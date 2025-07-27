Situated Between Boston And Providence, Massachusetts' Forested Town Has Bike Paths And A Historic Downtown

One of the biggest appeals of New England — besides its temperate summers, colorful foliage, and historic architecture — is the close proximity between its cities. Boston, Providence, New Haven, and Bridgeport are all within a few hours of one another via train, which Americans seem to agree is the best type of transportation to take. Amtrak's Northeast Regional chugs past quaint harbors, 19th-century factory towns, and open ocean. Then there's I-95, where you'll typically encounter quite a bit of traffic...

Nestled between Boston and Providence is the aptly named Middleborough — sometimes spelled "Middleboro" — a small Massachusetts town home to about 25,000. It got its start in the 1800s as the so-called "shoe capital of the world," known for producing premium men's shoes. Now, it's the headquarters of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, which serves as a major employer in the area. Middleborough has managed to preserve its small-town character for over 100 years. Along Main and Center Streets downtown, you'll find an assortment of pizza parlors, little Italian cafes, and art galleries housed in old brick buildings. Church steeples are the tallest structures for miles around — making for an old-fashioned skyline — and it doesn't take long to reach wooded trails in the Fall Brook-Washburn Conservation Area, about three miles away.

All in all, Middleborough is the place to be if you want a classic, small-town New England experience, one with red and orange leaves during the fall, centuries-old architecture, and Boston-area accents in line at the post office or ice cream shop.