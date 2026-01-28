The Best Pie In South Carolina Is From A Greenville Bakery Dripping With Southern Charm
If you are in South Carolina, or will be soon, make sure to put Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop on your list to visit. The I-40 pie at the Greenville location was ranked the best pie in South Carolina in 2025 by our sister site Chowhound. The I-40 pie is unique to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop and is a pecan pie with chocolate chips and shredded coconut flakes on top, named after Interstate 40, which spans several states across the United States.
Chowhound made its list based on online reviews, awards, and news coverage, narrowing down which pies stood out and seemed the most unique. And customer reviews back up the "best pie" title, with Yelp reviewer Britmarie W saying that after trying the I-40 and the lemon icebox pies, the I-40 was their favorite. They went on to say, "Everything about it was so, so good. The filling had a cookie-ish texture. Amazing flavor without being overly sweet. Chocolate chips, coconut and pecans was such [a] great combo. The buttery, flaky crust complemented well." Many reviews mention that the crust was part of what pushed the pie over the top to make it so good, with several reviewers on Yelp saying it was one of the best pie crusts they've ever tasted. Yelper Kathryn also recommended the signature I-40 pie, saying, "Definitely try their I-40, it's a must have!!!" Even better, you can expect a side of Southern hospitality with your pie order.
Customers praise the pies and customer service
Buttermilk Sky Pie shop has several pie options along with the I-40, including classics like a traditional pecan pie, apple pie, and key lime pie. It's not always clear which pie flavors are available at the Greenville, South Carolina, location, so you should call ahead if you are trying to get a specific pie flavor. Along with pickup at roughly 17 shop locations, the pies can also be ordered online. Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop offers 9-inch pies that serve seven to nine people; 4-inch pies that come in singles, four-packs, and dozens; and, lastly, 2-inch pies that only come in a pack of a dozen.
The shop not only has pies that bring customers in but also Southern hospitality and charm, according to customer reviews. Nita on Yelp said, "The staff is kind AND helpful." Britmarie mentioned, "The store decor and dining area was cute. The staff were friendly and kind. Overall, we were impressed."
To further explore South Carolina's pecan pie roots, check out Pee Dee, a region known for U-pick farms, pecan pie, and unique barbecue. For more delectable pecan pie, check out The Pecan Downtown in the artsy Alabama city of Camden known for its handicraft heritage and Southern hospitality. And, if you want to try more of the best pies in the country, you can travel to Wisconsin to find the best apple pie in America, which is baked in a paper bag from The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago.