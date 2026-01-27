Europe's 5 Most Tourist-Friendly Countries, According To Reddit

"Are people normally THAT friendly in Athens?" asked u/RegretNo7382 on Reddit's r/GreeceTravel. Hospitality is ingrained in Greek culture, a concept known as xenia. The roots of this idea date back to ancient tales of Greek gods, dressed as travelers, who knocked on mortals' doors. Those who opened up their homes were rewarded, while those who did not were punished. Hospitality is intertwined with culture and society here, something that Redditors have testified to in their own experiences of the warmth, openness, and easygoing nature of the Greeks.

For Redditors, small acts of kindness made lasting impressions. "In Greece, a local kindly noticed our confusion on a street corner, and she offered to guide us to our destination. Whereupon an elegantly dressed elderly gentleman overheard us and interceded, insisting another route was more picturesque," wrote u/Nicolenphil3000 on r/AskEurope. "Touching off a bizarre (but charming) argument in Greek over which route we would like better as we looked on."

The ease and confidence in striking up conversations with foreigners is no coincidence. Greece ranked 20th out of 123 countries in Education First's 2025 English Proficiency Index, earning the country a "High Proficiency" designation. Still, making the effort to converse in the local language is always a thoughtful gesture. "We were just talking last night about how it went beyond surface-level politeness — it really felt like, culturally, Greek people really express their humanity and genuinely connect with your humanity," reflected u/Low_Response2309 on r/GreeceTravel. "It requires a lot of paying attention and being in the moment, alive, with other humans. So special."