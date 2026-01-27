Between South Bend And Grand Rapids Is Michigan's Wine Country Village With Downtown Shops, Lakes, And Golf
With over 3,200 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, Michigan has no shortage of beautiful beaches, towering dunes, quiet bays, and nationally recognized stretches of lakefront, like the breathtaking sandstone cliffs of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. It's also known for its millions of acres of untouched forest, beloved state parks, and many picture-perfect communities that prove the Great Lakes State does small-town magic best. The town of Paw Paw in the southwest might not make that list, but it is a quintessentially Michigan community that checks all of the right boxes.
The town was established in 1859, taking the unique name from a nearby river, which Indigenous peoples had named after the paw paw fruit. An hour south of Grand Rapids and an hour-and-a-half from South Bend, Indiana, Paw Paw has a modest population of 3,500, but is brimming with charm, engaging cultural experiences, and Michigan wine. The state might not be that well known for its vineyards, but Michigan is an under-the-radar wine region that you don't want to underestimate. Paw Paw is home to two of Michigan's oldest wineries, while the local events schedule is full of live shows, seasonal celebrations, and community festivals.
It's also a premier summer destination to get in a round of golf at a highly-rated nearby course, wander downtown streets popping into local shops, and spend the evening lakeside enjoying locally-produced wine as the sun eases behind Maple Lake. It's well worth a visit in the colder months, too, with live shows continuing in its downtown venues, food truck days at local vineyards, and riverside igloos for a dreamy meal in a sparkling, transparent globe as the snowflakes drift to the ground around you.
Enjoying the lakeside town of Paw Paw
While crisscrossing downtown, you'll find coffee shops, sandwich spots, ice cream, seafood restaurants, and a number of other dining establishments. One place in particular that comes highly rated is 120 Taphouse and Bistro, with a large outdoor patio and a gastro-pub-style menu featuring chicken bacon mac and cheese, hefty burgers, and a whitefish reuben sandwich, among a litany of other hearty plates for lunch or dinner. The summer Farmer's Market on Sundays is also downtown and worth a visit for local produce and artisanal crafts.
Taking advantage of the town's waterfront location on Maple Lake is a must, especially in the warmer months. Rent a kayak from Paw Paw Kayak Rental and cruise the 172-acre Maple Lake or take a trip down the Paw Paw River. Maple Island is an ideal spot for a picnic break, with tables and grills, while Sunset Park features a boat launch and is great for casting lines. The perfect end to a summer day is at the Maple Lake Amphitheater for the Concerts by the Lake series. If the weather turns or you find yourself there in the chilly months, catching a movie at the historic 1927 Strand Theatre is another unforgettable experience.
For accommodation in this lakeside city, there are a couple of big-chain hotels, as well as various cottages available for rent right on Maple Lake. Downtown Paw Paw, in classic small-town American fashion, has two and three-story brick buildings standing shoulder to shoulder, with most of the action centering on and around Michigan Avenue. That's where you'll find Community Thrift Shop, an upscale shopper's dream, and more local spots, like Here in the Mitten, a local business collective where visitors can find products from more than 45 businesses in one building, Plain Jane's Antiques, and the quaint Words on Pages Bookshop.
Paw Paw's wine and golf scene
Paw Paw celebrates its agricultural heritage with The Wine and Harvest Festival on the weekend after Labor Day. It's the biggest event of the year and draws a whopping 50,000 visitors. The events schedule is brimming with wine tastings (of course), an art and crafts show, a grape stomping competition, a 5K run, a kayak race, carnival rides, live music on multiple stages, and more. For 3 days, this normally quiet town is bustling with festival energy, local wine, and competitions.
The wine festival is celebrated to honor Paw Paw's roots, as it is home to two of Michigan's oldest wineries, St. Julian Winery and Distillery, and Warner Vineyards. Both are exceptional and located just south of downtown. St. Julian has been in operation for over 100 years and is Michigan's most-awarded winery, offering tours and a tasting room to sample its famous wines. Warner Vineyards has been going strong since 1938 and also offers ciders, seltzers, and beer for your non-vino friends, as well as an outdoor concert space for summer shows along the river. The vineyard also offers stays in its unique 1912 railcar Airbnb, and dreamy, glowing winter igloos.
Along with award-winning vineyards and pristine Great Lakes shoreline, Michigan is loaded with quality golf courses — here are the 5 most scenic in Michigan with lake views. The area around Paw Paw is no different. A short, 10-minute drive outside of town will take you to Lake Cora Hills Golf Club, which has a fun and dynamic 18 holes, while Heritage Glen Golf Club is also close by. Nestled amongst thick forest, it's routinely ranked by GolfPass as a top course in the state.