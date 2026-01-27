Some Foodies Swear This State With A Tiny Coastline Has Better Lobster Than Maine

It's not only the New Hampshire senator who has made the controversial claim that her state's lobster dishes surpass those found along Maine's stretching shore. As one Redditor points out, "Maine Lobster is a breed of lobster, also known as the American Lobster ... It's literally all the same thing. The idea that you have to go to 'Maine' for the legendary 'Maine Lobster' is silly." As such, the social media commentator points out, it doesn't come down to the specific ingredients but to the quality of the cook. "You can find equally good Lobster Rolls in New Hampshire as well", they finish. With such a wide array of exceptional seasonal shacks available along the shore, it's totally possible that New Hampshire's expert chefs could claim the crown.

Facebook commentators reviewing the meat-stacked rolls they tried on trips along the New Hampshire coast have made bold claims in the state's favor. One commenter in the group "u local in New Hampshire" declared, "People say Maine has great lobster rolls, but I think New Hampshire is doing it even better!" Another member responded by doubling down to take a controversial dig at Maine's acclaimed lobster chefs: "More often than not, lobster I've had in Maine was overcooked. NH & MA are WAY better at lobster prep!"

In the group "New Hampshire Eats," another request for lobster "better than Maine" garnered some 300 comments with the recommendations of impassioned locals. These social media supporters of New Hampshire's lobster shacks were backed up by Boston Magazine writer Spencer Buell, who was inspired by Senator Hassan to claim, "For the best lobsters in the world, in my (newly acquired) opinion? Gotta go to New Hampshire."