The Most Dog-Friendly National Parks And Monuments In America, According To Reviews

Across the National Park Service's 433 units, from sprawling wilderness areas to historic monuments, you'll find no shortage of remarkable trails, grand vistas, and comfy campgrounds. Many of these beautiful and historic places (especially those situated in remote or non-urban landscapes) are as inviting for our canine pals as they are for us, but not all parks and monuments are created equal when it comes to bringing Fido along for the ride.

With the exception of service dogs, some parks don't allow pooches at all. This is usually because of vulnerable wilderness areas and wildlife that dogs can sometimes disrupt. Castle Mountains National Monument in Southern California counts among these, due to its delicate Joshua trees, while Yellowstone even has a strict "no-howling" rule because of the impact it can have on its own native canines — gray wolves. The National Park Service's B.A.R.K. Ranger program puts safety first, with simple rules: Bag your pet's waste; Always leash your pet; Respect wildlife; and Know where you can go. And, of course, part of planning ahead is knowing which parks are the most dog-friendly to make your journey the best it can be — for you both!

The vast majority of U.S. national parks and monuments allow dogs in developed areas like campgrounds and on paved roads. Our furry pals aren't typically invited into the main attractions, like the caverns of Mammoth Cave National Park. What dog owners really love is being able to explore new places with our pups, so here are some of the most dog-friendly parks and monuments around the country.