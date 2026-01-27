A Top Boutique Hotel In Paris Has Eiffel Tower Views, A Wine Bar, And Italian-Inspired Interiors

Several of Hotel Wallace and Bar's 45 rooms offer Eiffel Tower views. However, not every retro-chic quarter showcases this dazzling monument, so be sure to call ahead for special requests. There are, however, two classes of rooms that leave no doubt that this hulking monument is within view. The Superior Riviera Eiffel View features a bathtub and whimsical 70s decor, while the fifth-floor Junior Suite Eiffel View boasts infinity windows, an ample terrace decked out with lush plants, and stellar Eiffel Tower views. Both lodgings can accommodate two people and feature homemade toiletries and Nespresso machines.

The Family Room is perfect for parties of four. It has two connecting rooms, one equipped with a Queen-size bed and the other with a pair of double or single beds. The hotel's Single Room Cabin isn't the roomiest, but it was designed with single sojourners in mind, affirming why Paris remains a top-rated, stress-free destination for solo travelers. At the time of this writing, nightly rates for all rooms in spring start at $235 on the hotel website. Online reviews are mainly positive. "Excellent service and very nice hotel. Staff were all very kind and made sure I had what I needed. Good location on a quieter street," gushes one Tripadvisor review entitled "Excellent Hotel." It has a 4.4-star rating on the platform, too.

The hotel's excellent location means several desirable attractions are easy to reach on foot and by public transport, so you might be able to completely avoid taking Paris' taxis. The Eiffel Tower is a 20-minute jaunt across the river, and the Musee Rodin and Hotel des Invalides — home to Napoleon's tomb — are a 25-minute walk. The Metro Cambronne is the closest metro station, and the area is well served by buses.