Between San Francisco And Monterey Is California's Underrated State Park With Breathtaking Views And Few Crowds

California has some of the world's most picturesque state parks, particularly along the scenic drive between San Francisco and Monterey. From beaches where thousands of elephant seals gather to sunbathe to forests where ancient redwood trees soar over 300 feet tall, California's state parks are certainly not lacking when it comes to awe-inspiring attractions. It should therefore come as no surprise that Fremont Peak State Park often flies under many people's radar (which is no easy feat, considering the park's signature mountaintop is over 3,000 feet high!).

Located just around an hour's drive away from Monterey and about two hours from San Francisco, Fremont Peak State Park makes for an ideal day trip from the bay or a scenic pitstop if you're driving from San Francisco down Highway 1 on the California coast. With its breathtaking views and minimal crowds, discover what makes Fremont Peak State Park one of California's most underrated and why you should consider a visit here the next time you venture out west.