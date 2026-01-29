Universal Studios' Answer To Disney Springs Is A Giant Entertainment Hub Surrounding A Dazzling Lagoon
Disney World might be the first thing that comes to mind for Orlando, Florida, but there's more to do here beyond visiting the park. Mickey Mouse may dominate the landscape, but Universal Orlando Resort also draws visitors with its four theme parks. Just as Disney World has Disney Springs for shopping, dining, and entertainment, Universal Orlando has Universal CityWalk, where visitors can stroll along the waterfront, dine at a variety of restaurants, shop, and enjoy a night out.
Universal CityWalk spans 30 acres, situated on either side of an expansive lagoon between the major parking lots and the main entrance to Universal Studios. While the parking and the parks come at a cost, there's no admission fee for the Universal CityWalk area (though there are some special venues or events that might charge entry). And you can even take in the views of this lively entertainment district from the lagoon; a water taxi is available to shuttle you between a number of the Universal Orlando Resort hotels right to the heart of CityWalk.
Sit down dining, desserts, and nightlife at Universal CityWalk
CityWalk offers a range of dining options. For something quick, visit the Hot Dog Hall of Fame to try different varieties of hot dogs from across the country, like the New York Dog with sauerkraut and mustard, and the Kansas City Dog topped with coleslaw and barbecue sauce. As one Yelp reviewer noted, it's likely the cheapest place to eat in this high-priced area close to the theme parks. Another quick service spot is Bend the Bao, serving steamed buns filled with kimchi fried chicken, duck, pork belly, and more, along with rice bowls and sake.
For sit-down dining in Universal CityWalk, there are some national chain restaurants like Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Hard Rock Café. There are also places like The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar. The Orlando location is one of just three in the nation, and as you might guess from the name, it serves burgers and sushi as well as the "burgushi" — a unique dish that combines beef, bacon, and cheese inside a rice sushi roll. This is a popular spot, so it's best to make reservations for Cowfish. Bigfire features a massive wood-fired grill, offering steaks and other flame-grilled mains. For dessert, guests can cook s'mores tableside. For those with a sweet tooth, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium offers a steampunk-themed restaurant with a full menu that is known for its impressive milkshakes.
You might think of downtown Orlando as the place to go for nightlife fun, but don't sleep on Universal CityWalk. Granted, it's inherently touristy considering its location next to the theme parks, but there are still some spots worth visiting on a night out. Grab a drink at the Lone Palm Airport tiki bar, where guests can sip a drink next to Jimmy Buffett's seaplane, the Hemisphere Dancer. And at Bob Marley — A Tribute to Freedom, there's live reggae every night and Jamaican-inspired cuisine. One person on Yelp said, "We absolutely loved this place! It feels beautiful and tucked away — almost like it's not even part of CityWalk. The atmosphere is so authentic and welcoming, and the food was fantastic."
Shopping, movies, and mini golf at Universal CityWalk
When it comes to shopping at Universal CityWalk, many restaurants have their own gift shops on-site, so visitors in the market for Margaritaville or Hard Rock Café merchandise will find several options. For those looking for a permanent souvenir, Hart & Huntington Tattoo Co. has 10 different tattoo artists on staff, offering a wide range of styles for travelers interested in commemorating their Orlando trip. And of course, you can shop for all things Universal at the Universal Studios Store, whether you're looking for a Harry Potter wand, a Jurassic Park hat, or anything Marvel.
It's not just shopping and eating here. At Universal Cinemark, there are 20 different movie screens and comfortable loungers. And you can play mini golf at Hollywood Drive-In Golf; it has two 18-hole courses, one themed after 1950s era sci-fi aliens, and the other inspired by ghosts and horror movies. As one person said on Yelp: "Needing an activity to kill time at City Walk before a flight? Or just need a break from the amusement park? This putt putt golf course is just the spot for some down time."
While there's fun to be had here year-round, Universal CityWalk is one of the reasons to visit Universal Orlando Resort during the holidays. It has all kinds of themed activities, from meeting the famous Earl the Squirrel to seasonal treats.