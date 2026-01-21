Between Syracuse And Allentown Is New York's 'Crown City' With College-Town Charm And A Historic Downtown
New York State is full of inviting towns and cities only a short drive from its major metropolises. During winter, many people head to Hudson and Hillsdale, two of the best ski towns for a weekend trip from New York City. But there are also year-round destinations worth discovering accessible from Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo. One of these is Cortland, one of New York's gateways to the Finger Lakes that's situated between Syracuse (35 minutes away by car) and Allentown, Pennsylvania (a longer, nearly three-hour drive away).
The city of Cortland sits on an elevated plain about 1,130 feet above sea level, surrounded by seven valleys. As the highest overall city in New York, Cortland has been given its proud title of "Crown City," as it essentially crowns the state. The city is intersected by the Tioughnioga River, which flows past some of its shops and hotels. While its population sits at around 17,500 people, the SUNY Cortland university adds another 6,000-odd students to its streets, giving the city a charming college-town feel throughout each semester.
Compared to some other Finger Lakes communities, such as Hector, a cozy town brimming with natural serenity and wineries, Cortland offers a wider variety of experiences borne from its university population. While it still has surrounding natural sights and wilderness adventures close to its city's limits, Cortland's historic downtown possesses a youthful creativity, from live music and art galleries to the outdoor markets, cafes, and bars. Through this contrast of new and old, the city appeals to travelers with various interests.
College-town experiences in Cortland
In 2023, BestColleges ranked Cortland as one of the top five college towns in New York, highlighting the city's walkability and variety of year-round entertainment. For visitors, SUNY Cortland gives the city extra personality with even more sporting, dining, and nightly entertainment catering towards its student population. College sports fans can attend lively Cortland Red Dragons game days for basketball, ice hockey, football, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, and many other sports.
When it comes to dining and nightlife, Cortland has plenty of hangouts for anyone wanting to embrace its college-town atmosphere. If you're looking for a boogie and a jive, The Dark Horse Tavern has earned a reputation for providing the goods. Located downtown on Main Street, it has seating and bar games on one floor and a dance floor going on upstairs. Those who prefer tucking into beer, fried food, and sports have The Rock Sports Bar and Grill 300 feet away. Then there's Cortland Beer Company, where you can watch live music or enjoy craft beer while sitting around a fire pit.
The city is rarely short on events throughout the year, too. The official Cortland events calendar showcases the variety of entertainment on offer, from psychic fairs and nationally touring bands to moon-lit hiking and art workshops. The leafy streets of the artsy village of Homer are right next door, so you can also piggyback off its events, including winter festivals and various live bands at the Center for the Arts of Homer.
Exploring Cortland's historic downtown
Settled back in 1791, Cortland has a rich history that centers predominantly around Main Street. It's here, in the city's downtown hub, where you can admire lovingly preserved architecture with ornate details crafted by local artisans more than a century ago. One way to ensure you don't miss any is by following the official Historical Walking Tour map, which clearly lays out where to find over 45 historical sites around downtown. These include the circa-1909 St. Mary's Church with Tyrolean stained glass windows, the 1800s RHB Building, and the 1917 First Niagara Bank with its Classical Revival architecture.
One of downtown Cortland's unique historical experiences is the 1890 House Museum, considered the top thing to do in the city on Tripadvisor. The 19th-century house is the former home of inventor Chester Wickwire. You can explore the house solo or on a guided tour, learning more about the city's history while encountering restored period rooms with stunning architectural features. The house has its own haunted history as well, with various ghost tours available for learning more about its spookier side.
The present is just as, well, present as the past in downtown, with numerous shopping and entertainment opportunities. The Cortland Repertory Theatre puts on musicals, plays, and live bands. Previous performances include "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and a burlesque version of "Revenge of the Nerds". All My Friends Books is a cozy bookshop on Main Street selling a range of new fiction and non-fiction. It also hosts events, such as author meet-and-greets and tarot card readings. You can stay at multiple hotels and motels within walking distance of downtown or slightly farther out along the river at reasonably priced hotel chains. You could also stay in Syracuse, America's snowiest city, and make Cortland a day trip.