South Carolina's Seven Natural Wonders Offer Centuries-Old Trees, Mountain Views, And Scenic Rivers

National Geographic once named Jocassee Gorges as one of its "50 of the World's Last Great Places" (via Discover South Carolina). This slice of Northwestern South Carolina is close to the borders of Georgia and North Carolina and provides visitors with plenty of rainforest and beautiful flora. There are more than 50,000 acres of protected area in all, with the aforementioned forests as well as lots of waterfalls — the most dense concentration of cascades in the eastern part of the country. This is thanks to not only the terrain around the region, but also the generous rainfall each year, with 75 inches of rain each year commonplace.

The wilderness area wraps around Lake Jocasse, a popular haunt for anglers up and down the country. For fans of flora, the Oconee bell flower, a bloom that only grows in Southern Appalachia, can be spotted in the gorges. There are also wildflowers, ferns, and lots of different types of wild mushroom. The healthy stock of fauna includes large numbers of black bears, and the most salamanders in the world. "Very peaceful," said one Google commenter. "The scenery here is absolutely breathtaking. If you're looking for a place to 'clear your head' and de-stress from everyday life for a little bit, then you should definitely take a drive out here."

Jocassee, in fact, translates to "Place of the Lost One," and in years past, the Cherokee people would hunt in the region. The scenery is certainly something to see, part of the Blue Ridge Escarpment, with mountains rapidly dropping to undulating hills. Throughout the slopes, rivers wind and merge, creating a number of gorges and waterfalls as they descend. This is where to find the highest waterfalls east of the Rockies — Whitewater Falls plummets more than 800 feet (though technically it is just over the border in North Carolina). Equally attractive is Lake Jocassee, 7,500 acres in size and jagged, and multi-limbed in shape. The reservoir was created by blocking a quartet of rivers, and is a huge draw for kayakers and divers, and also for anglers who seek to catch spotted bass and rainbow trout. Jocassee Gorges is also home to Sassafras Mountain, the tallest peak in South Carolina.