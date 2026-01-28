South Carolina's Smallest National Natural Landmark Is An Old Forest With Breathtaking Beauty

There are more than 600 National Natural Landmarks across the United States, including six in South Carolina. One may sound familiar to travelers: The undeveloped, wildlife-rich barrier island of St. Phillips was once a private escape for media mogul and philanthropist Ted Turner, who sold it to the state in 2017, a transaction deemed the "Conservation Deal of the Year." But fewer have heard of the petite and breathtakingly beautiful John de la Howe Forest, South Carolina's smallest National Natural Landmark.

Occupying just 118 acres, the old-growth oak and pine forest is located near the border of Georgia in McCormick, South Carolina. It's been protected since 1797, when its former owner, French physician Dr. John de la Howe, passed away. His will specified that his estate should be transformed into a farm and school for disadvantaged youth. Over the years, that school evolved into the South Carolina Governor's School for Agriculture, the only public boarding high school in the nation that's dedicated to agricultural education.

You can see the National Park Service-designated marker, as well as John de la Howe's simple crypt, in a quiet spot off the southern end of Tomb Road, not far from the school's entrance. And the pristine forest around it remains home to centuries-old trees, including yellow poplar, red maple, elm, and black oak.