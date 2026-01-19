24-Hour Itineraries For Italy's Top 10 Most Popular Cities

When you're zipping through it on the high-speed Frecciarossa, it's easy to be fooled into thinking that Italy is a small country. The peninsular core of ancient European history, Renaissance art, and the sunny aperol-fueled evenings Euro Summer dreams are made of may seem small, but Italy is brimming with fascinating destinations that each have a story to tell about this country that was a congregation of city-states only two centuries ago.

Alas, limited vacation days and the time that gets sucked up by international travel very rarely give travelers enough time to soak up every last drop of Italy, and sometimes we have to make do with the tight schedules we're given. Although I'm a frequent visitor to il Bel Paese and an advocate for slow travel, I've also had to squeeze in the best sights on short visits to major destinations. These 24-hour itineraries for Italy's most popular cities — ranked by annual visitor numbers aggregated by Hotelagio — are designed to help those on tight schedules to prioritize the most essential and worth-it sights in each Italian city, with tips for spending less time waiting in line and more time living la dolce vita, plus hotel and restaurant recommendations to keep you fueled and recharged.