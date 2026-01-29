Texas' Top Taco Restaurant Is An Austin Staple With Well-Earned Hype, Per Yelp

You know a restaurant is worth the hype when one of its location's hours comes with a caveat: It closes when the food sells out. One Texas taco spot, Paprika ATX in Austin, is so popular the food does indeed run out, and it's landed itself in third place on Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Taco Spots in the U.S. — placing first in Texas. Yelp analyzed its own data, flagging a volume of reviews that mention "tacos," then weighing overall positive reviews to determine the final list.

For travelers, Paprika's placement signals more than local buzz, but a must-try stop in a town that's nationally recognized for barbecue: Austin was named 2025's top-ranked BBQ city. The Mexican hot spot's rave reviews prove that the state's culinary scene is more dynamic than saucy ribs and salty green beans. Putting Paprika on your Austin itinerary gives you a taste of the city's strong Mexican-American culinary heritage, which is rooted in the region's 19th-century history when Texas was still part of Mexico.

Yelp Reviewers have rated it 4.8 stars, consistently describing Paprika as "the real deal" and "truly authentic," a reputation that has been building since its earliest days. Opening at the onset of the pandemic as a food truck, it earned the No. 19 spot on Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Food Trucks nearly five years later. The truck originally operated behind Michi Ramen by day, and popped up at Long Play Lounge on the East Side by night (per The Austin Chronicle). Paprika became a fixture in East Austin, the city's hippest neighborhood, drawing both tourists and locals who lined up to taste its authentic tacos. Fueled by steady demand and glowing reviews, Paprika opened a brick-and-mortar taqueria next to Michi Ramen in October, 2025. One Yelp critic summed it up simply: "the best taqueria around."