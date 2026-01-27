Washington's Breathtaking Puget Sound Island State Park Where Only Paddlers Can Camp
Washington's Puget Sound is a complex system of interconnected marine waterways and islands on the state's northwest coast. In the northern reaches of Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands . Within the San Juan Islands chain is the Blind Island Marine State Park, a 3-acre island . Blind Island lies along the Cascadia Marine Trail, a designed .
Blind Island is the entrance of Blind Bay, just off the coast of Shaw Island. This island state park is a popular destination for sea kayakers, with and landing sites. It's a hidden-gem getaway for those in the waters of the Salish Sea. Surrounded by calm scenery and lush with vegetation, Blind Island is a sanctuary for nature lovers who crave quiet places and incredible nighttime stargazing. Picnicking, wildlife viewing, and exploring the shoreline's tidal pools are among the other popular activities visitors can enjoy here.
Primitive camping for paddlers on Blind Island
Blind Island is open year-round and has only four very primitive first-come, first-served campsites for visitors arriving by kayak or sailboat. because of the rocky coastline and shallow landing sites. Because , paddlers and boaters typically land from the northeast, where access is safer and less exposed to submerged rock. Larger day-use boats can also tie up to one of the four mooring buoys. The mooring buoys are located on the south and west sides of Blind Island.
If you arrive by a motorized vessel, you may enjoy the island for day use, but camping is not permitted. There is . You'll need to bring everything with you, including fresh water and firewood. Pack out what you pack in, and . Camping fees are collected by Washington State Parks and paid by envelope at the on-site kiosk.
Recreational boaters can set crab traps in Blind Bay, which is closed to commercial crabbing. Anyone harvesting shellfish in the area should check current Washington State regulations in advance, as with enforcement active throughout the San Juan Islands. If you're interested in sourcing your own seafood, check out Washington's beachfront "shellfish trail."
Natural beauty is all around Blind Island
Each campsite on the island has a . The waters surrounding Blind Island are rich with marine life, Harbor seals are frequently seen resting on nearby rocks, while bird species such as patrol the shoreline. Beneath the surface, , , and other invertebrates, while the broader and several populations of killer whales. Orcas are present in Washington waters year-round, with sightings most common between April and October, particularly around the San Juan Islands.
Many of these San Juan Islands, including Blind Island, are managed by the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM). On March 25, 2013, President Obama signed a proclamation designating the San Juan Islands National Monument, encompassing approximately 1,000 acres. " Blind Island is one of the most intimate corners of the protected San Juan Islands, where visitors can still experience a landscape of quiet simplicity and the steady rhythms of nature, tides, and weather.