This Tabletop Coleman Grill Is An Affordable Blackstone Alternative For RV And Tent Camping

When vacationing in the great outdoors, one of the joys is cooking up a delicious meal after a long day of activities. And one of the essential ingredients to any successful meal cooked up in the woods is a good camping stove. Luckily, one well-loved brand name offers an affordable option that will let you whip up some pancakes or grill a few burgers without breaking your budget. The Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Stove has nearly 3,500 reviews on Amazon, and its 4.7-star rating is a testament to how well it performs.

The 22,000-BTU stove provides a powerful and portable place to cook a meal. Retailing on Amazon for just over $100 as of this writing, it's a great alternative to the expensive griddle setups that Blackstone offers. If you're looking to spend less, Amazon also has plenty of camping stoves under $100, though none of our favorites boast two burners. In fact, the Coleman Triton's size is certainly a plus: It's roomy enough to fit one 10-inch and one 12-inch pan, then folds up nicely into a case for easy portability.

Each burner regulates its temperature separately, meaning you can simmer a pot of coffee on one while easily frying eggs on the other. According to Coleman, the grill boasts one hour of cook time on high with a 16-ounce propane tank, giving you plenty of time to cook a multi-course meal. And with a length of nearly 16 inches, it's the perfect size whether you are camping, tailgating, or on the road in your RV.