The Most Dog-Friendly National Parks And Monuments In America, According To Reviews
Across the National Park Service's 433 units, from sprawling wilderness areas to historic monuments, you'll find no shortage of remarkable trails, grand vistas, and comfy campgrounds. Many of these beautiful and historic places (especially those situated in remote or non-urban landscapes) are as inviting for our canine pals as they are for us, but not all parks and monuments are created equal when it comes to bringing Fido along for the ride.
With the exception of service dogs, some parks don't allow pooches at all. This is usually because of vulnerable wilderness areas and wildlife that dogs can sometimes disrupt. Castle Mountains National Monument in Southern California counts among these, due to its delicate Joshua trees, while Yellowstone even has a strict "no-howling" rule because of the impact it can have on its own native canines — gray wolves. The National Park Service's B.A.R.K. Ranger program puts safety first, with simple rules: Bag your pet's waste; Always leash your pet; Respect wildlife; and Know where you can go. And, of course, part of planning ahead is knowing which parks are the most dog-friendly to make your journey the best it can be — for you both!
The vast majority of U.S. national parks and monuments allow dogs in developed areas like campgrounds and on paved roads. Our furry pals aren't typically invited into the main attractions, like the caverns of Mammoth Cave National Park. What dog owners really love is being able to explore new places with our pups, so here are some of the most dog-friendly parks and monuments around the country.
Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park in Maine regularly tops lists of most dog-friendly parks in the United States, and for good reason. The sprawling Atlantic Coast park spans a series of wooded, scenic islands, and dogs are allowed on 100 of the park's more than 150 miles of hiking trails. They're also welcome along 45 miles of carriage roads. These gorgeous, motor-free routes were constructed between 1913 and 1940 by philanthropist and environmentalist John D. Rockefeller Jr., who was instrumental in the founding of the park and wanted a scenic and quiet way to enjoy the beautiful landscape by horse and carriage.
Sand Beach, Echo Lake, and all public buildings and ranger-led programs are off-limits to dogs at Acadia National Park, and they're also not allowed at the Wild Gardens of Acadia within Sieur de Monts or the rustic Duck Harbor Campground on Isle au Haut. However, dogs are welcome on Isle au Haut for day hikes. For a gentle, picturesque loop, head out on the Jordan Pond Path, which will take you 3.3 miles around the small lake. Then head up to Cadillac Mountain to take in the views from the highest point in the park and the whole eastern seaboard. Keep an eye out for ticks, as the pesky critters are common in the vegetation here.
Shenandoah National Park
When you peruse Shenandoah National Park's list of trails where dogs aren't permitted, it seems like a lot of routes are off-limits. Fortunately for furry explorers, these add up to fewer than 20 miles within the park, which boasts more than 500 miles of trails altogether. One popular route is the Rose River Loop, which covers 4.2 miles and is rated moderately challenging for its elevation gain of just shy of 900 feet. You'll find a number of swimming spots where you and your four-legged pal can dip your toes. And for something a little shorter but with endless panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, visit Blackrock Summit via Trayfoot Mountain and the Appalachian Trail, an easy loop that's only 1.1 miles and is accessible right off Skyline Drive.
Dogs are welcome in all campgrounds in Shenandoah National Park, but unfortunately not on ranger-led programs. Fantastic pet-friendly lodging is also available at both Skyland Resort and Big Meadows Lodge, both of which even offer a Pampered Pooch Package to start you off on the right foot. The package includes a doggie treat upon arrival, a Shenandoah leash, a water bowl, and a bottle of water. As of this writing, the fee is $30 per night, per pet.
Scotts Bluff National Monument
A massive national monument towering above Nebraska, Scotts Bluff is as historic as it is scenic. Leashed pets have access to all developed areas, including paved trails, and the park even supplies waste bags at three different points throughout the grounds. The most strenuous route in Scotts Bluff National Monument is Saddle Rock Trail, a 3.2-mile out-and-back route that begins at the visitor center. You'll be rewarded with panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, and the path features both a natural hot spring and a small test tunnel that was hollowed during construction of Summit Road. Just aware of prairie rattlesnakes in the area, which are typically easy to see from the trail, but avoiding them is an excellent reason to stay on developed paths.
Scotts Bluff National Monument may be small in comparison to some of the park system's larger destinations, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in other local amenities. There's no camping within the monument's boundary, but the nearby campgrounds are fantastic for relaxing with Fido. Peaceful Prairie Campsites is highly rated on Hipcamp for its wonderful views of the expansive landscape, where pets are welcome. And Riverside Park Campground in Scottsbluff, situated on the North Platte River, is also home to the fenced Monument Dog Park, where dogs can safely run around off-leash. And if you're in the mood for a brewski after a great day spent outdoors, check out the pet-friendly patio at Flyover Brewing Company.
Grand Canyon National Park
Here's some fabulous news for dog owners: The astonishingly scenic views from the Grand Canyon's South Rim are found along trails that welcome your canine pal. Nearly 5 million visitors explore this park every year, but considering that the viewpoints and paths are often crowded during the peak season, it can still be a wonderful place to explore with your pooch. Just note that dogs are not allowed on shuttle buses, inside visitor centers and gift shops, or on trails below the rim.
If you plan to strike out on an adventure without Fido, Grand Canyon Kennel offers an option for keeping your pet safe while you explore. Just remember that the dog's vaccinations need to be up-to-date, and reservations are highly encouraged. As we're talking about Arizona, it's worth mentioning the heat. In the summer, temperatures can sometimes exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which means it's even hotter inside vehicles. Make sure to pack plenty of water, seek shade, and take it easy.
Thankfully, the Grand Canyon's campgrounds are spacious and dog-friendly. Pets are welcome at Mather Campground, Desert View Campground, and Trailer Village, along with other developed areas of the park, but remember that wildlife roams freely, so be aware of elk and coyotes that occasionally wander through campsites. If you're looking for someplace a little less rustic, Yavapai Lodge offers pet-friendly rooms, which will run an additional $40 per night, per pet, for your stay.
Congaree National Park
South Carolina's only national park, Congaree, is an uncrowded spot hiding some of the world's tallest tree canopies within the last old-growth bottomland hardwood forest in the region. Pets are allowed on all trails in the park, including the iconic boardwalk, making it one of the most accessible national parks for those traveling with four-legged friends. The park's boardwalk, constructed in the 1980s, has been undergoing renovations, so some portions are closed at the time of writing.
It can get hot and humid in Congaree National Park, so it's imperative to keep enough water on hand if you're out for a hike. And as with many other lush woodland areas, vegetation is a haven for ticks, so try to stay away from dense foliage while on the trail, and do a concise check after your walk. Along certain parts of the boardwalk, particularly the short stretch north of Weston Lake and another section between Harry Hampton Visitor Center and the intersection of Sims Trail, Congaree advises visitors with anxious or crowd-averse dogs that the elevated platform is a confined space, so you may want to keep to more open areas. Dogs are also welcome in the park's campgrounds.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Sandwiched a half-hour drive south of bustling Cleveland and about 20 minutes north of Akron, some of the most stunning waterfall views in the Midwest are found at Cuyahoga Valley National Park. The park boasts more than 125 miles of wooded trails, creating a true escape from the urban hubbub not far away. The best part? Leashed pets are welcome along more than 100 miles of these trails, so you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to routes to explore. A number of fairly easy hikes like the Oak Hill Trail are mostly flat and take less than an hour to complete, but there are plenty of options for longer jaunts if you prefer to work off lots of energy! Your pup is also welcome along the Towpath Trail, which traces the historic Ohio & Erie Canal.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park doesn't have its own campground, and the two inns located within the park boundary, unfortunately, don't admit pets. Fortunately, nearby camping options are perfect for relaxing with Fido, like Streetsboro/Cleveland SE KOA Holiday, which is only 20 minutes east of the park. Stow Silver Springs Campground not only welcomes dogs but has its own wooded trails nearby and an exercise area called, fittingly, Bow Wow Beach.
Canyons of the Ancients National Monument
Southwest Colorado is home to a sprawling, incredibly historic area known as Canyons of the Ancients National Monument. Unique in comparison to other national monuments, this area spans a whopping 176,000 acres of public lands overseen by the Bureau of Land Management, and it brims with thousands of distinctive archaeological sites relating to the Ancient Puebloan culture, plus numerous desert trails. This is a fantastic destination if you and your pup are game for a bit more adventure in the culturally rich Four Corners region, especially if you're exploring via the unbelievably storied way to explore the American Southwest along the Trail of the Ancients Scenic Drive.
Dispersed camping is permitted throughout the area as long as vehicles remain within 20 feet of roadways, and dogs are welcome to join you! They must be kept under control, and the BLM recommends voice control as an extra precaution. This stunning desert landscape is home to a wide range of wildlife, so keep an eye out for mountain lions, rattlesnakes, and black bears. In the late spring and early summer, you'll also want to make sure you have plenty of bug spray due to the prevalence of biting gnats.
Hovenweep National Monument
Hovenweep National Monument is an awe-inspiring destination perfect for archaeology enthusiasts, nestled off the beaten path in the Utah desert, where it protects six remarkable prehistoric Indigenous structures from A.D. 1200 to 1300. While Hovenweep is a relatively small park, it's worth a visit with the pup along because the entire park is open to leashed pets. Due to the delicate nature of the ancient Puebloan masonry, a highlight of the park, all visitors, two-legged and four-legged, are required to stay on trails at all times. Take in remarkable views across the canyons in this relatively quiet desert haven — Hovenweep only sees fewer than 40,000 visitors each year, making this a wonderful escape from busier parks in the Southwest.
Hovenweep has one of the most inviting campgrounds for a primitive camping experience in this region, especially because it's open all year round. Sites have recently been made available for reservation online, but you can also select your site in person on a first-come, first-served basis. As of this writing, it's only $20 per night. While you're here, detour over to Mesa Verde, an archaeological wonder that's one of the U.S.' most underrated national parks, where leashed pets are allowed on main roads.
North Cascades National Park
While the incredibly postcard-worthy North Cascades National Park in Washington doesn't allow dogs in most areas, it's worth listing among the top dog-friendly destinations because it boasts one very attractive exception. The Pacific Crest Trail, around 18 miles of which intersect with the South Unit of North Cascades National Park, does allow canine hikers! Plan ahead, as you'll need to secure a permit to camp along the trail, with some exceptions if you already hold a PCTA long-distance permit.
If you don't really fancy an intense long-haul hike but you're still looking to hang out with Rover around North Cascades National Park, leashed dogs are welcome around the incredibly scenic waters of Ross Lake and Lake Chelan National Recreation Areas. North Cascades National Park also welcomes dogs to its developed campgrounds, along paved or dirt roads, and in picnic areas.
Hot Springs National Park
Arkansas is home to a number of national sites like the Butterfield Overland National Trail, one of four scenic and wildly historic heritage trails in the state, but the only designated national park is Hot Springs. The architecture of several historic bathhouses, comprising what is known as Bathhouse Row, shows the area's unique past as a resort hub just north of the city of Hot Springs.
Dogs are welcome on all 26 miles of Hot Springs National Park's trails, like the Sunset Trail. This route clocks in at around 10 miles long, making it the longest, but even more scenic paths await in two areas containing a number of shorter trails: Hot Springs and North Mountain Trails, and the West Mountain Trails. As part of the B.A.R.K. Ranger program, Hot Springs also has special activities for you and your canine companion to — forgive us — embark on. Stop by the Fordyce Bathhouse and Visitor Center and pick up a card with a list of activities from which you can choose two to complete. Dogs aren't allowed inside, but there's a shaded porch with water available right outside — just don't leave your fur baby unattended. Once your tasks are successfully completed, a park ranger will swear in your pup as an official B.A.R.K. Ranger!
Great Sand Dunes National Park
For a truly otherworldly experience with your furry friend in south-central Colorado, look no further than Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Nestled on the western side of the stunning Sangre de Cristo Mountains, this unique park boasts, as you would expect, some really big dunes — the tallest in North America, in fact. The park is also home to beautiful grasslands, alpine lakes, wetlands, forests, and even tundra. "This was a really cool experience with our two dogs," a visitor wrote in a review on Bring Fido. "I would suggest paying attention to the weather to make sure your dog is comfortable. Also, it can get extremely windy, so equipment like doggles could be useful to have."
You and Rover are in luck with access to not only numerous trails and developed campgrounds but also the so-called Main Use Area, or the first high ridge of dunes. Dispersed or backpacking sites within the national park boundaries are off-limits, but the park is also adjacent to some wonderful public lands, like the BLM-managed area around Zapata Falls to the south, plus areas managed by the U.S. Forest Service like the Rio Grande National Forest. Dogs are welcome in many of the campgrounds nearby, so options are nearly endless if you're up for a little adventure!
Grand Portage National Monument
For an Upper Midwest gem that's perfect for a day out with your pup, don't miss Grand Portage National Monument, nestled on the shore of stunning Lake Superior. It also happens to be free to visit, making it even easier to enjoy everything this historic site has to offer. Dogs are allowed on the park's two primary trails, Grand Portage and Mount Rose Trails, which provide the option for a quick jaunt or an adventurous thru-hike.
The one-mile back-and-forth route to Mount Rose, open year-round, rewards you with stunning views across Grand Portage Bay. Alternative, dig into the rich history of this area along Gichi Onigaming, which translates to "Great Carrying Place" in the Indigenous Anishinaabemowin language, tracing in the footsteps of Native Americans who used this route long before the arrival of Europeans. For truly adventurous pups, two backcountry campsites are available along the trail. Back in the main area of the park, just north of the Heritage Center, dogs are also permitted in the reconstructed Ojibwe Village and on all walking paths outside of the historic stockade area.
Don't let the national monument boundary fool you, as you're surrounded by stunning natural beauty and other destinations nearby that are great for Fido, too. Check out the stunning falls at Grand Portage State Park, less than 10 minutes up the road toward the international border. Or if you have your passport along, cross into Canada to see even more cascades at Pigeon River Provincial Park.
Methodology
To find the most Fido-friendly national parks and monuments around the U.S., we researched official guidelines for individual parks on NPS.gov, BLM.gov, and nationalparks.org. We compared how accessible each destination is for dogs relative to the nature of the attractions, location, amenities, and, in some cases, additional options like boarding or nearby pet-friendly lodging. Additionally, we consulted websites with expert information on dog ownership and lifestyle, like BlueBuffalo.com and BringFido.com, the latter of which includes ratings and reviews. We focused on high average scores and park experiences with predominantly positive reviews, in addition to visitor feedback posted on Tripadvisor, AllTrails, and Komoot.