Arizona Has The 'Most Caring City' In The American West In 2026
Plenty of cities can boast about their incredible nature, exciting food scenes, and interesting culture — but not all places can also say that they're one of the most caring in the country. Scottsdale, Arizona, known as a hub for outdoor fun and an unmatched quality of life and located just 12 miles from Downtown Phoenix, is the country's "most caring city" in the American West for 2026, according to a WalletHub survey published in December 2025. The survey evaluated the country's top 100 most populated cities and used 38 different metrics, categorized by caring for the community, for the vulnerable, and for the workforce. The city came in third place overall, behind Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Boston, Massachusetts. It was followed by Gilbert, another Arizona city less than 20 miles away.
WalletHub largely attributes Scottsdale's high score to the city's focus on caring for the vulnerable — out of 100 cities that were included in the survey, Scottsdale came in first in this category, thanks to its high adoption rates (the fourth highest in the country) and one of the lowest child poverty rates in the United States. Scottsdale also ranks highly in terms of online giving (where it's in 10th place), as well as volunteer hours per capita. Not to mention, it boasts low crime rates. The one exception to its high scores was in the "caring in the workforce" category, where Scottsdale came in 92nd place.
Scottsdale is one of the most caring cities in the country
Beyond exploring Scottsdale's immaculate desert hiking trails and Western-style downtown, getting involved is one of the best ways to experience Scottsdale's caring community spirit. According to WalletHub, Scottsdale residents love opportunities to volunteer and donate — and one of the best examples is Scottsdale Cares, a voluntary utility bill donation program that has raised $5 million for community services since launching in 1995. By contributing just one extra dollar for each utility bill, the program has supported community resources like youth and families experiencing homelessness. You'll also find longstanding organizations like the Saguaros, which dates back to 1987 and is operated by 50 men under the age of 40, who raise funds and support for children's charities.
And if you're looking to give back during your visit, there are plenty of ways to get involved yourself. Scottsdale's McDowell Sonoran Preserve, where you'll find 30,500 acres of panoramic views and unreal rock formations, offers numerous volunteer opportunities throughout the year, along with a stewardship program for those who can make a bigger time commitment. If you'd like to support local youth, Scottsdale and the surrounding area are home to numerous organizations, such as Future for Kids, which uses athletics and mentorship to improve the lives of children. The organization accepts one-time volunteers for its sports camps and fundraisers, or if you're staying in Scottsdale long-term, you can become a mentor in the Discover Your Future program that works with local youth.