Los Angeles' Most Vibey Discoteca Is A Chic Nightclub Where The '70s Never Ended
Nostalgia for the 1970s is alive and well in 21st-century America. It seems like people can't get enough of the decade that brought us bell-bottom jeans, polyester suits, and avocado green kitchen appliances. Some folks are so fascinated by the era that they're even seeking out destinations packed with '70s retro vibes and nostalgia. If your fantasies include images of yourself swaying to the seductive vocals of Donna Summer or getting down to the infectious four-on-the-floor beat of Disco Inferno, you'll definitely want to check out The Let's Go! Disco and Cocktail Club in Los Angeles. Located in the once blighted, but now thriving Arts District, you'll find it nestled between flourishing art galleries and some of the city's trendiest restaurants.
Founded by the trio of hospitality veterans Lee Zaremba, Jose L. Cordon, and Patrick Costa, who also own the very popular De La Nonna next door, The Let's Go! transports vivacious club-goers into the rose-tinted glam of an Italian discoteca, courtesy of the design firm Wanderlust, which is also behind some of the city's trendiest venues. Expanding on De La Nonna's nostalgic appeal, The Let's Go! was imagined as a slice of Italian nightlife circa the 1970s, when the catchy harmonies of ABBA collided with the driving rhythms of Giorgio Moroder and the Euro-beats of Italo-Disco. Dispensing distinctly Italian-inspired cocktails and DJs spinning international tunes, The Let's Go! is a modern take on Italy's nostalgic dance scene.
Disco vibes and enjoying The Let's Go!
Midwestern friendliness may not be one of the core values associated with a trendy discoteca, but in an interview with Eater, co-founder Lee Zaremba expressed the team's desire to create a space where guests from all walks of life are welcome, and pretension is given the boot. Many Yelp reviewers appreciate the friendly vibes, absence of a cover charge, and easy entry with no attitude.
Reviewers also noted that the strong drinks are no joke, though the selection is a bit different from your average bar menu. The Let's Go! cocktail menu is like a drive through the hairpin curves of the Amalfi Coast on a Vespa — colorful, intense, and overflowing with la dolce vita. In addition to a selection of Italian wines and 20 types of amaro, the creative mixology includes Negronis like the Red Silk Road with toasted rice and Kikori whiskey, and classics like the Vespertino, a smooth martini with an Italian coastal flair, all served from the green-marble bar bathed in the glow of pink neon lights and a gold-mirrored ceiling. When late-night munchies come calling, a pizza window serving De La Nonna slices is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 pm to 1:00 am. If you're unable to catch a slice when the window is open, nearby Little Tokyo is known for its authentic eateries, including late-night options.
As former DJs, Cordon and Zaremba have curated an eclectic rolodex of groovy DJs to put an international spin on The Let's Go! music menu with a rotating calendar of events. One of the most popular is City Pop Night, held monthly with DJ Tsugu Itagaki spinning Japanese vinyl, or Disco Xpress, when classic disco hits are played alongside down-and-dirty deep cuts that harken back to disco's grittier days.