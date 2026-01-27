Wearing These Popular, Fashionable Shoes At The Airport Is A Big Mistake
In the early days of commercial aviation, flying was seen as a luxurious experience with a strict dress code. Today, comfort and convenience are the priority, but style still plays a role in modern airport outfits, with many people looking to celebrities and influencers for fashion inspiration. Airport outfits adorn Pinterest boards and magazine editorials, often pairing comfortable and well-fitted loungewear with stylish Birkenstocks or strappy sandals for an effortlessly chic look. An editor at Who What Wear even noticed that open-toed sandals have become the norm in European airports.
Despite being a popular choice for the fashion-conscious traveler, open-toed shoes are generally a poor choice for flying, ranking as one of several items you should never wear on a plane. Airport floors can harbor dirt, bacteria, and fungi, which can be transferred to bare or even sandal-clad feet. When it comes time to take your sandals off to go through security, the Northern Illinois Foot & Ankle Specialists note that walking barefoot in high-traffic areas like airport security can increase the likelihood of contracting a contagious foot disease, such as plantar warts or athlete's foot. A 2019 study in the Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease journal also points out that certain pathogens can survive on aircraft surfaces for months, making closed-toe shoes the safer option in flight as well.
Flight attendants also advise against wearing open-toed sandals for the same reason they advise against wearing high heels: They're a hazard during emergencies. "In the rare case of an emergency evacuation, flimsy shoes can slow you down or leave you unprotected," flight attendant Venezia Macias explains to Travel + Leisure. Not only does this endanger your own life, it also makes things difficult for those stuck behind you.
Want comfortable footwear on a flight? Try these instead
Many travelers choose to wear slippers and sandals to the airport for their ease of removal and comfort. Luckily, removing your shoes at security may soon be a thing of the past, so that's one hurdle avoided. Ultimately, the main concern for most airline passengers is choosing footwear that is comfortable and versatile enough to go with their travel outfits.
Many podiatrists and travel experts advise wearing closed-toe shoes or sneakers with rubber soles and a high arch. Shoes with a low arch may not provide adequate support during long walks or layovers, causing pain in your feet. Prioritize lightweight materials and breathable fabric for longer journeys or multiple layovers, as non-breathable materials can make your feet sweat and cause foot odor. You'll also want shoes with adequate cushioning for those long walks across the airport.
If you're wearing slip-on shoes, make sure they fit well, because you don't want them slipping off during an emergency. Loafers or ballet flats may offer a more sophisticated option to sneakers and can work well for short, domestic flights, though they are generally less supportive on longer trips. In case you still expect to be asked to remove your shoes, go for shoes with Velcro straps instead of laces. Don't forget socks to prevent unwanted contact with airport floors.