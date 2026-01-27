Colorado's Free, Natural Hot Springs Cascade Over Striking, Vibrant-Hued Formations Into Magical Pools

Whether or not a visitor chooses to dip their toes into the water, Pinkerton Hot Springs makes for an intriguing roadside attraction for those driving through the area. One of the most striking things about the site is the otherworldly color on the rock mound right where the hot water emerges from the ground. The deep golds, vivid greens, earthy corals, and fiery orange streaks on the rock are from minerals like calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, bicarbonate, and iron that are found in the spring water, which flows over the rock before entering the pool.

The hot springs and surrounding property were once part of a resort called Pinkerton-in-the-Pines, operating here in the late 1800s. A local newspaper, "The Silver World," described the property as "a fine ranch" with "several fine, warm mineral springs, particularly soda, near the larger of which he [the founder, Judge James Pinkerton] has erected an extensive ranch house, furnishing delightful baths for the use of his family and guests" (per Visit Four Corners). Believing that the spring water had curative properties, locals began bottling and drinking it in addition to bathing in it. Alas, Pinkerton-in-the-Pines' heyday came to an end when it suffered a devastating fire in the early 1900s and was abandoned. Today, the Colorado Timberland Ranch — a boarding school for adventurous youth — occupies part of the property, but the springs remain open for public use.

Here are some helpful things for would-be visitors to know. The small hot springs pool sits right next to the brightly hued rocks on the east side of US-550, where there's also a dirt lot where you can park your car. If you have children or pets accompanying you, don't let them drink the water, as it has not been tested in recent years. In addition, avoid climbing on the rocks, which are supposedly quite slippery. Be sure to test the water temperature with a finger or toe before submerging a body part (or your entire body) in the pool.