between Boston and Providence is the aptly named Middleborough — sometimes spelled "Middleboro" — a small Massachusetts town home to about 25,000. It got its start in the 1800s as the so-called "shoe capital of the world," known for producing premium men's shoes. Now, it's the headquarters of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, which serves as a major employer in the area. Middleborough has managed to preserve its small-town character for over 100 years. Along Main and Center Streets downtown, you'll find an assortment of pizza parlors, little Italian cafes, and art galleries housed in old brick buildings. Church steeples are the tallest structures for miles around — making for an old-fashioned skyline — and it doesn't take long to reach wooded trails in the Fall Brook-Washburn Conservation Area, about three miles away.
All in all, Middleborough is the place to be if you want a classic, small-town New England experience, one with red and orange leaves during the fall, centuries-old architecture, and Boston-area accents in line at the post office or ice cream shop.
Indoor and outdoor recreation in Middleborough
Along with the Brook-Washburn Conservation Area, there are several other trails to explore in and around the Middleborough area. For starters, there's the Massasoit Trail system in Massasoit State Park, named after the 17th-century Wampanoag chief. The 8-mile loop is popular with hikers, as well as mountain bikers and campers. There are also trails along the Nemasket River, which winds south toward Assawompset Pond, and a shorter loop in Pratt Farm.
In Oliver Mill Park, just a 5-minute bike ride from downtown Middleborough, adventurers can explore the ruins of an old industrial complex. As one reviewer notes on Tripadvisor: "You can still see remnants of the old buildings around the park. There are a few tiny waterfalls on the property and an old bridge." Keep in mind that the bridge is a bit "rickety," as another reviewer mentions, so watch your step. Deep in the woods of Massachusetts, it's equal parts history and exercise.
During rainy days or wintertime cold spells, there are plenty of indoor activities to choose from in Middleborough. Downtown on Jackson Street, you'll find the Robbins Museum of Archaeology, which houses stone tools and art dating back thousands and thousands of years. Admission is $10, and visitors under 18 get in for free. The museum is only open on Saturdays, so plan accordingly. There's also the Middleboro Historical Museum just down the street, where guests can learn about the town's centuries' worth of history. There are several buildings on the museum's campus, including mill workers' homes from Middleborough's early days.
17th-century reenactors in Plymouth, home of the Piligrims
There are plenty more historic destinations near Middleborough, and some of the most famous are in Plymouth, just 20 miles away. Although Plymouth Rock — where the Mayflower famously landed back in 1620 — is considered to be one of America's most disappointing tourist traps, there's also Plimoth Patuxet Museums, a recreation of the Pilgrim's 17th-century village, nearby. Here, houses, gardens, and workshops look much the same as they would have 400 years ago. You can also learn about old-fashioned trades from reenactors, attend an annual New England Harvest Feast celebrating the famous "first Thanksgiving," or listen to live local bands at summertime music series. Down the road from the recreated Pilgrim village is the Historic Patuxet Homesite, where visitors can learn about the indigenous populations who called the area home long before the arrival of European settlers.
While you're in the area, make sure to visit one of the beaches on Cape Cod Bay; Plymouth Long Beach and Pricilla Beach are both popular options, and there are plenty of seafood restaurants specializing in all things fried on the water. Book your overnight stay in a classic New England bed and breakfast, the type of lodging Rick Steves recommends for a more authentic, affordable vacation. Or travel back to larger cities like Providence or Boston, where you'll also find the nearest international airports.