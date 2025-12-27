America's 10 Best Hot Springs For A Warming Winter Season Soak

After hearing about thermal waters in the area back in 1905, brothers Robert and Thomas Swan sought out hot springs near Fairbanks to help alleviate Robert's rheumatism pains. They discovered the Chena Hot Springs, and the people of Fairbanks soon came to appreciate the warm mineral-rich waters that soothed their aching muscles. Today, it's one of the most renowned hot springs across North America. And despite everything there is to see and do in the state, to get the full Alaskan experience, you absolutely must have a long soak in Chena's legendary waters.

But what makes them so special? Well, how about letting the heat work its magic while you admire the Aurora Borealis dancing above? The location of the springs is far enough from Fairbanks that light pollution is at a minimum. And from fall all the way through to spring you can absorb the healing minerals while the earth-warmed waters are constantly refreshed and those dazzling Northern Lights flicker and shift against the wide-open Alaskan skies.

The springs are very hot, so they're actually cooled to a soakable 106 degrees Fahrenheit in the outdoor Rock Lake. There's also an indoor pool maintained at 90 degrees Fahrenheit and several hot tubs. In addition to the warm pools, the Chena Hot Springs Resort is home to the world's largest year-round ice museum. It's built from 1,000 tons of snow and features ice sculptures and an ice bar where even the martini glasses are made from frozen water.