The Number One Place To Retire In The World Is A Tranquil Highland Escape In Panama You've Never Heard Of

Likely the first thing you'll need to get out of the way is legal considerations for moving to Panama. Luckily, for retirees, you don't need to worry about long visa application processes or yearly paperwork to stay in the country. Panama has a very simple and established visa program for retirees called the Pensionado program. The program grants permanent residency to retirees, so long as you can prove you receive at least $1,000 per month in retirement pensions. The program also gives you discounts on utility bills, airline tickets and transportation, doctor's bills, and more.

If the legal ease isn't reason enough to retire abroad in Panama, the affordability of it might sway you. The cost of living in Boquete is much more affordable than many American retirement cities. Compare it, for example, with Orlando, Florida: Living in Boquete is almost 42% cheaper than in Orlando, according to Numbeo. A three-course, mid-range meal in Boquete would cost around $15 per person (as of this writing), and you could get a draft beer for under $2. Plus, with its mild climate, you may not need air conditioning or a heater, minimizing utility bills.

One point to note is that Boquete does not have an international airport. Its nearest international airport, the Enrique Malek International Airport, is about an hour's drive away in David. Once in town, it's easy to get around, though. As blogger Nomadic Matt described, the town is condensed enough that you can walk just about everywhere, though there are also plenty of buses and taxis available.