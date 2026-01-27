Washington's Breathtaking Puget Sound Island State Park Where Only Paddlers Can Camp

Blind Island is open year-round and has only four very primitive first-come, first-served campsites for visitors arriving by kayak or sailboat. because of the rocky coastline and shallow landing sites. Because , paddlers and boaters typically land from the northeast, where access is safer and less exposed to submerged rock. Larger day-use boats can also tie up to one of the four mooring buoys. The mooring buoys are located on the south and west sides of Blind Island.

If you arrive by a motorized vessel, you may enjoy the island for day use, but camping is not permitted. There is . You'll need to bring everything with you, including fresh water and firewood. Pack out what you pack in, and . Camping fees are collected by Washington State Parks and paid by envelope at the on-site kiosk.

Recreational boaters can set crab traps in Blind Bay, which is closed to commercial crabbing. Anyone harvesting shellfish in the area should check current Washington State regulations in advance, as with enforcement active throughout the San Juan Islands. If you're interested in sourcing your own seafood, check out Washington's beachfront "shellfish trail."