Wilmington's First Craft Cocktail Bar With A Huge Selection Hides Smack Dab In The Heart Of Downtown
The seaport city of Wilmington, North Carolina, has much to offer. This storied city carries a fascinating legacy layered with colonial history, the American Revolution, and the Civil War. Also known as "Hollywood East", Wilmington holds over 400 film and TV credits, proving that there is no shortage of scenic locations nearby. So it comes as no surprise that even in one of its back alleys hides a speakeasy craft cocktail bar making news across the country. Behind its discreet signature metal door, with a peek-a-boo sliding window, The Blind Elephant has been shaking and stirring up a storm of a party since 2013.
So what makes a speakeasy truly great? Born out of the Prohibition era of the Roaring Twenties, a speakeasy calls for subtlety and discretion. Welcoming its patrons to step into a hidden world, being clandestine is a cornerstone for a venue that wishes to call itself a speakeasy. Secondly comes the access to alcohol, ranging from humble beers and moonshine to refined cocktails and top-shelf spirits. And lastly, to bind it neatly all together, is the setting, the atmosphere, which in The Blind Elephant's case hits the nail on the head with its bare brick walls, live piano played four nights a week, and midweek jazz sessions.
You'll find The Blind Elephant hidden in the heart of the historic district of Wilmington, making headlines by being voted as one of USA Today's Bars of the Year 2025. From its blushingly wide selection of over 200 whiskeys to its seasonal cocktail program and vibrant themed parties, The Blind Elephant garnishes Wilmington's rich hospitality scene, known for its highly rated restaurants. Step inside to find out why.
The Blind Elephant hides big flavors
The Blind Elephant's owner, Ashley Tipper, and her bar manager, Cabell Bryan, worked tirelessly over the past decade to bring the bar to where it is today. They called in film set designers (who aren't in short supply in Wilmington thanks to its burgeoning film industry) to breathe life into the speakeasy's authentic character. Behind the bar, Bryan challenges the team with innovation, giving each bartender months to craft a unique signature cocktail that will appear on the speakeasy's Elixir menu. The variety ensures both regulars and newcomers are always in for a tasty surprise.
In the spirit of global innovation, The Blind Elephant has picked up a few tricks of the trade with cocktails on tap, spouting carbonated deliciousness into patrons' highballs. Experimental by nature, they have even pulled out the next proverbial rabbit out of the shaker, with legal hemp-derived infusions that they endearingly called "pot-ails". When it comes to making everyone feel at home, the team doesn't seem to miss a beat, accommodating teetotallers' palates with a flavorful array of spirit-free mocktails to enjoy alongside the imbibing company.
If you're on the prowl in Wilmington and have walked up a thirst, whether visiting America's best riverfront walk or hopping around downtown's unique neighborhood built from cargo containers housing tasty food pop-ups, The Blind Elephant is a wonderful option to wind down for the day or wind up for the night. In keeping with Prohibition-era tradition, patrons pay a nominal $5 annual membership fee for entry. Membership comes with its own discounted perks and access to special events, including jazz nights and Great Gatsby-themed parties. You can find this prized establishment down the alley at 21 North Front Street, located between Port City Java and Front Street Brewery.