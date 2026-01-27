Wearing These Popular, Fashionable Shoes At The Airport Is A Big Mistake

In the early days of commercial aviation, flying was seen as a luxurious experience with a strict dress code. Today, comfort and convenience are the priority, but style still plays a role in modern airport outfits, with many people looking to celebrities and influencers for fashion inspiration. Airport outfits adorn Pinterest boards and magazine editorials, often pairing comfortable and well-fitted loungewear with stylish Birkenstocks or strappy sandals for an effortlessly chic look. An editor at Who What Wear even noticed that open-toed sandals have become the norm in European airports.

Despite being a popular choice for the fashion-conscious traveler, open-toed shoes are generally a poor choice for flying, ranking as one of several items you should never wear on a plane. Airport floors can harbor dirt, bacteria, and fungi, which can be transferred to bare or even sandal-clad feet. When it comes time to take your sandals off to go through security, the Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists note that walking barefoot in high-traffic areas like airport security can increase the likelihood of contracting a contagious foot disease, such as plantar warts or athlete's foot. A 2019 study in the Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease journal also points out that certain pathogens can survive on aircraft surfaces for months, making closed-toe shoes the safer option in flight as well.

Flight attendants also advise against wearing open-toed sandals for the same reason they advise against wearing high heels: They're a hazard during emergencies. "In the rare case of an emergency evacuation, flimsy shoes can slow you down or leave you unprotected," flight attendant Venezia Macias explains to Travel + Leisure. Not only does this endanger your own life, it also makes things difficult for those stuck behind you.