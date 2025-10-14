The Best Dog-Friendly Hikes Across America For Every Skill Level, According To Visitors

Across the U.S., from expansive national forests to regional parks, we have a wealth of beautiful public lands and nature preserves open to us. Whether you seek out trails that are only for experienced hikers or underrated short and easy hikes, we're pretty spoiled for choice. It's always fun to hike with a pal, a group, or even solo, but there's nothing quite like a trail adventure with your furry friend along.

For us, the thrill of a hike is often about the views and the natural treasures we encounter along the way. For our canine companions, it's the excitement of new smells or the promise of a yummy snack at the summit. And just like us, dogs have different preferences and ability levels — some trails that are great for certain dogs may be too challenging for others. That's why it helps to know your options, so both you and your four-legged hiking buddy have the best experience possible.

In most parks, dogs are required to be on a leash, often not longer than 6 feet. There are some exceptions, and rules vary by location, so make sure to check with local regulations before visiting. For adrenaline-seekers and lazybones alike, here are 10 great hikes around the U.S. that range from short and wheelchair-accessible to day-long treks through postcard-worthy mountain terrain.