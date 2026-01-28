5 Southern Cities Where The US Dollar Goes The Furthest

It's no secret that traveling in the U.S. usually comes at a hefty price, and even budget options can add up fast compared with vacationing abroad. Heading south during winter is a familiar hack for northerners escaping the winter blues, but popular destinations often surge in price during peak season.

Thankfully, there are southern cities where the U.S. dollar stretches further than in pricier locales such as Miami or New Orleans. These five destinations offer memorable experiences and amenities at prices below the national average, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) Cost of Living Data Series and other local sources. In addition to lower living and accommodation costs, they offer plenty of free and low-cost attractions, including some of the region's most impressive national parks, and a handful of notable historical landmarks.

Some of these budget cities offer adrenaline-pumping activities like white-water rafting, while others let travelers kick back and soak in mineral-rich thermal springs. There's a surprising amount of diversity in these affordable regions, too, and they all come with comfortable lodgings, unique attractions, and a lower price tag than a traditional trip to the Deep South. For this list, we used insights collected from local city data, tourism boards, and real visitor feedback.