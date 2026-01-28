This Restored Train Caboose In Decorah Offers A Cozy Tiny-Home Stay With Sunset Views And Vintage Charm
If you're after an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind stay, Airbnb has millions of properties available to book all around the world. The most unique Airbnb in Iowa, according to Travel & Leisure, is a restored train caboose just outside the underrated and artsy small town of Decorah. It boasts an impressive 4.85-star rating on the holiday rental platform, where it's listed as a "guest favorite." Whether you love tiny homes and the minimalist approach to housing, or you're interested in trains and want to spend an overnight on the railway, climb aboard for a superb getaway.
The caboose is a cozy tiny home, offering plenty of old-school charm while still providing the necessary amenities. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time when you take a seat in the original conductor's chairs — the overhead handrails are another original feature on the property. The bathroom is quite small but has a full shower, and the kitchen boasts a refrigerator, microwave, double-burner hot plate, coffee maker, dishes, and barware. Linens and towels are provided. If you feel like lounging around on the leather couch, there is a TV, and Wi-Fi is also available. The caboose has two bedrooms and can sleep up to four guests.
What to do during your unique caboose stay
One of the best things to do at this special Airbnb is watch the sunset. Choose a seat on the deck or cozy up inside on the conductor's chairs and watch the sun dip below the horizon. Help yourself to fresh raspberries and apples onsite, and on the other side of the fence, you'll find some friendly horses, too. Guests are welcome to pet them and share an apple or a carrot.
Airbnb reviewers love this stay, with the horses and sunset views being top features. A number of guests also highlight how fun the caboose is for kids. One reviewer said, "Our kids loved the yard and being able to feed the horses," and another commented that it was a "magical experience [my kids] will forever treasure."
Many guests note the train caboose's excellent location, just outside Decorah. This small Iowan town is the perfect destination for enjoying the great outdoors — immerse yourself in beautiful nature at Dunning's Springs Park, a serene forest escape of enchanting waterfalls and overlooks, and be sure to visit Phelps Park, right in town, which is a family-favorite urban oasis for hikes and picnics. After a busy day of exploring, head back to the peaceful surroundings of the caboose.