Universal Studios' Answer To Disney Springs Is A Giant Entertainment Hub Surrounding A Dazzling Lagoon

CityWalk offers a range of dining options. For something quick, visit the Hot Dog Hall of Fame to try different varieties of hot dogs from across the country, like the New York Dog with sauerkraut and mustard, and the Kansas City Dog topped with coleslaw and barbecue sauce. As one Yelp reviewer noted, it's likely the cheapest place to eat in this high-priced area close to the theme parks. Another quick service spot is Bend the Bao, serving steamed buns filled with kimchi fried chicken, duck, pork belly, and more, along with rice bowls and sake.

For sit-down dining in Universal CityWalk, there are some national chain restaurants like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Hard Rock Café. There are also places like The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The Orlando location is one of just three in the nation, and as you might guess from the name, it serves burgers and sushi as well as the "burgushi" — a unique dish that combines beef, bacon, and cheese inside a rice sushi roll. This is a popular spot, so it's best to make reservations for Cowfish. Bigfire features a massive wood-fired grill, offering steaks and other flame-grilled mains. For dessert, guests can cook s'mores tableside. For those with a sweet tooth, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium offers a steampunk-themed restaurant with a full menu that is known for its impressive milkshakes.

You might think of downtown Orlando as the place to go for nightlife fun, but don't sleep on Universal CityWalk. Granted, it's inherently touristy considering its location next to the theme parks, but there are still some spots worth visiting on a night out. Grab a drink at the Lone Palm Airport tiki bar, where guests can sip a drink next to Jimmy Buffett's seaplane, the Hemisphere Dancer. And at Bob Marley — A Tribute to Freedom, there's live reggae every night and Jamaican-inspired cuisine. One person on Yelp said, "We absolutely loved this place! It feels beautiful and tucked away — almost like it's not even part of CityWalk. The atmosphere is so authentic and welcoming, and the food was fantastic."