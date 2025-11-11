11 Convincing Reasons To Retire Abroad

‌For many, the thought of retiring can seem like a destination far, far away, like some remote outpost at the end of a rambling bus ride. But the years pass by quickly, and sooner than you think, the twilight of your career approaches. Days without work edge closer and closer, and thoughts turn a little more seriously to retirement.

Many people opt to retire where they grew up, that sense of familiarity and extended network adding weight to their decision. But for some Americans, retiring overseas is a more attractive alternative. From small towns in Mexico to bustling cities in Southeast Asia, retirees from the United States have spread across the globe.

The benefits are multifold, almost as varied as the types of people that move abroad. Unfortunately, moving to another country to retire isn't as simple as showing up and staying put. There will be lots of legal paperwork to compile and complete, interviews might be necessary, financial considerations come into play, and then there are the logistics of physically uprooting your life and moving to another place. But the pay-off can be incredible, making it all worth it in the end. Drawing on our own experience living overseas and pulling from blogs focusing on that topic, here are some reasons why retiring abroad can be a savvy, liberating, and financially smart move for American citizens.