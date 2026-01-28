South Carolina's Smallest National Natural Landmark Is An Old Forest With Breathtaking Beauty
There are more than 600 National Natural Landmarks across the United States, including six in South Carolina. One may sound familiar to travelers: The undeveloped, wildlife-rich barrier island of St. Phillips was once a private escape for media mogul and philanthropist Ted Turner, who sold it to the state in 2017, a transaction deemed the "Conservation Deal of the Year." But fewer have heard of the petite and breathtakingly beautiful John de la Howe Forest, South Carolina's smallest National Natural Landmark.
Occupying just 118 acres, the old-growth oak and pine forest is located near the border of Georgia in McCormick, South Carolina. It's been protected since 1797, when its former owner, French physician Dr. John de la Howe, passed away. His will specified that his estate should be transformed into a farm and school for disadvantaged youth. Over the years, that school evolved into the South Carolina Governor's School for Agriculture, the only public boarding high school in the nation that's dedicated to agricultural education.
You can see the National Park Service-designated marker, as well as John de la Howe's simple crypt, in a quiet spot off the southern end of Tomb Road, not far from the school's entrance. And the pristine forest around it remains home to centuries-old trees, including yellow poplar, red maple, elm, and black oak.
Explore the beautiful John de la Howe Forest
Though the property is privately owned, the school is public, so visitors are free to walk around the John de la Howe Forest. Campus highlights include a dairy barn, horse barn, and sawmill; prospective students and families can schedule a guided tour online. Otherwise, you can enjoy a self-guided hike through the forest on the John de la Howe Interpretive Trail.
The nearly two-mile-long trail originates near the dairy barn, a granite landmark you can't miss from the road. The path leads through the protected forest, passing a beaver pond and a lake along the way. Keep your eyes open for a wide variety of birds, including various warblers, and near the water, great blue herons, wood ducks, and egrets. You might also spot turtles, toads, quail, and deer as you explore the peaceful wooded landscape, and if you come in spring, the forest is alive with colorful wildflowers. The trail is always open, and there's no fee to access it. To see more centuries-old trees, as well as mountain views and scenic rivers, be sure to check out South Carolina's seven natural wonders selected by the National Park Service.
To get to the barn (pictured above) and trailhead from McCormick, take the Savannah River Scenic Highway (State Route 28) north for just over six miles. Turn left on Route 81, and after another 2 miles, you'll see the barn on your right. John de la Howe Forest is located just over an hour's drive northwest of Augusta and about 1.5 hours east of Athens, Georgia's artsy college town.