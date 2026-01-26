The Crucial 'BARK' Rules You Need To Know When Visiting A National Park With Your Dog

Spending time in nature can be a wonderful bonding experience for dog owners and their pups, and where better to enjoy incredible scenery and hiking than in America's national parks? While many national parks allow dogs, each may have its own rules, and it's important to know them to have the best possible experience. Luckily, to help, the National Park Service has created the BARK Ranger program.

This handy acronym stands for: Bag your dog's waste; Always leash your pet; Respect wildlife; Know where you can go. These four rules are the foundation of bringing any pet into a national park, where preserving nature and wildlife are of paramount importance. Abiding by them is also important because federal regulations provide clear guidelines for pets in national parks. This includes keeping your dog leashed on a lead no longer than 6 feet in length and ensuring your dog does not create noise disturbances that may negatively impact other park visitors and wildlife.

However, more than just a set of rules, the acronym is a program designed to help people and their pets have a better experience in parks. In some parks, being a BARK Ranger simply means following the rules, while in others it can involve a short training program or completing an activity booklet with a park ranger. In many cases, this also earns your pup the right to purchase a special BARK Ranger tag for their collar. Some of them are even personalized for the park, which makes a wonderful keepsake.