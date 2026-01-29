Florida's 5 Best Hotels With Ocean Views Near Tampa, According To Guests

Tucked between the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Tampa Bay, the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Rocky Point Waterfront hotel is an affordable getaway lauded for its great hospitality and even better ocean views. Situated about 10 minutes from Tampa International Airport and 15 minutes from downtown, it's an ideal spot for folks looking to explore Tampa's vibrant city scene while also retiring to a quiet, beachside hotel once the day is done. On Tripadvisor, a past guest raved about the hotel's positioning, writing, "The hotel boasts stunning waterfront views and is conveniently located, making it ideal for both relaxation and exploration."

The rooms offer a bright and airy atmosphere with subtle blue and warm wood tones. Each room comes equipped with large windows, so you won't miss the sunset over the water. Guests also loved the relaxing pool deck, with another reviewer noting, "The POOL, overlooking the waterway into Tampa Bay (and its occasional dolphins) is fabulous!" Reviews for the DoubleTree also praised the exceptional service from the staff, with one previous guest saying, "The staff checked on us daily to ensure our stay was nothing short of perfect. Their professionalism, warmth, and courteous service truly set the tone for the entire visit." As with all DoubleTree properties, you get complimentary chocolate chip cookies at check-in.

Nightly room rates at DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Rocky Point range from $180 to $220, making it the most wallet-friendly option on the list.