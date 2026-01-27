Between San Francisco And Monterey Is California's Underrated State Park With Breathtaking Views And Few Crowds
California has some of the world's most picturesque state parks, particularly along the scenic drive between San Francisco and Monterey. From beaches where thousands of elephant seals gather to sunbathe to forests where ancient redwood trees soar over 300 feet tall, California's state parks are certainly not lacking when it comes to awe-inspiring attractions. It should therefore come as no surprise that Fremont Peak State Park often flies under many people's radar (which is no easy feat, considering the park's signature mountaintop is over 3,000 feet high!).
Located just around an hour's drive away from Monterey and about two hours from San Francisco, Fremont Peak State Park makes for an ideal day trip from the bay or a scenic pitstop if you're driving from San Francisco down Highway 1 on the California coast. With its breathtaking views and minimal crowds, discover what makes Fremont Peak State Park one of California's most underrated and why you should consider a visit here the next time you venture out west.
Fremont Peak State Park's 360-degree views
Although the 159-acre park has 4 miles of hiking trails, 25 campsites, and an astronomical observatory, what it's best known for is its 360-degree valley views from Fremont Peak. Stretching 3,169 feet into the clouds, the mountain's peak offers views of the Salinas and San Benito Valleys and the Santa Lucia Mountains. On clear days, you may even be able to see the shimmer of Monterey Bay in the distance.
But don't worry if you're not particularly athletic — you don't have to be a mountaineer to make it to this summit. For reference, here are some warning signs that your hiking route isn't beginner-friendly. Although the Fremont Peak Loop trail is rated "moderate" on AllTrails (due to the trail's steep incline), some reviewers call the 1.2-mile round-trip hike "easy" and "kid-friendly." Wear comfortable shoes, carry water, and watch out for the poison oak that grows along the trail.
Hike, camp, and stargaze away from the crowds
Escaping the crowds in California can be tough. Even when you think you've found the perfect off-beaten-path spot, you're likely to discover at least 10 other people who, cameras in hand, were thinking the exact same thing. But Fremont Peak State Park remains, for now anyway, a place you can visit where flora and fauna, such as hummingbirds and oak trees, often still outnumber the tourists. Picnic among the moss-covered trees, hike through misty meadows, or camp in the grasslands under the twinkle of stars. If you're lucky, you may be joined by a hawk, fox, or family of mule deer.
You might even find yourself sharing the trail with a few astronomers, as the park is popular with stargazers who live in the area. Fremont Peak State Park is known for its limited light pollution, which provides professional and hobbyist astronomers with a clear, unobstructed view of the night sky. The park, which also houses the Fremont Peak Observatory, often holds free stargazing events open to the public. Arrive at dusk, and you'll be able to use the observatory's high-powered telescopes to catch glimpses of other galaxies, meteors, and even the glowing Milky Way.