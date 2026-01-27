This Tabletop Coleman Grill Is An Affordable Blackstone Alternative For RV And Tent Camping
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When vacationing in the great outdoors, one of the joys is cooking up a delicious meal after a long day of activities. And one of the essential ingredients to any successful meal cooked up in the woods is a good camping stove. Luckily, one well-loved brand name offers an affordable option that will let you whip up some pancakes or grill a few burgers without breaking your budget. The Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Stove has nearly 3,500 reviews on Amazon, and its 4.7-star rating is a testament to how well it performs.
The 22,000-BTU stove provides a powerful and portable place to cook a meal. Retailing on Amazon for just over $100 as of this writing, it's a great alternative to the expensive griddle setups that Blackstone offers. If you're looking to spend less, Amazon also has plenty of camping stoves under $100, though none of our favorites boast two burners. In fact, the Coleman Triton's size is certainly a plus: It's roomy enough to fit one 10-inch and one 12-inch pan, then folds up nicely into a case for easy portability.
Each burner regulates its temperature separately, meaning you can simmer a pot of coffee on one while easily frying eggs on the other. According to Coleman, the grill boasts one hour of cook time on high with a 16-ounce propane tank, giving you plenty of time to cook a multi-course meal. And with a length of nearly 16 inches, it's the perfect size whether you are camping, tailgating, or on the road in your RV.
What reviewers say about the Coleman Triton
How does the Coleman Triton hold up in performance? According to reviewers on Amazon, quite well. One buyer mentioned being pleased with the precise temperature control of the burners, which even allows for a low simmer. For anyone who has ever tasted burnt camping coffee or scorched their veggies in the skillet due to high heat, this is certainly a plus. The stove also got high marks for how easy it is to set up, though some reviewers warn that it can tend to slide around, so putting a rubber pad underneath is recommended.
The Coleman portable camping stove features a removable wind guard and a chrome-plated grate for easy cleaning. But one thing it does not have is an integrated sparker. This, however, was appreciated by some reviewers because it is "another thing that won't break or is necessary," as one customer wrote. Another shared, "Works great, I've been using this stove for several years now and love it. Just big enough for one big skillet and one smaller one, and the wind guards are a lifesaver on breezy days. It also folds down to the size of a little briefcase, so it travels easily."
While the Coleman Triton is a favorite for cooking outdoors, there is one word of caution: The grill weighs 5 pounds, making it not the best choice for backpackers due to both size and weight. If you are backpacking, there are many smaller portable gas stoves that will fit the bill. But if you are tent camping, hanging in the RV, or just want to up your tailgating, get your foil packet meals ready and let the Coleman Triton help you create a gourmet spread even while outside.