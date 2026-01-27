Tucked Between Amarillo And Fort Worth Is Texas' 'Bacon City, USA' With Tasty Eats And Friendly Vibes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
North Texas is full of treasures with places like Dallas and its large contiguous urban arts district. One small-town gem in North Texas worth knowing is the city of Vernon. Situated about 160 miles from Fort Worth, the Texas city considered "where the West begins," and about 200 miles from Amarillo, Vernon is a city which has a blend of everything including great food, a strong arts scene, and a tight-knit community vibe.
With a population of close to 10,000 residents as of 2023, Vernon has earned itself the tasty nickname of "Bacon City, USA." It earned that title because it is the birthplace of Wright Brand Bacon. The business celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022. It was at this celebration Vernon received the nickname of "Bacon City, USA." The now annual celebration includes food vendors and live entertainment, plus bacon-themed contests like a bacon-eating contest and a bacon-cooking contest. It also has a kids area with bounce houses.
Vernon is a city with a strong community. In fact, according to reviewers on Niche, Vernon has a friendly vibe and offers small-town hospitality. One reviewer wrote that, "Vernon is a small town and very laid back. The people are friendly & helpful." Also, according to the blog A Cowboy's Life, Vernon has "friendly locals, a slower pace, and plenty of charm." There are also community events that bring residents together. Besides the Bacon City, USA celebration there's also the Santa Rosa Roundup, which is an annual multi-day rodeo and community celebration that blends a parade and rodeo performances for families to enjoy.
Art and shops in Vernon
Vernon has plenty of things to do, especially for art lovers. To start out, the Red River Valley Museum is a must-visit for travelers coming into Vernon. It's rated as the top thing to do in Vernon on Tripadvisor, and has exhibits on subjects like paleontology and ranching, plus a gallery space for art. Visitors to Vernon's Main Street can see a mural dedicated to legendary musician Roy Orbison, showcasing the artist smiling and playing his guitar as he welcomes you to the city.
While looking at murals, you can also make sure to check out the mural dedicated to a local hero named Harvey Dean. Dean was a dedicated businessman who sold tamales for over four decades from his hand-made pushcart. From his earnings, he was able to put his children through college. Ferdine LeBlanc designed the mural that shows Dean with his cart in suspenders and a tie. The Vernon Plaza Theater is a great spot to visit not only because you'll see films on the big screen in a cozy, intimate setting, but also because it's a part of the city's history as it's been open for over 70 years. The establishment's old-school feel adds to the city's small-town charm.
Tasty eats in Vernon
In addition to having tasty bacon, there are plenty of great places to grab a bite to eat in Vernon. Three Hearts Steakhouse is rated the number one restaurant in Vernon according to Tripadvisor, and for good reason. The restaurant, in addition to having menu items like ribeye steaks, chicken tender platters, homemade potato chips, and fried okra, has long been a staple in the local community. News Channel 6 even did a segment on Three Hearts' role in the community in 2017, when the steakhouse was forced to shut down briefly after the building next door collapsed, putting them out of business for seven months. But the restaurant was rebuilt, and the community's financial and emotional support helped them persevere.
Lupes II In Vernon is a great spot if you're craving some Mexican food as the restaurant serves up classic dishes like tacos locos, shrimp enchiladas, and chile relleno. Craving some sandwiches and baked goods? Two Wild Berries is a bakery and sandwich shop serving up BLT's, fried bologna, and a plethora of desserts.
If you're wanting to stay the night, then Wright's Rustic River Retreat is a B&B that is perfect for a quieter, more intimate stay outside the main downtown area. Red River Inn Vernon is another option for a stay that is closer to the downtown area. This hotel has a free breakfast as well as a 24-hour front desk. If you're wanting to travel to Vernon, then your best bet is to fly to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, which is about 170 miles away. From the airport. You'll want to drive to Vernon, as there are not many options for public transit.