Some Foodies Swear This State With A Tiny Coastline Has Better Lobster Than Maine
Butter-basted rolls bursting with sweet slabs of lobster are inextricably tied to images of sunny days on the coast of Maine. Tugged out of the water by early morning fishermen and served fresh at quaint seafood shacks in scenic towns, Maine's lobster is delicious, legendary, and quintessentially New England. However, in some foodies' minds, one of the state's neighbors is becoming a rival in the niche culinary competition. New Hampshire, despite having such a short coastline that you can walk its full 13-mile length in a day, has been hailed by some reviewers as a contender for the lobster crown.
It's a controversial take. Maine's 3,500-odd miles of fish-filled coastline offer an abundance of charming fishing villages, like Stonington, with its fresh seafood, local art, and harbor views. However, it was alleged by New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan on X (formerly Twitter), "Granite Staters know that we're home to the best lobster in the country!" The senator's statement was met with some backlash from Maine residents. In an editorial, the Bangor Daily News went so far as to call the state's residents "steamed". Yet some local reviewers and East Coast travelers agree with the assertion that New Hampshire's lobster scene is starting to trump its New England neighbors.
Does New Hampshire really have better lobster than Maine?
It's not only the New Hampshire senator who has made the controversial claim that her state's lobster dishes surpass those found along Maine's stretching shore. As one Redditor points out, "Maine Lobster is a breed of lobster, also known as the American Lobster ... It's literally all the same thing. The idea that you have to go to 'Maine' for the legendary 'Maine Lobster' is silly." As such, the social media commentator points out, it doesn't come down to the specific ingredients but to the quality of the cook. "You can find equally good Lobster Rolls in New Hampshire as well", they finish. With such a wide array of exceptional seasonal shacks available along the shore, it's totally possible that New Hampshire's expert chefs could claim the crown.
Facebook commentators reviewing the meat-stacked rolls they tried on trips along the New Hampshire coast have made bold claims in the state's favor. One commenter in the group "u local in New Hampshire" declared, "People say Maine has great lobster rolls, but I think New Hampshire is doing it even better!" Another member responded by doubling down to take a controversial dig at Maine's acclaimed lobster chefs: "More often than not, lobster I've had in Maine was overcooked. NH & MA are WAY better at lobster prep!"
In the group "New Hampshire Eats," another request for lobster "better than Maine" garnered some 300 comments with the recommendations of impassioned locals. These social media supporters of New Hampshire's lobster shacks were backed up by Boston Magazine writer Spencer Buell, who was inspired by Senator Hassan to claim, "For the best lobsters in the world, in my (newly acquired) opinion? Gotta go to New Hampshire."
Where to find the best lobster dishes in New Hampshire
Solely for the sake of science, it's imperative that travelers indulge in huge volumes of fresh lobster doused in salty butter to test out the controversial theory. To map out a strategic research plan, foodies should try out the places hailed as New Hampshire's best lobster spots. New England's most underrated, charming little coastline belongs to this incredible state, so a lobster-themed tour can easily be worked into a wider itinerary along New Hampshire's short shoreline.
The state's historic coastal city, Portsmouth, is home to a number of its best eateries. Hungry sailors can tether their boat or their kayak at BG's Boat House Restaurant & Marina, which has 4.3 stars on Google. One reviewer raved, "Best Lobster roll around! ... Food was absolutely phenomenal and a BIG shout out to the kitchen staff for making it such! Definitely the go-to seafood spot. Great covered patio plus indoor outdoor seating available right on the water." Another spot to try is The Beach Plum, which serves up award-winning lobster rolls at each of its three locations. Purists can instead order live or cooked lobster from Sander's Lobster Co., a fresh-off-the-boat pound right on the Piscataqua River.
Continuing along the coast, the little town of Rye is home to Petey's Summertime Seafood and Bar, a popular spot that also hauls in its own fresh lobster. You can enjoy an array of seafood beyond lobster here, and the ocean and creek views match the flavors of the meal. In Seabrook, just before the Massachusetts border, Brown's Lobster Pound has been doling out favorite local dishes since 1950. They maintain a longtime rivalry with Markey's Lobster Pool, another top-notch seafood spot found just across the street.