Europe's 5 Most Tourist-Friendly Countries, According To Reddit
A trip to Europe is often scripted. Paris-bound travelers pay their respects to the Eiffel Tower, while tourists in Rome snap pictures in front of the Colosseum and vacationers in Spain sip sangria and munch on tapas. But most travelers underestimate just how powerful human connection can be when visiting a foreign country. Corporate worker-turned-travel journalist Paul Jebara confirms this sentiment. "Now firmly rooted in the career that seems my destiny, each trip reaffirms that serendipity and human connections are the true treasures of what I now know is meaningful travel," he tells Condé Nast Traveler. "You just need to be open to experiencing them."
So, where should a Europe-bound tourist head to experience genuine friendliness and connections with the locals? To answer this question, we turned to the travelers' secret weapon for learning about new destinations: Reddit. Sifting through Redditor discussions on their friendliest European experiences, five countries stood out for their genuine hospitality, in addition to the tourism infrastructure already in place, such as reliable transportation, safety, attractions, and tourist accommodations. The anecdotes didn't disappoint. From easy conversations in Greece to friendly encounters in Irish and Scottish pubs, or being invited to a home-cooked meal by Italian locals, to Polish residents giving directions to lost tourists — travelers weigh in on Europe's friendliest countries, sharing their most unforgettable encounters with locals that have stayed with them long after their travels ended.
Greece
"Are people normally THAT friendly in Athens?" asked u/RegretNo7382 on Reddit's r/GreeceTravel. Hospitality is ingrained in Greek culture, a concept known as xenia. The roots of this idea date back to ancient tales of Greek gods, dressed as travelers, who knocked on mortals' doors. Those who opened up their homes were rewarded, while those who did not were punished. Hospitality is intertwined with culture and society here, something that Redditors have testified to in their own experiences of the warmth, openness, and easygoing nature of the Greeks.
For Redditors, small acts of kindness made lasting impressions. "In Greece, a local kindly noticed our confusion on a street corner, and she offered to guide us to our destination. Whereupon an elegantly dressed elderly gentleman overheard us and interceded, insisting another route was more picturesque," wrote u/Nicolenphil3000 on r/AskEurope. "Touching off a bizarre (but charming) argument in Greek over which route we would like better as we looked on."
The ease and confidence in striking up conversations with foreigners is no coincidence. Greece ranked 20th out of 123 countries in Education First's 2025 English Proficiency Index, earning the country a "High Proficiency" designation. Still, making the effort to converse in the local language is always a thoughtful gesture. "We were just talking last night about how it went beyond surface-level politeness — it really felt like, culturally, Greek people really express their humanity and genuinely connect with your humanity," reflected u/Low_Response2309 on r/GreeceTravel. "It requires a lot of paying attention and being in the moment, alive, with other humans. So special."
Scotland
Scotland has immaculate destinations that pull you away from the tourist trail, but if you lose your way while navigating the Northern Highlands on an epic road trip, know that a friendly Scot is never far. This sentiment was immediately felt by Londoner u/TheCharalampos upon arriving in Scotland: "Literally the first person I met out of the train station not only gave me directions, he walked me a distance so I wouldn't get lost."
A 2023 survey by VisitScotland revealed that potential visitors expected to "connect directly to the spirit of Scotland, rather than just observe or witness it"— and the country doesn't disappoint. Redditors were in awe of the connections they made — often unprompted — with the Scottish people, from spontaneous conversations with locals to strangers helping lost tourists with directions. Chalk this good-natured attitude up to the social etiquette ingrained in Scottish culture, where inviting someone to their home or paying for pub drinks comes naturally. "I don't think I've ever met more genuinely good-hearted people ... I'm still in contact with a few of the friends I made while there! One family even invited me to stay with them if I ever come back...which I definitely will!" u/Mirajavorsky wrote.
In addition to the warm welcome, the country's public transportation and accommodation options make exploring easier. Its police service has kept crime low, reporting a 38 percent drop in criminal activities since 2006, per Scotland.org. Scotland also offers a safe, inclusive haven for international visitors, as evidenced by the growing number of diverse nationalities who call Scotland home.
Italy
Walkable cities, English-speaking locals, and amazing attractions make Italy easily one of the most visited countries in Europe. Yet beyond its popular cities that beg jam-packed itineraries and a national cuisine so renowned it made UNESCO's 2025 List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Italy has an ace up its sleeve — the Italians themselves.
Redditors sang high praises of Italian hospitality as they recounted friendly, unforgettable encounters with the locals. For u/lahikergal, it was when a waiter in Bologna offered to care for their fussy baby so they could finish their meal — a gesture that showed both a fondness for children and an insistence on giving a well-prepared meal its deserved attention. Overhearing a casual conversation about being hungry, an older Venetian woman took it upon herself to invite u/LostinAusten84 and friends to her own home for a two-hour meal of home-cooked food. Lost in the streets of Sorrento during a school trip, u/nekoneko90 ended up in the home of an Italian nonna, who "introduced me to her whole family (who made no fuss that I was there), phoned in to the local polizia to tell them that there was a lost Australian teenager at their house, fed me until I was bursting and chided my teachers when they came to pick me up for losing me."
Despite setbacks caused by overtourism, tourists are still eager for a slice of la dolce vita, and data gathered by the Ministry of Tourism's Statistics Office backs it up. Italy's tourist satisfaction and safety ranked higher in the first half of 2025 than in the previous year.
Ireland
History buffs have more than enough heritage monuments and historic towns like Killarney, an American Express Travel's trending destination in 2026, to explore in Ireland. Family fun comes in the form of Viking tours down the River Shannon and open farm visits, while the intrepid travelers have access to some of the most breathtaking coastal sceneries. But no matter what brings you to Ireland, one constant runs through everyone's individual experience — the genuine warmth of the Irish. This is just one reason why Redditors, and even seasoned traveler Rick Steves, count Ireland as their favorite European destination.
Secret Ireland attributes this welcoming trait to the Irish penchant for gossip and gab, quick-witted humor, and social interactions coming naturally — the latter no doubt carved into the Irish DNA by their strong pub culture. You'll encounter a warm welcome whether you're visiting delightfully walkable cities like Dublin, Cork, or Galway, or engaged in friendly banter with a local during an epic road trip across the Irish countryside.
"I'm American and I've been to all 50 states. Minnesota is usually listed as our friendliest state, and I found those people about half as friendly as the people in Ireland," shared u/MrAflac9916 on r/AskEurope. Other Redditors echo this sentiment with stories of being invited by locals into their homes for lunch or spontaneous conversations, better known as craic, in bars and clubs. u/Mrspygmypiggy got to experience this firsthand when, left behind by her original friend group during a hen night, was "adopted" by locals in the bar — who remain her friends to this day.
Poland
Though not the first destination to pop into many European itineraries, Poland is starting to creep up to the top of many bucket lists. As more travelers try to skirt overtouristed areas, this Eastern European country is emerging as a worthy hotspot according to Kayak's 2026 Travel Trends. According to their data, web searches for Krakow grew 106 percent in 2026 from last year. And why shouldn't they? Poland meets some enticing travel criteria. It's affordable, safe, and offers a variety of attractions, from the patchwork of architectural influences of Lublin's Old Town to the protected flora and fauna of Bialowieza Forest, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. As an added bonus, the country's high English proficiency and well-connected public transportation system ease language and logistical barriers for tourists.
It was Polish hospitality, however, that stood out in many Redditors' minds. "The Poles have a reputation for being grumpy, but it couldn't be further from the truth. They are the most selflessly kind people, once you get through the initial polite distance," wrote u/prospector04 in r/AskEurope. Locals are eager to point out directions or offer recommendations to tourists, debunking Eastern Europe's cold, stoic stereotype.
That the Poles are more reserved in showing their warmth than Americans doesn't discount their sincerity. "We tend to be helpful and civil but not necessarily "friendly" the way certain cultures expect — a stranger here might be willing to help you with changing your flat tire, but trying to engage them in small talk may be futile," explained u/5thhorseman_ on r/poland. Though initially reserved, Polish hospitality shines through when it counts, earning Redditors' approval as one of Europe's most tourist-friendly destinations.
Methodology
Since Redditors' opinions formed the core of this article, we consulted r/AskEurope, r/AskAnAmerican, r/digitalnomad, and other country-specific subreddits discussing their take on the friendliest European countries. After shortlisting the most mentioned countries, we also took personal anecdotes into consideration to emphasize the Redditors' experiences of genuine local interactions and connections. In addition to these friendly encounters, we included other travel elements that strengthened these destinations' status as tourist-friendly destinations, such as tourism infrastructure, transportation systems, safety, English language proficiency, and cultural attractions, utilizing statistics from travel experts like Kayak, UNESCO, and official tourism websites.