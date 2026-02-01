San Juan's Luxurious Beachfront Neighborhood Is Called 'The Manhattan Of The Caribbean'

One of Puerto Rico's best cities for enjoying a sublime winter vacation, San Juan is a mosaic of colorful neighborhoods, with a little something for everyone. History buffs may gravitate to Old San Juan, with its centuries-old cobblestone streets winding past historic citadels and the Catedral de San Juan Bautista, the second-oldest cathedral in the entire western hemisphere. But those with a penchant for the sleek and chic should head to Condado, which lies on its own glorious peninsula just north of downtown San Juan.

Condado is often referred to as the "Manhattan of the Caribbean," according to luxury real estate companies like Apex Luxury Realty and the Corcoran Group. The moniker pays homage to the enclave's urban sophistication and exclusivity, due to its small size. At only 200 acres, Condado is a tiny neighborhood, even by island standards. Yet, its grandeur knows no bounds.

While Condado may lack the Old World charm of San Juan's most historic districts, it's definitely the place to be in Puerto Rico if you enjoy the finer things in life. Remarkably distinct from Old San Juan's pastel-colored historic houses, Condado's tall high-rise condos tower over modern streets and golden-sand beaches, giving way to the turquoise waters of the Caribbean. Lined with upscale boutiques, eateries, and nightclubs, the neighborhood's main commercial thoroughfare, Ashford Avenue, is the island's take on Manhattan's posh 5th Avenue. Those with deeper pockets — whether they're seasonal visitors or long-term residents — won't run out of things to do around here, from strolling along the beach and lounging at the pool to dabbling in the high-end real-estate market.