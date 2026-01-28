5 Of The Best Sports Bars In Denver To Watch The Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is consistently one of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S., if not the world, with over 120 million people tuning in each year, according to Statista. While some fans are willing to spend over $20,000 to take their family to the Super Bowl, many more will opt for a local bar for this once-in-a-year football experience. For Denver Broncos fans, the 2026 Super Bowl may feel bittersweet, with the team out of contention, but the game still draws major attention in a city known for its passionate sports culture.
Whether you're a diehard football fan or just in it for the commercials and halftime show, the Mile High City offers a healthy selection of venues where sports, beer, deep-fried bar food, and crowds all converge. To make the most of Super Bowl Sunday, you'll want a sports bar with strong sight lines, solid food and drink options, and an electric, fun atmosphere.
Fortunately, Denver delivers. We scoured the city's local bar and Super Bowl party guides to find five of the best sports bars, in no particular order, for watching the game. We looked closely at each sports bar's ratings, Super Bowl packages, individual reviews, and unique features to make sure they can provide a special experience for fans.
Best party: Tom's Watch Bar
Located next door to Coors Field in downtown Denver, Tom's Watch Bar has long been synonymous with sports in the city. It's one of Denver's biggest sports bars, with over 100 TV screens keeping hordes of fans entertained every game day, no matter which way you turn. The Super Bowl is no different, with the bar offering a VIP viewing experience featuring an open bar, complimentary food, the halftime show, a live DJ, and guaranteed seating.
If you don't want to pay for the VIP experience, you can still turn up on the day. It may just mean you have longer wait times for food and drinks. You'll still have access to over 50 different beers and cocktails, plus a variety of food options. This includes game-day staples like wings, burgers, tacos, ribs, and pasta bake. Tom's Watch Bar pretty much provides a Super Bowl viewing experience injected with rocket fuel, so it's probably not the right choice if you prefer a low-key watch party. But if you're keen on experiencing it with a lot of people in the heart of Denver, Tom's can provide the goods.
The bar has a solid 4.9-star rating on Google from over 7,200 reviews, including some highlighting it as a great spot for Broncos games. People often compliment the service here on game days, impressed by the staff's attentiveness despite the crowds. "Absolutely love Tom's Watch Bar! The vibe is unmatched—tons of screens, great energy, and the perfect spot to catch any game," one reviewer wrote. "[The staff is] hands down the best—super attentive, friendly, and genuinely makes you feel welcome the moment you sit down. Drinks were perfect, service was fast, and his energy alone makes you want to stay longer."
Best craft beer: The Monkey Barrel
It makes sense to prioritize craft beer when watching football in America's Craft Beer Capital. Located in Sunnyside, about 15 minutes from downtown, The Monkey Barrel is known for combining well-crafted brews with live sports. Both of its Conference Championship watch parties featured $3 craft beer specials and $11 burger-and-beer combo deals. The bar's extensive menu features around 20 options on draft, including craft lagers, ales, sours, stouts, and ciders from local breweries.
Inside, you can watch the game on TV screens behind the bar that give this spot a more intimate atmosphere than some. Music and arcade game memorabilia decorate the walls; a nod to the bar's two other loves. You can even find a great selection of vintage arcade games and pinball machines in the back room — not a bad option to have for halftime or as a Plan B if the game ends up being a dud.
The Monkey Barrel also has an outdoor area with TV screens. If the weather permits, it offers ample space to watch the game with a few heartwarming stouts. "Great burgers, great service, extensive beer selection, and a great place to watch football," one patron said on Google.
Best patio: ViewHouse Ballpark
ViewHouse Ballpark is another downtown venue, just around the corner from Tom's Watch Bar. While there are three other ViewHouses around Colorado, it's this one in Denver that's renowned for its outdoor patio. Even when the weather turns and sunny days give way to snowy ones, ViewHouse still keeps its patio going with a heated tent and multiple outdoor TV screens.
The sports bar's Super Sunday Watch Party is a good option for fans wanting this outdoor patio experience, regardless of the weather. It features a giant screen and dozens of smaller ones, $5 "Touchdown Shots," beer tower and beer bucket specials, tailgate food deals, and that iconic rooftop patio surrounded by downtown buildings and Coors Field. If it's too cold for you outside, you can also pull up a stool or grab a table inside, where TV screens behind the bar will be showing the game.
If you are planning to go to watch the Super Bowl, book a table online or arrive early to avoid missing out on a seat. Some people have found this difficult during football games, while others have praised ViewHouse's range of viewing options and amount of space on its patio. While this versatile space is usually dedicated to cornhole, it gets the football fix on game days, providing ample seating for fans. Still, it's better to be safe than sorry for an event like Super Sunday.
Best tailgate food: Federales
Every great Super Bowl viewing experience includes exceptional food. While the other venues on this list have solid menus offering all the staples and more, Federales has earned a sterling reputation around Denver for its consistently delicious Mexican food. Located on the wining-and-dining strip, Larimer Street, this bar and taqueria offers a range of tacos priced between $4 and $7, including fish, vegan, chicken, steak, shrimp, and pork options. You can also tuck into stuffed fajitas, burritos, and enchiladas.
Federales is hosting its The Big Game event on Super Bowl Sunday, offering $12 Grande Nachos and $20 buckets of certain beers for attendees. The wide warehouse-style interior, with its high windowed ceiling and walls of glass, offers indoor warmth while still bringing the outdoors in. It also has multiple widescreen televisions around the bar so you can watch the game from various benches and tables. Depending on the weather, the outdoor patio could also be an option if inside is too crowded.
Federales is a good option if you want food and drinks to be a bigger part of your Super Bowl experience. While the atmosphere here may not be as electric as other sports bars in the city, the game-day margaritas and Mexican eats are a winner for some fans. "Another fantastic stop to add to your RiNo district adventure! The vibes here are great, and if you're looking to catch a game, they've got plenty of TVs," one person wrote on Google, where Federales has a 4.6-star rating from over 2,500 reviews. After the final whistle blows, head about one mile north to the Yacht Club for post-game drinks. It's a quirky Denver must-visit with the best cocktail bar in the state.
Best dive bar: Rocky Top Tavern
If you're looking for a place that's not so packed and has a distinctly local feel, Rocky Top Tavern on Lowell Boulevard is a safe bet. It's also one of the more affordable places in Denver to grab a seat and settle in for the game. Draft beers go for $4 a pop, while certain cocktails only cost $8. The food here is also reasonably priced and comes highly rated on Google. The wings get a lot of praise, served in a range of sauces or rubs, but burgers, tacos, chicken tenders, and sandos are also available.
Inside, Rocky Top Tavern features multiple screens above the bar for watching the game, whether you're sitting at the bar, one of the tables, or standing with your pals. It also has seating outside for grabbing some air during halftime. You're not going to find a lot of space here in what's essentially a gourmet dive bar, but those close quarters should provide an electric atmosphere throughout the game.
Rocky Top Tavern is known for putting on specials during big game days. It was selling $3 Modelos and $5 quesadillas during the College National Championship. With the Super Bowl falling on a Sunday night, chances are it'll have specials going again to match the crowd's energy. "Went on a Sunday during football kickoff weekend. Place was hopping," one person said on Google.
Methodology
To compile this list, we reviewed recommendations from official Denver travel and event sites, including Do303 and Eater Denver. We also checked local sports bars to ensure they were known for hosting game-day and Super Bowl events. Google and Trustpilot reviews were evaluated to confirm whether people had enjoyed watching sports at the chosen spots in the past. Preference was given to venues with unique draws, such as popular patios, great food, electric atmospheres, and noteworthy Super Bowl parties.