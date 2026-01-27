The Number One Place To Retire In The World Is A Tranquil Highland Escape In Panama You've Never Heard Of
If you're thinking of retiring to another country, a couple questions on your mind might be: Can this new country support my lifestyle, and will I be able to get around without a problem? Language barriers, expensive healthcare, and real estate affordability are all valid concerns for retiring somewhere outside your home country. One place that eases these concerns — and which might come as a surprise, given how little-known it is — is a serene highland town in Panama called Boquete. It was named the No. 1 retirement destination in the world by Live and Invest Overseas.
The retirement publication named the low cost of living, beautiful landscape, and large presence of English speakers among the main reasons Boquete earned its top abroad retirement spot. In fact, Boquete has long been loved as a retirement hub — it was first recognized as a top spot by Live and Invest Overseas in the early 2000s, shortly after a development project took shape in the town to specifically attract expat retirees. It's since grown to have one of the biggest expat retiree communities in Central America, with about 5,000 residents (one-fifth of the total population) being expats, according to International Living. The magazine interviewed one local retiree who said, "People are really friendly in Boquete and will always introduce you to each other. ... There's a real community feeling."
The natural beauty of Boquete
A major draw of Boquete for retirees is its nature — you could spend your retirement years surrounded by the beautiful landscapes of the Chiriquí Highlands. Boquete sits squarely in the Chiriquí Province, which is known for having Panama's tallest peak, the Barú Volcano. Boquete is just a 25-minute drive from the Barú Volcano National Park. There are hikes through the park that wind up the volcanic slopes, though you could also get to the top via a 4x4 vehicle up the mountain road.
Heading just beyond the volcanic park turnoff, you can drive about 30 minutes from Boquete to reach another highlight of Panama's highlands: a top-tier birdwatching spot, the Pipeline Trail. National Geographic once called Boquete a "bird-watcher's paradise," citing the mesmerizing resplendent quetzal as the local showstopper. These colorful birds are frequent sightings along the Pipeline Trail, which has a gentle 2-mile path through a cloud forest, crossing pipeline bridges and weaving between 1,000-year-old trees. The trail also leads to a waterfall that spills down into the lush canyon.
Boquete stays warm year-round, with its lowest average temperatures in December and January being around 63 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Climate Data. It rarely reaches extremes in either direction, typically maxing out in the mid-70s, perfect for exploring the highlands and birding hotspots all year without overheating. Plus, even though the town gets some heavy rains during the wet season, it sits comfortably outside the hurricane belt.
Practical things to know about retiring in Boquete
Likely the first thing you'll need to get out of the way is legal considerations for moving to Panama. Luckily, for retirees, you don't need to worry about long visa application processes or yearly paperwork to stay in the country. Panama has a very simple and established visa program for retirees called the Pensionado program. The program grants permanent residency to retirees, so long as you can prove you receive at least $1,000 per month in retirement pensions. The program also gives you discounts on utility bills, airline tickets and transportation, doctor's bills, and more.
If the legal ease isn't reason enough to retire abroad in Panama, the affordability of it might sway you. The cost of living in Boquete is much more affordable than many American retirement cities. Compare it, for example, with Orlando, Florida: Living in Boquete is almost 42% cheaper than in Orlando, according to Numbeo. A three-course, mid-range meal in Boquete would cost around $15 per person (as of this writing), and you could get a draft beer for under $2. Plus, with its mild climate, you may not need air conditioning or a heater, minimizing utility bills.
One point to note is that Boquete does not have an international airport. Its nearest international airport, the Enrique Malek International Airport, is about an hour's drive away in David. Once in town, it's easy to get around, though. As blogger Nomadic Matt described, the town is condensed enough that you can walk just about everywhere, though there are also plenty of buses and taxis available.