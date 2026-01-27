Between South Bend And Grand Rapids Is Michigan's Wine Country Village With Downtown Shops, Lakes, And Golf

With over 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, Michigan has no shortage of beautiful beaches, towering dunes, quiet bays, and nationally recognized stretches of lakefront, like the breathtaking sandstone cliffs of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. It's also known for its millions of acres of untouched forest, beloved state parks, and many picture-perfect communities that prove the Great Lakes State does small-town magic best. The town of Paw Paw in the southwest might not make that list, but it is a quintessentially Michigan community that checks all of the right boxes.

The town was established in 1859, taking the unique name from a nearby river, which Indigenous peoples had named after the paw paw fruit. An hour south of Grand Rapids and an hour-and-a-half from South Bend, Indiana, Paw Paw has a modest population of 3,500, but is brimming with charm, engaging cultural experiences, and Michigan wine. The state might not be that well known for its vineyards, but Michigan is an under-the-radar wine region that you don't want to underestimate. Paw Paw is home to two of Michigan's oldest wineries, while the local events schedule is full of live shows, seasonal celebrations, and community festivals.

It's also a premier summer destination to get in a round of golf at a highly-rated nearby course, wander downtown streets popping into local shops, and spend the evening lakeside enjoying locally-produced wine as the sun eases behind Maple Lake. It's well worth a visit in the colder months, too, with live shows continuing in its downtown venues, food truck days at local vineyards, and riverside igloos for a dreamy meal in a sparkling, transparent globe as the snowflakes drift to the ground around you.