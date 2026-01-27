Keep Your Cruise Stateroom Clutter-Free With These Handy Dollar Tree Items While Sailing The Open Seas

There's nothing quite as inviting as a freshly cleaned stateroom. As long as all your belongings remain packed away in your luggage, the room will tend to stay that way, but since a cruise vacation can mean a lot of wardrobe changes and quick stops in and out of your stateroom, keeping things organized is of utmost importance. Luckily for cruisers, Dollar Tree has mesh laundry bags and collapsible packing cubes that are just what you need to keep things in check. Why stop there? Dollar Tree has plenty of items that are the perfect add-ons to your packing list for your next cruise. After all, you can never be too prepared.

From the packing stage and beyond throughout your vacation, you can get a lot of mileage out of the mesh drawstring laundry bags, with a three-pack available for just $1.25. Use them to keep your toiletries all in one place so they don't end up all over your stateroom, or keep your socks and undergarments all in one place so you don't have to rifle through your luggage every time you need small items. Alternatively, roll up your items and use the bags like packing cubes. "My favorite mini laundry bags for bras, underwear, scrunchies, makeup brushes, sneakers, socks, a lot of things!" wrote one reviewer of these handy Dollar Tree travel essentials on the official product page.