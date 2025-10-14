The Best Dog-Friendly Hikes Across America For Every Skill Level, According To Visitors
Across the U.S., from expansive national forests to regional parks, we have a wealth of beautiful public lands and nature preserves open to us. Whether you seek out trails that are only for experienced hikers or underrated short and easy hikes, we're pretty spoiled for choice. It's always fun to hike with a pal, a group, or even solo, but there's nothing quite like a trail adventure with your furry friend along.
For us, the thrill of a hike is often about the views and the natural treasures we encounter along the way. For our canine companions, it's the excitement of new smells or the promise of a yummy snack at the summit. And just like us, dogs have different preferences and ability levels — some trails that are great for certain dogs may be too challenging for others. That's why it helps to know your options, so both you and your four-legged hiking buddy have the best experience possible.
In most parks, dogs are required to be on a leash, often not longer than 6 feet. There are some exceptions, and rules vary by location, so make sure to check with local regulations before visiting. For adrenaline-seekers and lazybones alike, here are 10 great hikes around the U.S. that range from short and wheelchair-accessible to day-long treks through postcard-worthy mountain terrain.
Sylvan Lake Shore Trail, Custer State Park, South Dakota
Custer State Park is a veritable treasure tucked in the Black Hills of South Dakota, famous for its spectacular annual buffalo roundup on a wildlife preserve that spans 71,000 acres. It's also brimming with fantastic trails that allow you to get up-close and personal with the state's coolest natural wonders, many of which welcome dogs as long as they're leashed. For a gentle yet beautifully scenic hike that you can do in an hour or less with your pup, head to the northwest unit of the park around Sylvan Lake. The aptly named Sylvan Lake Shore Trail is a 1.1-mile loop composed mostly of packed gravel.
The Sylvan Lake Shore Path is generally pretty wide, making it accessible for people in wheelchairs or pushing strollers. Walk past native grasses and take in the view across the small lake at the unique igneous rock formations that characterize the Black Hills, glimpsing a very similar landscape to what would have existed here a mind-boggling 40 million years ago.
A visitor enthused in an AllTrails review in August 2025: "Great park! Highly recommend, dog friendly, and tons of wild raspberries to find." For a more moderate hike, don't miss Cathedral Spires Trail, a 1.7-mile out-and-back route that makes the most of some of Custer State Park's most dramatic geology. Even though there's a bit of scrambling involved, people regularly bring their dogs, so it shouldn't slow you down.
Miners Castle Overlook Trail, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan
The stunning Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore gets its name from streaks of mineral deposits along sandstone bluffs that look like painted pictures. These are best viewed up-close from the water, but trails to scenic outlooks are another great way to not only take in these gorgeous, rocky outcrops, but also immerse yourself in the timeless grandeur of Lake Superior. One of the most beautiful views is found at the end of a short walk to Miners Castle — the easiest and most accessible walk on this list — which traces a paved path to an outlook for panoramic views over the water.
Leashed pets are permitted on this short loop, and for its length, it packs a punch. At total of three overlooks offer wonderful views of the lake, Grand Island, and the titular Miners Castle, a rock formation that juts out on a small peninsula into water that is often brilliantly turquoise. An upper loop is fully wheelchair accessible and features two of the viewpoints. You can also head down some stairs for a photo-op at a third outlook.
Don't miss the canine-compatible, sandy Miners Beach, which sits next to Miners Castle and extends nearly a mile. Here, you'll also find a wheelchair-accessible boardwalk and viewpoint. "It was nice to check out the views, then drive down to Miners Beach," a reviewer shares on AllTrails. "A quick dip in the cool waters was the perfect end to the day. Beach was great for kids and dog friendly!"
Sunflower Trail and Juniper Cliffside Loop, Palo Duro Canyon State Park, Texas
When we think of red rock canyons and towering formations, places like Arizona and Utah are often the first to come to mind, thanks to iconic places like Arches National Park or Canyon de Chelly, a historic beauty with picturesque Western views. But, let's not forget the Lone Star State! The Texas Panhandle is home to one of the largest canyons in the U.S., and you can visit this natural wonder on more than 30 miles of hiking trails at Palo Duro Canyon State Park. For a hike rated easy that has serious some bang for your buck, check out a 2.1-mile loop that combines the Sunflower and Juniper/Cliffside Trails.
The Sunflower Trail is about 1.2 miles on its own and takes you through shaded areas. The Juniper/Cliffside Trail will take you back to your starting point along Park Road 5, near Fortress Cliff Campground. This is a great hike if you're looking for remarkable views and an excursion that takes less than an hour, with options to extend it on other trails.
"My pups loved the new scenery, and the hike we chose was very manageable to get back on the road," A visitor raved on BringFido. Note that it gets very hot in the middle of the day, so make sure to pack plenty of water, take it slow, or even better, hit the trails early in the morning or later in the afternoon to prevent your dog from overheating. The park also offers all-terrain wheelchairs for ease and comfort on the trails.
Ice Age Trail, Point Beach State Park, Wisconsin
If you're researching places in the Midwest for summer trips, the Great Lakes are a fantastic place to start. And in Wisconsin, a gloriously underrated state park situated on the shores of Lake Michigan boasts some of the most beautiful views and walks you can find with your pup in the state. Point Beach State Forest encompasses 3,000 acres and spans 6 miles of uninterrupted sandy beach, almost all of which falls along a portion of the 1,200-mile Ice Age National Scenic Trail. And the best part? All trails, except for the Swales Nature Trail and a long stretch of beach south of Rawley Point Lighthouse are perfect for bringing Rover along to splash in the gentle surf. The park just requires that dogs are kept on a leash that's 8 feet or shorter.
The segment of the Ice Age Trail that intersects with Point Beach State Forest is just shy of 10 miles long. The trail is well-marked and there are boardwalks for easily crossing streams, making it a perfect spot for dogs. Plus, you have the option to detour along a network of inland trails, or simply stick to the official route along the shore. The terrain is uneven at times, but overall, it's an easy trail to navigate.
"We wanted to introduce the new puppy to some sandy beaches," one visitor shared on AllTrails. "The short hike to the dog beach was easy. Plenty of space for dogs to explore, and the kids loved it." Park at the end of Park Road in Two Rivers and take the short yet scenic walk out to the beach. Then, head back after a romp in the sand or continue north for a longer hike.
Black Hill Trail, Morro Bay State Park, California
Around a focal point called Morro Rock, situated right on the Pacific Coast, residents of Morro Bay, California, are no strangers to beautiful shoreline views. Luckily, you can take advantage of this underrated and charming seaside city off Highway 1 at beautiful Morro Bay State Park with the family fur ball along for the adventure. A favorite trail in the park is Black Hill Trail, which is a moderately challenging route thanks to 620 feet of elevation gain, but the views over both the community of Morro Bay and the vast Pacific Ocean are certainly a high point. At 2.5 miles out-and-back and taking less than two hours, this invigorating hike is perfect for a clear morning or afternoon. Coastal fog can obscure the view sometimes, so check the forecast if you're hoping for ocean scenery, but the Monterey pine trees of Fleming's Forest are always beautiful.
As a marine protected area and a haven for wildlife, it's always a good idea to keep your dog leashed at all times so nesting birds and other critters aren't disturbed in this delicate habitat. Ticks hang out here, and visitors have noted the presence of poison oak depending on the season, so keep to the middle of the trail. "Well traversed trail with a good climb and spectacular views of Morro Bay," one visitor wrote on AllTrails. "Nice soft trail for dogs. Wonderful smells on the trails too!" Don't miss other hikes in the estuary, too, including a picturesque, easy walk along a boardwalk.
Hawksbill Loop Trail, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia
National parks host millions of visitors each year, but they vary greatly in terms of terrain, size, accessibility, and dog-friendliness. Fortunately, Virginia's Shenandoah National Park just happens to be one of the most welcoming to our canine pals. It is also among the best places for an autumnal Blue Ridge Mountain adventure, chock full of hiking trails, which are of course spectacular any time of year. More than 500 miles of trails criss-cross through the park, only 20 of which are not open to dogs. Among many popular routes in Shenandoah is the Hawksbill Loop Trail, which traverses a short segment of the Appalachian Trail and offers views of waterfalls and a gorgeous panoramic vista at the top.
Some visitors prefer to take the Hawksbill Loop counter-clockwise, as the steepest part can be passed downhill rather than uphill. But, if your dog likes to pull a little bit, you might like to head the other direction and let them haul you up! A visitor who brought their furry friend said in an AllTrails review that the views were spectacular, even before the green of spring. "The view on top is amazing! In March, the trees are still fairly barren, so not as green or colorful. My dog had a great time though!"
To really round out how great Shenandoah is for pets, dogs are allowed in the campgrounds and also at two lodges: Skyland and Big Meadows Lodge. Both offer a pet-friendly package option that covers the regular room rate, plus a nightly pet fee.
Gregory Canyon, Range View, and Flagstaff Loop near Boulder, Colorado
Nestled at the base of Colorado's Front Range, Boulder brims with possibilities for getting outdoors. The city is also home to a unique initiative called the Voice and Sight Tag Program, which allows you to hike with your dog off-leash in the city's Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) as long as you've taken a free online course, provided certain documentation, and registered for a tag. Of course, you can also take advantage of the area's glorious hiking trails with your dog on leash, too, and one of the most scenic routes in OSMP territory is the Gregory Canyon, Range View, and Flagstaff Loop around the iconic Flatirons.
A moderately challenging route with a few steep sections and lots of twists and turns, this 3.8-mile loop gains 1,200 feet in elevation with amazing views the entire way. It's also fairly shady, making it a bit more comfortable on a warm day. "Amazing trail," a visitor enthused in an AllTrails review. "Perfect for a quick weekend hike with our dog. Would recommend and would definitely come again!" To boot, Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Parks area contains a total of 155 miles of trails of varying skill levels — many rated moderate to challenging for their steep inclines — with 89% open to dogs on leash.
Mount Tallac Trail, Lake Tahoe, California
Perched high in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Lake Tahoe straddles the boundary between Nevada and California and offers some of the most picturesque road trips for mountain views, quiet towns, and crystal-clear water. It's also a fantastic place to hit the trails. You'll find routes for all skill levels here, including pet-friendly beaches around the lake and other nearby areas like Spooner Lake. For a challenging day hike that will get the adrenaline pumping for both you and your dog, head out on the Mount Tallac Trail, situated on the western shore in California. You'll be treated to stunning panoramic views of the lake from the trail's namesake mountain, and there will be plenty for Fido to smell and explore along this nearly 10-mile out-and-back route.
Mount Tallac Trail is considered challenging for its steep ascent, taking you up almost 3,300 feet to the peak's 9,743-foot summit. You'll first ascend fairly gradually along a ridge, where you'll pass the first of several alpine lakes along the way. As you continue, you'll be rewarded with astonishing views over Emerald Bay. You'll need a permit for a day hike, which you can pick up at a Desolation Wilderness self-service station or book in advance if you plan to camp overnight. Keep your limits in mind, as the terrain is rocky in places and the days can get hot, especially in the summer. "After the shaded forest, it's incline and rocky all the way," one hiker wrote on AllTrails. "Lots of people today and dogs. The view is absolutely amazing." Remember to bring more water than you think you'll need, and if you're packing a picnic, leave no trace behind.
Appalachian Trail in Pawling, New York
The renowned Appalachian Trail runs from north-central Maine to northern Georgia, tracing the one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world. While a large portion is dog-friendly, the trail runs through various parks, preserves, and public areas that all have their own regulations. That said, there are some fantastic sections for a scenic hike with Rover.
Accessible by train from New York City in less than two hours, Pawling is home to a beautiful stretch of the Appalachian Trail along the Hudson Valley. This portion is 12.1 miles and is rated challenging for its length. But, the beauty of a section hike is that you can choose how long you want that section to be. You'll definitely enjoy the extensive, 1,600-foot boardwalk that crosses the Great Swamp, including a bridge over the Swamp River, dotted with benches for as many rests — or treats — as you'd like. It's also a great place to spot wildlife. Do an extensive out-and-back jaunt, loop around Nuclear Lake for a more moderate hike, or just take it for a couple of miles depending on your energy level. "Beautiful morning hike," reads a review of the Nuclear Lake hike on AllTrails. "Very light scrambling here and there. Easy-going trail. Bugs were at a minimum. Definitely will be back!"
Dog Mountain Trail, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Washington
It seems fitting to round out this list with Dog Mountain, which is among the most scenic places to hike with your canine companion in the Pacific Northwest. In the Columbia River Gorge, which marks an 80-mile boundary between Washington and Oregon, you'll find this mountain amid a national scenic area that boasts stunning waterfalls, canyon cliffs, and quaint towns on both sides of its historic, namesake river.
The Dog Mountain Trail is 6.3 miles out and back. The challenging route is perfect for experienced hikers, with epic views of the Columbia River below. You'll gain a little more than 2,800 feet in elevation and pass through a variety of different ecosystems, from alpine meadows to shady, forested areas. The hillsides burst with wildflowers in the spring. It takes a few hours — best to budget five or six hours to tackle the full trail comfortably — but the views are worth it. One hiker who visited with his dog shared his experience on BringFido. "Ace loved the trail. Bring plenty of water when visiting," he wrote.
Methodology
For this list, we defined "hike" broadly to account for all skill levels, from short, wheelchair-accessible routes to miles-long treks up steep grades that take several hours or even days to complete. In our research, we examined recommended routes from local and state tourism boards. We verified the information with National Parks Trust, Texas Parks & Wildlife, and the National Parks Service, including guidance on pet-friendly trails, trail policies, and current conditions. We included top-rated trails with many positive reviews and ratings from trusted sources like AllTrails, BringFido, and MyDogLikes.