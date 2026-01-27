The State With The Cleanest Tap Water In America Is A Vibrant Vacation Destination

"Can I drink the water?" This question comes up again and again, no matter where we travel. You don't have to be picky to worry about toxins and parasites, and even a funky taste can put travelers on edge. Tourists from the U.S. are particularly careful in old cities and developing nations; indeed, a common drinking source like tap water can quickly ruin a Caribbean vacation. Yet it's perfectly possible for Americans to drink bad water in their own country: A study by the Centers for Disease Control reported that seven million people are affected by waterborne diseases each year, and a portion of this comes from old and defective pipes. While most faucets and water fountains in the U.S. are perfectly safe for most users — thanks to the Clean Water Act of 1972 — risks still exist.

There's one place you probably don't have to worry: Hawaii. According to U.S. News & World Report, the Aloha State provides the cleanest drinking water in the country, beating out top contenders like Massachusetts and Tennessee. Most people can run a kitchen faucet, fill a glass, and drink it down without a second thought. No need for Brita filters or fancy ultraviolet light, as your odds of swallowing bacteria or bad chemicals are extremely low. This should come as a relief to travelers who like to cook in their Airbnbs or save money on bottled water. Although it does beg the question: Why would these islands in the middle of the Pacific outrank the 49 states on the mainland?