Florida's 5 Best Hotels With Ocean Views Near Tampa, According To Guests
Tampa is a vibrant Florida destination that blends city life with sea breezes. Visitors from all over the world come to enjoy a drink in Florida's craft beer capital, immerse themselves in the Cuban influences of the historic Ybor City, or spend a day at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, the area's iconic zoo and theme park. Others arrive with nearby beaches in mind, including St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach. Whatever the reason, few things can make a stay more fulfilling than an uninterrupted view of the water from your hotel room.
Since Tampa is a dense city, it can be tricky to find high-quality hotels with a true-blue ocean view, especially within the city limits. To narrow the search, we've scoured the ratings and reviews of Tampa's finest hotels to put together this list of the five best picks for stunning, nonstop ocean views. Whether you want to stay close to the city lights or soak up the sun on an iconic Tampa beach, these hotels stand out for both scenery and guest satisfaction. It's worth noting, however, that due to differences in location, pricing, and amenities, they are listed in no particular order.
DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Rocky Point Waterfront
Tucked between the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Tampa Bay, the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Rocky Point Waterfront hotel is an affordable getaway lauded for its great hospitality and even better ocean views. Situated about 10 minutes from Tampa International Airport and 15 minutes from downtown, it's an ideal spot for folks looking to explore Tampa's vibrant city scene while also retiring to a quiet, beachside hotel once the day is done. On Tripadvisor, a past guest raved about the hotel's positioning, writing, "The hotel boasts stunning waterfront views and is conveniently located, making it ideal for both relaxation and exploration."
The rooms offer a bright and airy atmosphere with subtle blue and warm wood tones. Each room comes equipped with large windows, so you won't miss the sunset over the water. Guests also loved the relaxing pool deck, with another reviewer noting, "The POOL, overlooking the waterway into Tampa Bay (and its occasional dolphins) is fabulous!" Reviews for the DoubleTree also praised the exceptional service from the staff, with one previous guest saying, "The staff checked on us daily to ensure our stay was nothing short of perfect. Their professionalism, warmth, and courteous service truly set the tone for the entire visit." As with all DoubleTree properties, you get complimentary chocolate chip cookies at check-in.
Nightly room rates at DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Rocky Point range from $180 to $220, making it the most wallet-friendly option on the list.
Inn on the Beach
For travelers prioritizing beach access, Inn on the Beach is a top-rated hotel in St. Pete Beach, near the award-winning Florida beach town of St. Petersburg. If you don't mind the 40-minute drive to Tampa's downtown and prefer to spend your vacation by the sea, this may be the place for you. The intimate property sits directly on the Gulf, allowing you to witness waves crashing from ocean-view rooms like the Magnolia and Gulfstream suites, which feature unobstructed views of the water. As of this writing, nightly rates range from $385 to $525, depending on room type and season.
With suites equipped with full kitchens, balconies, and comfy couches, the cozy cottage feel of its rooms can make you feel like you're staying right at home rather than at a hotel. It's a strong option for those looking for an adults-only beachy escape right by one of Tampa's most underrated beach towns. With a whopping 4.8-star rating on Tripadvisor, guests shower it with positive reviews. One wrote, "This is probably the most wonderful place that we have ever stayed ... Since it was last-minute, the fact that this property included beach umbrellas, chairs, and towels (things we didn't have with us) was wonderful." Another reviewer penned, "As a former Airbnb super host, my standards are a bit high, but this place does it right. From cleanliness to amenities to the friendliness of the staff, it was a stay I wished could have lasted much longer."
Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay
Located near the Tampa International Airport, the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay offers a balance between the Florida beaches and Tampa's city scene. The resort is just secluded enough to offer a quiet, relaxing stay, yet it is less than a 15-minute drive from the hustle and bustle. With its position on Tampa Bay, guests can catch a glimpse of the ocean almost anywhere on the resort. Whether you're walking the boardwalk, splashing around in one of the pools, or lounging in a bay view room, the water is always in sight.
In addition to the stunning ocean views, guests raved about the amenities and environment, with one reviewer on Tripadvisor writing, "EXCELLENT! The resort was very impressive with exceptional staff, great food, 2 large pools & very clean!" The onsite restaurant, Oystercatchers, garnered great reviews from visitors, with one calling it a "hidden gem of a restaurant in terms of staff and food quality/nutrient diversity." This is the perfect place to watch the sunset while dining on fresh seafood.
Reviewers also appreciated the hotel's customer-first service, with one Google Review saying, "From check-in to check out, I experienced nothing less than a 5-star service. Everyone that worked there (front desk, bellman, valet, servers, and bartenders) all were fantastic." If you're looking for a secluded yet conveniently located hotel, the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay is a great choice. Nightly room rates are in the midrange, ranging from $277 to $356 as of this writing.
Opal Sands Resort
Located in Clearwater Beach, about a 35-minute drive from Tampa, Opal Sands Resort is a larger beachfront property with more than 200 ocean-facing rooms. Guests on Tripadvisor rave about the stunning Gulf views, with one user writing, "The 'spacious king suite' gulf front was gorgeous. Amazing view from the top floor. We could see dolphins every day right from the balcony."
Opal Sands is also connected to Opal Sol, an adjoining sister resort, which guests can access via the glass skybridge. Guests can enjoy amenities at both resorts, including glamorous spa services, a poolside bar, and a beach-inspired art gallery in the lobby. A Tripadvisor reviewer was especially appreciative of this, writing, "The ability to use amenities at both properties made it feel even more magical." The resort's location also places it close to attractions like the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and nearby water sports operators.
Steeped in modern aquatic designs, the Opal Sands hotel rooms offer balcony ocean views, whether you're in a two-bedroom suite or a double queen. This resort is one of the pricier locations on our list, with nightly room rates ranging from $399 for a Gulf-view king room to $484 for a spacious double queen room.
The Current Hotel, Autograph Collection
Last but not least on our list of fantastic Tampa hotels with ocean views is The Current Hotel, a modern waterfront stay with sweeping bay views and a pool overlooking Tampa Bay. One Tripadvisor reviewer attested to the hotel's spectacular sea views, saying, "My room was beautiful with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the bay that created a breathtaking view in the evening and during the day. Watching the sunrise shimmer across the water, dolphins swimming, and planes taking off from afar was a beautiful sight."
Located on a secluded Rocky Point peninsula, the Current Hotel is a serene escape from Tampa's busy downtown, but doesn't stray too far in case you want to enjoy the city scene. Another former guest appreciated the hotel's prime location and design, writing, "Location is close to the airport but feels private and tucked away. Right on the water — very quiet & beautiful. Rooms are modern and clean, all with a water view." Casa Cami, the hotel's rooftop Mexican restaurant, is a popular spot for sunset dining.
Nightly rates vary widely by room type and season, generally ranging from $315 to $611 as of this writing. Rooms feature modern finishes, walk-in showers, coffee makers, and blackout curtains.
Methodology
Hotels were selected based on Google Travel and Tripadvisor reviews, with emphasis on verified waterfront views and consistently high ratings and positive reviews. All properties are located within approximately a 45-minute drive of downtown Tampa. The list is not ranked, allowing readers to compare and decide what works best for their trip based on budget, location, and amenities.