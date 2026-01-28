This Restored Train Caboose In Decorah Offers A Cozy Tiny-Home Stay With Sunset Views And Vintage Charm

If you're after an unforgettable and one-of-a-kind stay, Airbnb has millions of properties available to book all around the world. The most unique Airbnb in Iowa, according to Travel & Leisure, is a restored train caboose just outside the underrated and artsy small town of Decorah. It boasts an impressive 4.85-star rating on the holiday rental platform, where it's listed as a "guest favorite." Whether you love tiny homes and the minimalist approach to housing, or you're interested in trains and want to spend an overnight on the railway, climb aboard for a superb getaway.

The caboose is a cozy tiny home, offering plenty of old-school charm while still providing the necessary amenities. You'll feel like you've stepped back in time when you take a seat in the original conductor's chairs — the overhead handrails are another original feature on the property. The bathroom is quite small but has a full shower, and the kitchen boasts a refrigerator, microwave, double-burner hot plate, coffee maker, dishes, and barware. Linens and towels are provided. If you feel like lounging around on the leather couch, there is a TV, and Wi-Fi is also available. The caboose has two bedrooms and can sleep up to four guests.