Escape Scottsdale's Crowds At Contiguous America's Largest Urban Preserve With Immaculate Desert Hiking Trails

Arizona's mesmerizing desert landscape often seems like the closest thing you can get to an alien planet without actually leaving Earth. With eye-popping desert vistas, red and yellow landscapes, and distinctive flora and fauna, Arizona certainly looks like something out of this world. At the very least, you'd probably assume that you'd have to travel hours outside of civilization to experience the epitome of Arizona's desert environments. And yet, one of the state's best destinations for desert hikes and views is right in the backyard of its largest metropolitan area. At first glance, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve looks like a truly remote Arizona desert wilderness, complete with rolling mountain peaks, vast desert valleys, and stunning forests of iconic saguaro cacti. In actuality, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is an urban park, just 30 minutes from Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport and 20 minutes from the heart of the major Arizona city of Scottsdale.

As part of the larger Phoenix Metropolitan Area, Scottsdale certainly does not lack modern amenities and city infrastructure, as it has been named both one of America's best places to retire and a top outdoor destination. While public parks are fairly common in cities this size, you probably wouldn't expect a large, pristine wilderness preserve in even the wildest of cities. Yet the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is just that, a substantial expanse of public lands and desert habitats that maintains its essential wild quality despite its proximity to Scottsdale. With superb views and excellent trails, the McDowell Sonoran Preserve is the perfect place to escape the Scottsdale crowds and get a true desert experience without driving hours from civilization.