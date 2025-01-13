A Mile-Long 'Fitness-Trail' Inside An Arizona Airport Offers Unique Desert, Mountain, And City Views

Airports aren't usually known for picturesque strolls, but Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is an exception. This airport is home to a mile-long trail with views that outrivals many city parks. Located past security in Terminal 4, the Sky Harbor Fitness Trail offers a beautiful introduction to Phoenix for first-time visitors. As you wander, you'll witness the area's iconic natural surroundings, from sandstone buttes to mountain ranges to palm tree-lined roads. The electrochromic glazed windows along the trail will keep you cool and refreshed while you enjoy the brilliant Arizona sun; with more than 300 days of sunshine every year, the odds are in your favor for blue skies and a marvelous sunset. This sightseeing path boasts clear views of noteworthy landmarks located downtown and within the airport grounds. Not only does it take you on a scenic journey through the area, but it's also the perfect way to get your steps in and kill some time before a flight.

Sky Harbor is located amid many must-visit destinations, all of which are easily accessible from the airport by the Sky Train and Light Rail. Located just 15 miles from the airport is Glendale, a vibrant and artsy city that is a cheaper and less crowded alternative to Phoenix. The airport is also minutes away from Papago Park, and is in fact so close that you can see it from the fitness trail. Also located nearby is the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix, an excellent place to stop for lunch if you have extra some time to spare. Even if you don't have time to venture beyond the airport, the Sky Harbor fitness trail still allows you to take in and enjoy the area's beauty.