Between Allentown And Syracuse Is Pennsylvania's Underrated State Park With Waterfalls, Camping, And Trails

There is nothing more invigorating than a hike through the woods to a waterfall. Something about the rushing water cascading down the rocks with a canopy of trees overhead just soothes the soul. If you're looking for the perfect place to do that in the Northeast, there is a state park you need to visit right between the thriving, artsy Pennsylvania city of Allentown and the chilly food and art paradise of Syracuse in central New York. Salt Springs State Park is full of trails, waterfalls, and the peace and calm of a day in nature, just Montrose, Pennsylvania.

Hiking is where this park really shines. You can take a number of trails, several of which tread along streams and past waterfalls. You can also do some fishing, camping, and picnicking during your outdoor adventure. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says, "Beautiful hikes and fun activities in the summer, including star gazing, bat counting, Monarch butterfly walks, and more." If spotting animals sounds like heaven, over 150 species of birds, along with deer, bobcats, flying squirrels, foxes, and more.

For those flying in, the closest major airport to Salt Springs State Park is the 51 miles away. If you're staying in Syracuse or Allentown, you can easily make a day trip to the park, as it's about a 1.5- to two-hour drive from each city.