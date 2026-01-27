Tucked Between Amarillo And Fort Worth Is Texas' 'Bacon City, USA' With Tasty Eats And Friendly Vibes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

North Texas is full of treasures with places like Dallas and its large contiguous urban arts district. One small-town gem in North Texas worth knowing is the city of Vernon. Situated about 160 miles from Fort Worth, the Texas city considered "where the West begins," and about 200 miles from Amarillo, Vernon is a city which has a blend of everything including great food, a strong arts scene, and a tight-knit community vibe.

With a population of close to 10,000 residents as of 2023, Vernon has earned itself the tasty nickname of "Bacon City, USA." It earned that title because it is the birthplace of Wright Brand Bacon. The business celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022. It was at this celebration Vernon received the nickname of "Bacon City, USA." The now annual celebration includes food vendors and live entertainment, plus bacon-themed contests like a bacon-eating contest and a bacon-cooking contest. It also has a kids area with bounce houses.

Vernon is a city with a strong community. In fact, according to reviewers on Niche, Vernon has a friendly vibe and offers small-town hospitality. One reviewer wrote that, "Vernon is a small town and very laid back. The people are friendly & helpful." Also, according to the blog A Cowboy's Life, Vernon has "friendly locals, a slower pace, and plenty of charm." There are also community events that bring residents together. Besides the Bacon City, USA celebration there's also the Santa Rosa Roundup, which is an annual multi-day rodeo and community celebration that blends a parade and rodeo performances for families to enjoy.