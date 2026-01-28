5 Of The Best Sports Bars In Denver To Watch The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is consistently one of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S., if not the world, with over 120 million people tuning in each year, according to Statista. While some fans are willing to spend over $20,000 to take their family to the Super Bowl, many more will opt for a local bar for this once-in-a-year football experience. For Denver Broncos fans, the 2026 Super Bowl may feel bittersweet, with the team out of contention, but the game still draws major attention in a city known for its passionate sports culture.

Whether you're a diehard football fan or just in it for the commercials and halftime show, the Mile High City offers a healthy selection of venues where sports, beer, deep-fried bar food, and crowds all converge. To make the most of Super Bowl Sunday, you'll want a sports bar with strong sight lines, solid food and drink options, and an electric, fun atmosphere.

Fortunately, Denver delivers. We scoured the city's local bar and Super Bowl party guides to find five of the best sports bars, in no particular order, for watching the game. We looked closely at each sports bar's ratings, Super Bowl packages, individual reviews, and unique features to make sure they can provide a special experience for fans.