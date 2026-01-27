Arizona Has The 'Most Caring City' In The American West In 2026

Plenty of cities can boast about their incredible nature, exciting food scenes, and interesting culture — but not all places can also say that they're one of the most caring in the country. Scottsdale, Arizona, known as a hub for outdoor fun and an unmatched quality of life and located just 12 miles from Downtown Phoenix, is the country's "most caring city" in the American West for 2026, according to a WalletHub survey published in December 2025. The survey evaluated the country's top 100 most populated cities and used 38 different metrics, categorized by caring for the community, for the vulnerable, and for the workforce. The city came in third place overall, behind Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Boston, Massachusetts. It was followed by Gilbert, another Arizona city less than 20 miles away.

WalletHub largely attributes Scottsdale's high score to the city's focus on caring for the vulnerable — out of 100 cities that were included in the survey, Scottsdale came in first in this category, thanks to its high adoption rates (the fourth highest in the country) and one of the lowest child poverty rates in the United States. Scottsdale also ranks highly in terms of online giving (where it's in 10th place), as well as volunteer hours per capita. Not to mention, it boasts low crime rates. The one exception to its high scores was in the "caring in the workforce" category, where Scottsdale came in 92nd place.