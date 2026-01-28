The Best Pie In South Carolina Is From A Greenville Bakery Dripping With Southern Charm

If you are in South Carolina, or will be soon, make sure to put Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop on your list to visit. The I-40 pie at the Greenville location was ranked the best pie in South Carolina in 2025 by our sister site Chowhound. The I-40 pie is unique to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop and is a pecan pie with chocolate chips and shredded coconut flakes on top, named after Interstate 40, which spans several states across the United States.

Chowhound made its list based on online reviews, awards, and news coverage, narrowing down which pies stood out and seemed the most unique. And customer reviews back up the "best pie" title, with Yelp reviewer Britmarie W saying that after trying the I-40 and the lemon icebox pies, the I-40 was their favorite. They went on to say, "Everything about it was so, so good. The filling had a cookie-ish texture. Amazing flavor without being overly sweet. Chocolate chips, coconut and pecans was such [a] great combo. The buttery, flaky crust complemented well." Many reviews mention that the crust was part of what pushed the pie over the top to make it so good, with several reviewers on Yelp saying it was one of the best pie crusts they've ever tasted. Yelper Kathryn also recommended the signature I-40 pie, saying, "Definitely try their I-40, it's a must have!!!" Even better, you can expect a side of Southern hospitality with your pie order.