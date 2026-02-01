Wilmington's First Craft Cocktail Bar With A Huge Selection Hides Smack Dab In The Heart Of Downtown

The seaport city of Wilmington, North Carolina, has much to offer. This storied city carries a fascinating legacy layered with colonial history, the American Revolution, and the Civil War. Also known as "Hollywood East", Wilmington holds over 400 film and TV credits, proving that there is no shortage of scenic locations nearby. So it comes as no surprise that even in one of its back alleys hides a speakeasy craft cocktail bar making news across the country. Behind its discreet signature metal door, with a peek-a-boo sliding window, The Blind Elephant has been shaking and stirring up a storm of a party since 2013.

So what makes a speakeasy truly great? Born out of the Prohibition era of the Roaring Twenties, a speakeasy calls for subtlety and discretion. Welcoming its patrons to step into a hidden world, being clandestine is a cornerstone for a venue that wishes to call itself a speakeasy. Secondly comes the access to alcohol, ranging from humble beers and moonshine to refined cocktails and top-shelf spirits. And lastly, to bind it neatly all together, is the setting, the atmosphere, which in The Blind Elephant's case hits the nail on the head with its bare brick walls, live piano played four nights a week, and midweek jazz sessions.

You'll find The Blind Elephant hidden in the heart of the historic district of Wilmington, making headlines by being voted as one of USA Today's Bars of the Year 2025. From its blushingly wide selection of over 200 whiskeys to its seasonal cocktail program and vibrant themed parties, The Blind Elephant garnishes Wilmington's rich hospitality scene, known for its highly rated restaurants. Step inside to find out why.