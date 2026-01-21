Between Syracuse And Allentown Is New York's 'Crown City' With College-Town Charm And A Historic Downtown

New York State is full of inviting towns and cities only a short drive from its major metropolises. During winter, many people head to Hudson and Hillsdale, two of the best ski towns for a weekend trip from New York City. But there are also year-round destinations worth discovering accessible from Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo. One of these is Cortland, one of New York's gateways to the Finger Lakes that's situated between Syracuse (35 minutes away by car) and Allentown, Pennsylvania (a longer, nearly three-hour drive away).

The city of Cortland sits on an elevated plain about 1,130 feet above sea level, surrounded by seven valleys. As the highest overall city in New York, Cortland has been given its proud title of "Crown City," as it essentially crowns the state. The city is intersected by the Tioughnioga River, which flows past some of its shops and hotels. While its population sits at around 17,500 people, the SUNY Cortland university adds another 6,000-odd students to its streets, giving the city a charming college-town feel throughout each semester.

Compared to some other Finger Lakes communities, such as Hector, a cozy town brimming with natural serenity and wineries, Cortland offers a wider variety of experiences borne from its university population. While it still has surrounding natural sights and wilderness adventures close to its city's limits, Cortland's historic downtown possesses a youthful creativity, from live music and art galleries to the outdoor markets, cafes, and bars. Through this contrast of new and old, the city appeals to travelers with various interests.