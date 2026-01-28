Nestled In Ohio's Edge Of Appalachia Is A Hidden Prairie With Dozens Of Unique Plant Species

The Midwest is associated with plains and endless wheat and corn fields, earning it the epithet, the "breadbasket of America." But the 20,000-acre Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System, usually shortened to "the Edge," is a region of immense biodiversity. Forested hills webbed by babbling streams and waterfalls, magnificent rock features and dolomite cliffs, and the hidden Lynx Prairie awash in wildflowers and rare plant species — all are found within the Edge's sumptuously pretty confines.

Just 75 miles east of Cincinnati, a city with some of the most spectacular street art in America, the Edge harbors all manner of wildlife, including green salamanders, Allegheny woodrats, endangered freshwater mussels, woodland songbirds, and 1,200 species of plants, around 100 of which are considered rare. The Lynx Prairie, a 42-acre stretch of grasslands, was the first preserve to be established in the area in 1959. From this humble beginning, the sprawling Edge of Appalachia was born. Officially called the E. Lucy Braun Lynx Prairie Preserve, it was named after the eponymous 20th-century botanist, who used to study the flora here. It's still one of the best places in Ohio to see native plant species.

Walk along the trails connecting the Lynx Prairie grasslands — sometimes called "cedar barrens" — and discover the bewitching species that thrive here. Grasses, including little bluestem and purple three-awn, both shaded with their namesake colors, sprout from the soil. In summer, you might see crested coralroot, a strange orchid that grows underground but sometimes shoots upwards with its yellow and purple livery. The trails themselves are shaded by towering red cedar and Virginia pine trees. The Lynx Prairie is bucolic at every turn, rightfully earning a National Natural Landmark designation in 1967.