Los Angeles' Most Vibey Discoteca Is A Chic Nightclub Where The '70s Never Ended

Midwestern friendliness may not be one of the core values associated with a trendy discoteca, but in an interview with Eater, co-founder Lee Zaremba expressed the team's desire to create a space where guests from all walks of life are welcome, and pretension is given the boot. Many Yelp reviewers appreciate the friendly vibes, absence of a cover charge, and easy entry with no attitude.

Reviewers also noted that the strong drinks are no joke, though the selection is a bit different from your average bar menu. The Let's Go! cocktail menu is like a drive through the hairpin curves of the Amalfi Coast on a Vespa — colorful, intense, and overflowing with la dolce vita. In addition to a selection of Italian wines and 20 types of amaro, the creative mixology includes Negronis like the Red Silk Road with toasted rice and Kikori whiskey, and classics like the Vespertino, a smooth martini with an Italian coastal flair, all served from the green-marble bar bathed in the glow of pink neon lights and a gold-mirrored ceiling. When late-night munchies come calling, a pizza window serving De La Nonna slices is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 pm to 1:00 am. If you're unable to catch a slice when the window is open, nearby Little Tokyo is known for its authentic eateries, including late-night options.

As former DJs, Cordon and Zaremba have curated an eclectic rolodex of groovy DJs to put an international spin on The Let's Go! music menu with a rotating calendar of events. One of the most popular is City Pop Night, held monthly with DJ Tsugu Itagaki spinning Japanese vinyl, or Disco Xpress, when classic disco hits are played alongside down-and-dirty deep cuts that harken back to disco's grittier days.