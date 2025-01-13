A Mile-Long 'Fitness-Trail' Inside An Arizona Airport Offers Unique Desert, Mountain, And City Views
Airports aren't usually known for picturesque strolls, but Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is an exception. This airport is home to a mile-long trail with views that outrivals many city parks. Located past security in Terminal 4, the Sky Harbor Fitness Trail offers a beautiful introduction to Phoenix for first-time visitors. As you wander, you'll witness the area's iconic natural surroundings, from sandstone buttes to mountain ranges to palm tree-lined roads. The electrochromic glazed windows along the trail will keep you cool and refreshed while you enjoy the brilliant Arizona sun; with more than 300 days of sunshine every year, the odds are in your favor for blue skies and a marvelous sunset. This sightseeing path boasts clear views of noteworthy landmarks located downtown and within the airport grounds. Not only does it take you on a scenic journey through the area, but it's also the perfect way to get your steps in and kill some time before a flight.
Sky Harbor is located amid many must-visit destinations, all of which are easily accessible from the airport by the Sky Train and Light Rail. Located just 15 miles from the airport is Glendale, a vibrant and artsy city that is a cheaper and less crowded alternative to Phoenix. The airport is also minutes away from Papago Park, and is in fact so close that you can see it from the fitness trail. Also located nearby is the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix, an excellent place to stop for lunch if you have extra some time to spare. Even if you don't have time to venture beyond the airport, the Sky Harbor fitness trail still allows you to take in and enjoy the area's beauty.
Take a scenic stroll at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
The Fitness Trail at Sky Harbor is easily one of the most scenic walking paths you'll find in an airport. Stretching for over one mile from Gate A30 to D18, the trail offers views of Arizona's extraordinary scenery. Some of the landmarks you'll see along the way include rocky desert mountains such as Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountain, Arizona's underrated mountain boasting romantic resorts and couples getaways. You'll also be treated to panoramic vistas of the Sonoran desert, including the sandstone buttes at Papago Park and the mountainous paradise of South Mountain Park and Preserve, a vast destination spanning 16,000 acres.
In addition to natural beauty, the Sky Harbor Fitness Trail provides unobstructed vantage points of the most awe-inspiring structures in Phoenix. The downtown skyline is dotted with palm trees and greenery, with majestic peaks as the backdrop. Other points of interest include the Phoenix FAA control tower, one of the tallest airport traffic control towers in the United States, and the airport's Sky Train, which has the world's only transit bridge over an active airplane taxiway. You'll catch glimpses of planes taking flight from the South Airfield and the bustling Air National Guard operations center. The self-guided walking trail has information about the sights you'll see along the way, so you'll come away with a deeper understanding of your surroundings.
When you call an Uber from the airport, don't be surprised if you get a driverless car; Sky Harbor's recent partnership with Waymo now allows self-driving vehicles to offer airport pickup services at Terminals 3 and 4.