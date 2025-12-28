The 5 Most Scenic Golf Courses In Michigan With Lake Views

Michigan has a lot going for it (I'm from the Upper Peninsula and admittedly very biased). The Great Lakes State has accessible nature everywhere you turn: beaches, dunes, state parks, camping, vineyards, and much more. There's a reason Michigan tourism is rocking. In tandem with the visitors coming for world-class nature, it's also a solid state for golf. It's not one of the five American states with the most golf courses per capita, but Michigan has a huge number of public courses, so you don't need connections to find good golf. You can play modern layouts at resorts, older municipal links, and low-key rural courses within the same trip. Fees are generally reasonable, especially compared with coastal golf destinations, and tee times are usually available outside peak summer weekends.

Not only is Michigan a beautiful state with a variety of accessible courses, but the state has shoreline on four of the five Great Lakes. Naturally, there are a number of scenic courses with views of the largest freshwater lake system in the world. From the shores of Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula to nationally-ranked links overlooking Lake Michigan, golfers can find a public tee box on a course with pristine views, rolling terrain, and a walkable feel.

Many Michigan courses are part of larger resorts, but don't feel closed off to more casual, everyday golfers. The only downside might be the long winters, but there's a chance to find a quality course from April to November. We assembled the five most scenic courses in the state with unforgettable views of the Great Lakes, choosing courses open to the public and leaving off private ones.