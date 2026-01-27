These Are The 5 Most Walkable Airports In America, According To Flyers

The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas is known for having the longest walk between gates at around 1.5 miles, according to a 2025 study by Kuru Footwear. You don't really have to walk it, of course. DFW has the Skyline train that connects all terminals. It leaves every two minutes, and it's pretty fast. It's a good thing, too, as DFW is so big that it has its own zip code. However, if you're looking to stretch your legs, you have plenty of areas to do so. It was mentioned as a walking airport on Reddit's r/LifeProTips, and on a "favorite airport strolls" post on r/unitedairlines. In the latter, the newly-renovated terminals were mentioned, but so were the crowds, so that may need to be factored in if you decide to do some walking before boarding. This airport was also brought up a few times in r/flights as an example of an airport that is fully connected and can be explored on foot.

But, if you are looking for something a little more unique, DFW also has a 0.7-mile walk through the DFW Art Program in International Terminal D. Also, there are floor medallions and markings between gates D6 and D40. There is even an interactive map of the airport that you can check out here if you want to plan out a walking route.