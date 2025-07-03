Escape Scottsdale's Crowds At Contiguous America's Largest Urban Preserve With Immaculate Desert Hiking Trails
Arizona's mesmerizing desert landscape often seems like the closest thing you can get to an alien planet without actually leaving Earth. With eye-popping desert vistas, red and yellow landscapes, and distinctive flora and fauna, Arizona certainly looks like something out of this world. At the very least, you'd probably assume that you'd have to travel hours outside of civilization to experience the epitome of Arizona's desert environments. And yet, one of the state's best destinations for desert hikes and views is right in the backyard of its largest metropolitan area. At first glance, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve looks like a truly remote Arizona desert wilderness, complete with rolling mountain peaks, vast desert valleys, and stunning forests of iconic saguaro cacti. In actuality, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is an urban park, just 30 minutes from Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport and 20 minutes from the heart of the major Arizona city of Scottsdale.
As part of the larger Phoenix Metropolitan Area, Scottsdale certainly does not lack modern amenities and city infrastructure, as it has been named both one of America's best places to retire and a top outdoor destination. While public parks are fairly common in cities this size, you probably wouldn't expect a large, pristine wilderness preserve in even the wildest of cities. Yet the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is just that, a substantial expanse of public lands and desert habitats that maintains its essential wild quality despite its proximity to Scottsdale. With superb views and excellent trails, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is the perfect place to escape the Scottsdale crowds and get a true desert experience without driving hours from civilization.
The McDowell Sonoran Preserve is an urban park like no other
When you think of an urban park, you probably picture something like New York's Central Park — a charming slice of trees and fields, nonetheless still surrounded by skyscrapers and modern buildings. However, McDowell Sonoran Preserve is something quite different. At over 35,000 acres (36 times the size of Central Park), the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is the largest urban park in the contiguous United States. Even more impressive than its size is its scenery; the preserve centers around the gorgeous McDowell Mountains that adorn the outskirts of the Scottsdale skyline. The range's high points, like the 4,607-foot East End summit, showcase exceptional panoramic views of both the city of Scottsdale and the epic desert extending across the horizon. In short, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve offers views that are a bit more breathtaking than your average urban park.
The preserve, along with the entire Phoenix Metropolitan Area, lies within the magical Sonoran Desert. Being so close to Scottsdale and Phoenix, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is the perfect day trip to experience Sonoran beauty on a quick and convenient drive. Indeed, the preserve displays all of the Sonoran Desert's most famous features, including the archetypal saguaro cactus. The towering saguaro is an exemplary representative of notable Arizona destinations, including Arizona's underrated desert gem of Saguaro National Park. Yet, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is much, much more than the region's most famous cactus. The Sonoran Desert as a whole may be the most biologically diverse desert ecosystem in North America, and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve certainly lives up to this standard. Throughout the park, you might get to see desert tortoises, mule deer, countless species of birds, and (yes) snakes, which isn't surprising considering Arizona has more rattlesnakes than any other state in the country.
The epitome of Arizona's desert beauty is right in the backyard of its largest metro area
The combination of remarkable desert views and convenient proximity to Scottsdale makes the McDowell Sonoran Preserve arguably the premier spot for hiking within the Phoenix area. Thanks to the park's impressive size, McDowell Sonoran has more than 225 miles of designated trails, all of which showcase most or all of the characteristics that make this park so special. Hiking routes like the Tom's Thumb and Granite Mountain trails are challenging but ultimately rewarding, moving through the towering mountains and dream-like desert landscape that defines this celebrated region of the country. Do note that when you hike the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, you'll likely be dealing with the brutal Arizona heat, so make sure you bring plenty of water, watch out for the signs of heat-related illness, and avoid hiking in the summer.
In addition to its extraordinary hikes, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve's trails are also perfect for mountain biking and horseback riding. With the rocky McDowell Mountains rising above the desert, the preserve is also a top choice in the Phoenix area for rock climbing. If you're an avid birder looking to expand your list, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is also a great place for birdwatching, especially if you haven't yet had the chance to see many desert birds in the wild. If you really want to experience the Sonoran Desert at its fullest, the nearby McDowell Mountain Regional Park has 92 campsites available for reservation. Of course, you can also just stay in one of the many top accommodations nearby, like the upscale desert luxury of Scottsdale's Mountain Shadows Resort. No matter where you stay, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve will be waiting in all its pristine glory!